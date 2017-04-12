Russia begins Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's Moscow visit with a warning not to bomb Syria again
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday morning, amid growing U.S.-Russia tensions over Syria. The meeting started off with a warning from Lavrov, who said Russia has "seen very alarming actions recently with an unlawful attack against Syria," and considers it "of utmost importance" the U.S. refrain from "similar actions in the future." Tillerson acknowledged the "sharp differences" between Russia and the U.S., adding "We both have agreed our lines of communication shall always remain open."
At a G7 summit in Italy on Tuesday, Tillerson had issued Russia an ultimatum, saying it must side with the U.S. and other Western nations or with Syria, Iran, and Hezbollah; Russia President Vladimir Putin responded by inviting the foreign ministers of Syria and Iran to Moscow on Friday. "Our policy is consistent and it's formulated exclusively on the basis of international law," Lavrov told Tillerson on Wednesday, "and not under the impact of current opportunistic motives or false choice: 'You are with us or against us.'"
Russia has not said whether Tillerson will meet with Putin during his two-day visit. Putin once personally awarded Tillerson an "Order of Friendship" medal, but on Wednesday he said Russia's already poor working relationship with the U.S. has "most likely has degraded" since President Trump took office in January. Trump, in a Fox Business Network interview to air Wednesday morning, said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is "an animal" and warned Putin he's "backing a person that's truly an evil person. And I think that's very bad for Russia, I think that's very bad for mankind, it's very bad for this world." Peter Weber
Trump says his accomplishments in his first 100 days are unrivaled. He hasn't passed any major legislation.
President Trump, not being one to forgo a hyperbole, bragged Wednesday to Fox Business that there isn't "a presidential period of time in the first 100 days where anyone's done nearly what we've been able to do."
Trump says no president has done nearly what he has in the 1st 100 days (He has no big legislative accomplishments) pic.twitter.com/BdcywWqON4
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 12, 2017
Trump's major accomplishments have so far been fairly limited — so limited, in fact, that his staff is reportedly scrambling to figure out how to spin his first 100 days as the end of the symbolic period quickly approaches with little legislation to show for it. Earlier this week, Reuters described the successful appointment of Judge Neil Gorsuch as "the biggest triumph so far for the new administration" while Politico pointed out the victory still "required the Senate rewriting its own rules to overcome Democratic opposition." Jeva Lange
Watch Sean Spicer verbally fumble his way through an apology for his Hitler and Holocaust blunder
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer went way off-script at Tuesday's press briefing, suggesting that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler wasn't as bad as Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and had not used chemical weapons or gassed "his own people," among other offensive and ahistorical flubs.
In about a ten-minute span, Sean Spicer managed to: pic.twitter.com/01GC6Gw2AN
— Nicole Hemmer (@pastpunditry) April 11, 2017
Spicer tried to be relentlessly on-message when he went on CNN to apologize Tuesday evening. "Frankly, I mistakenly made an inappropriate and insensitive reference to the Holocaust, for which, frankly, there is no comparison," Spicer told Wolf Blitzer. "And for that I apologize. It was a mistake to do that." Blitzer asked him who, specifically, he was apologizing to, and Spicer said "anybody who not just how suffered in the Holocaust or is a descendent of anybody but frankly, anyone who was offended by those comments." The apology went on in that vein for 4 minutes, until Blitzer said, "I think it's very important that you came out to formally apologize," and moved on to Syria.
But the long apology had its share of malapropisms and head-scratchers, too. "I'm not going to try to quantify it, Wolf, it was a mistake," Spicer said at one point, apparently meaning "qualify." At another point he said "the intelligence community continues to evolve the situation on the ground." And he said he felt it necessary to come on TV to apologize "to make sure that I clarified and was not in any way shape or form any more of a distraction from the president's decisive action in Syria and the attempts that he's making to destabilize the region" — which would probably be news to Trump.
Blitzer ended by noting that this wasn't Spicer's first blunder at the lectern. "Are you worried, Sean, that you have a credibility problem right now?" he asked. "No, I think this is why I'm here right now, Wolf," Spicer said. It's not clear if the subtle dig at CNN was intentional or just a lucky mistake. Peter Weber
United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz issued a new statement Tuesday following the forced removal of a passenger that refused to give up his seat on Sunday when his plane was overbooked. "The truly horrific event that occurred on this flight has elicited many responses from all of us: outrage, anger, disappointment," Munoz wrote. "I share all of those sentiments, and one above all: my deepest apologies for what happened."
In an earlier letter to employees Monday night, Munoz initially stood behind the actions of the employees on the flight, claiming that the crew "followed established procedures" in having the man dragged off the plane. He claimed the passenger was "politely asked to deplane," but he was "disruptive and belligerent" and "defied" officers.
But in Munoz's Tuesday letter, he wrote that it is "never too late to do the right thing," adding that the company will be conducting a review of "crew movement, our policies for incentivizing volunteers in these situations, how we handle oversold situations, and an examination of how we partner with airport authorities and local law enforcement."
"I have committed to our customers and our employees that we are going to fix what's broken so this never happens again," he said, adding: "I promise you we will do better." Jeva Lange
Russia or China might have taken down a Brexit registration website in an attempt to swing the vote
A committee of British MPs has confirmed the "possibility that there was foreign interference" in the Brexit vote last year when hackers might have taken down a website designed to maximize voter participation. The committee's chairman said such an attack would be "entirely in character" with methods used in the past by Russia and China, although it did not directly assign blame to any one nation, The Independent writes.
The registration website crashed on June 7, 2016, just 100 minutes before the deadline to sign up. At the time, the government blamed the crash on demand — more than 500,000 people tried to register on the final day. Ultimately, the government extended the deadline to register but The Guardian notes that the crash "resulted in concerns that tens of thousands of people could have been disenfranchised."
Wednesday's report nevertheless claimed that the MPs "do not believe that any such interference had any material effect on the outcome of the EU referendum."
The report did note that "the U.S. and U.K. understanding of 'cyber' is predominantly technical and computer network-based. For example, Russia and China use a cognitive approach based on understanding of mass psychology and of how to exploit individuals." It added: "The implications of this different understanding of cyber-attack, as purely technical or as reaching beyond the digital to influence public opinion, for the interference in elections and referendums are clear." Jeva Lange
President Trump's top national security and foreign policy officials have been sending mixed signals about his policy toward Syria after the president ordered a missile strike on a Syrian government air base last Thursday. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Trump would take action in Syria again "if you gas a baby, if you put a barrel bomb into innocent people," only to have the White House walk that back. On Tuesday, Trump himself weighed in, in an interview with Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo airing Wednesday morning.
"We're not going into Syria," he said. "But when I see people using horrible, horrible chemical weapons—" Trump did not say what he planned to do if Syrian President Bashar al-Assad used chemical weapons again, instead criticizing Assad for deploying them after he told former President Barack Obama he wouldn't. Trump also criticized Obama for not hitting Assad with missiles "a long time before I did it," saying if he had, "I think Syria would be a lot better off than it has been." (In 2013, after a previous Assad chemical weapon attack, Trump vehemently urged Obama not to attack Syria.)
It's not clear what Trump meant by "not going into Syria," but presumably he is talking about a ground invasion against Assad's regime. Last month, he sent 400 more U.S. troops into Syria, doubling the U.S. military presence in the country, to prepare for a battle for Islamic State headquarters in Raqqa.
Trump was clear, however, in his views on Assad. Russian President Vladimir Putin "is backing a person that's truly an evil person," he said. "And I think that's very bad for Russia, I think that's very bad for mankind, it's very bad for this world. But when you drop gas or bombs or barrel bombs — they have these massive barrels with dynamite and they drop them right in the middle of a group of people — and in all fairness, you see the same kids, no arms, no leg, no face. This is an animal." You can watch those statements, and how he plans to save money on health care, below. Peter Weber
Over the weekend, President Trump ordered two of his top aides, chief strategist Stephen Bannon and adviser/son-in-law Jared Kushner, to huddle together and work out their differences following an increasingly public power struggle. With Bannon's departure from the National Security Council and disregarded reported advice against bombing a Syrian regime air base, and Kushner's growing responsibilities, it would seem Kushner is winning that battle for influence. Then on Tuesday, Trump pointedly declined to say he has full confidence in Bannon.
"I like Steve, but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late," Trump told New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin. "I had already beaten all the senators and all the governors, and I didn't know Steve. I'm my own strategist and it wasn't like I was going to change strategies because I was facing crooked Hillary." Regarding the Kushner-Bannon split, Trump added, "Steve is a good guy, but I told them to straighten it out or I will."
"Ouch," said Aaron Blake at The Washington Post. "Bannon joined the campaign in August for the lion's share of the general election, taking on the role of campaign CEO. He and Kellyanne Conway, the campaign manager, were the titular heads of the campaign." Trump also, of course, hired Bannon for a powerful White House role after the campaign. Trump's comments could mean that Bannon's thin ice is cracking, or it could mean nothing much at all. But given Trump's history of distancing himself from people about to be pushed off the bus, Bannon should probably at least be thinking about his post-White House options. Peter Weber
Colleagues of Devin Nunes have now seen his 'unmasking' intelligence. They're bipartisanly underwhelmed.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) caused something of a stir in March by saying he'd seen classified information suggesting Obama administration officials improperly "unmasked" members of President Trump's transition team — meaning someone in the Obama administration had requested that the NSA identify Trump associates whose names had been redacted in surveillance of foreign officials. Conservative media and Trump pointed the finger at former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, with Trump telling The New York Times he thinks she committed a crime by requesting the unmasking of his team members. Rice and outside experts disagreed.
Now, Republican and Democratic lawmakers have viewed the intelligence Nunes discussed and shared with Trump, and several of them tell CNN they've seen no indication that Rice or any other Obama official did anything unusual or illegal. One congressional intelligence source told CNN that Rice's requests were "normal and appropriate" for a national security adviser, while another said there's no smoking gun, urging the White House to declassify the documents so everyone can see what's in them.
CNN Exclusive: Classified docs contradict Nunes surveillance claims, GOP and Dem sources say https://t.co/EEcR8jz92n https://t.co/gQbgM080IN
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 12, 2017
Nunes has temporarily recused himself from the Russia-Trump investigation after the House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into his actions involving the documents. Rice is expected to be called to testify in front of the House and Senate intelligence panels. The House Intelligence Committee has agreed to a list of witnesses, CNN reports, with the GOP picks focused on possible leakers of damaging information on Trump and the Democrats calling people who may shed light on any Trump-Russia connections. Peter Weber