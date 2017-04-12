Ben Carson got trapped in an elevator today

Hump Day is not treating Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson too kindly. On Wednesday, Carson spent 20 minutes trapped in an elevator while attempting to tour an affordable housing complex in Miami.

Alonzo Mourning and police wait for fire dept to arrive . Sec. Ben Carson is stuck in the elevator iat the Courtside Family Apartments pic.twitter.com/vySNZLNgD3 — Rene Rodriguez (@ReneMiamiHerald) April 12, 2017

#RightNow: HUD Sec. Ben Carson is stuck in an elevator at an Overtown public housing complex @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/855T8aVA1N — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) April 12, 2017

Carson was reportedly trapped with his wife, so at the very least he had someone to talk to while suspended in an inter-floor limbo.

Eventually, with the help of some firefighters, the secretary was retrieved:

Firefighters just freed Sec. Ben Carson and his wife from a stuck elevator in #Miami @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/prSioKDyEs — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) April 12, 2017

20 minutes later @SecretaryCarson is freed from stuck elevator at Courtside Morning Apts. Alonzo Mourning looks more relieved than anyone pic.twitter.com/umbTyGkNau — Rene Rodriguez (@ReneMiamiHerald) April 12, 2017

President Trump has proposed cutting the HUD budget by more than $6 billion, although Carson dismissed concerns, assuring that once Trump introduces his infrastructure bill, "I don't think that there's going to be anybody who needs to worry about being thrown out on the streets."

Being trapped in an elevator, though, is of course a different story. Jeva Lange