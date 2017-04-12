Comedian Charlie Murphy dies at 57

Comedian Charlie Murphy died of leukemia Wednesday morning, TMZ reports. He was 57. The older brother of Eddie Murphy, Charlie co-wrote films including Norbit and Vampire in Brooklyn and starred on Are We There Yet?, The Boondocks, and Black Jesus. He is perhaps best known for his role as a co-star on Dave Chappelle's sketch series, Chappelle's Show.
TMZ reports that Murphy had been undergoing chemotherapy and that family members are "absolutely shocked because they thought he was getting better." Murphy's wife, Tisha Taylor Murphy, died from cervical cancer in 2009. They had two children together, and Murphy had a third child from an earlier relationship.
Watch Murphy's famous routine describing a game of pick-up basketball with Prince on Chappelle's Show below. Jeva Lange
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway unintentionally had the crowd cracking up during her interview Wednesday with journalist Michael Wolff at the Newseum in Washington, D.C. Conway, who defended demonstrably false claims about President Trump's inauguration crowd size as "alternative facts" during a television interview, aired her grievances Wednesday about the dishonesty she claimed runs rampant in the media. "You can turn on the TV — more than you can read in the paper because I assume editors are still doing their jobs in most places — and people literally say things that just aren't true," Conway said. When the audience laughed out loud, Conway responded with a smile and a nod.
Another moment from the interview that earned a chuckle from the crowd was when Wolff brought up The Washington Post's new tagline, "Democracy Dies in Darkness." "I'm going to tell you, when they say democracy dies in darkness, you're the darkness," Wolff said, to laughs. Conway replied, "I'm not the darkness." Becca Stanek
Walmart customers will see soon see discounts on over one million online-only products if they pick them up in-store, Bloomberg reports. The new "Pickup Discount" program will launch April 19 with 10,000 initial price cuts as the company's attempt to keep up with Amazon's delivery juggernaut.
"Quite simply, it costs less for us to ship to stores," said Marc Lore, who heads Walmart's e-commerce business. "So, our customers should share in those savings."
Walmart has 4,700 brick-and-mortar stores, with a typical store carrying 120,000 items. The company's website, on the other hand, offers 35 million products. Amazon currently dominates the American e-commerce market, controlling 34 percent to Walmart's less than 5 percent. Analysts project Amazon is on track to control half of the market by as soon as 2021.
Forthcoming discounts include a 5 percent reduction on Britax B-Safe 35 infant car seats, from $148.05 down to $140.65, or an 11 percent discount on the Lego City Great Vehicles Ferry, down to $21.44. Televisions, coolers, and other products will also see discounts if ordered online and picked up in-store, Bloomberg reports.
"Walmart is trying to move quickly and is stepping up its game," e-commerce analyst Robin Sherk said. "The idea of passing cost savings onto the shopper is something that could be quite disruptive." Jeva Lange
Based on this photo of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, snapped at his meeting Wednesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, his trip to Russia isn't exactly a walk in the park so far:
During the meeting, Lavrov apparently told Tillerson that Russia was having trouble discerning the "real intentions" of the Trump administration amid "very ambiguous" and "contradictory" statements. Lavrov also called President Trump's missile strike on Syria last week "unlawful." Just as Tillerson and Lavrov were meeting, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters that "primitiveness and loutishness are very characteristic of the current rhetoric coming out of Washington."
Tillerson later sat down with Russian President Vladimir Putin, after Russia initially declined to say whether Tillerson would be able to meet with Putin. Earlier Wednesday, Putin announced that Russia's relationship with the U.S. has "deteriorated" amid accusations of Russia's support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, whom the White House has blamed for the chemical attack in Syria that killed dozens. The Trump administration has accused Moscow of attempting to help cover up Assad's use of chemical weapons.
Details and photos of Tillerson's sit-down with Putin have yet to be released, as Tillerson reportedly ditched his press pool before the meeting and no agenda was made available. The Associated Press reported the leaders were expected to discuss who was responsible for last week's chemical attack in Syria, which provoked the retaliatory U.S. strike; Russia's interference in Ukraine; and the alleged meddling by Russian operatives in the U.S. presidential election. Becca Stanek
Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney clarified in an interview aired Wednesday that President Trump didn't actually mean it when he promised during his presidential campaign to eliminate the national debt. "It's fairly safe to assume that was hyperbole," Mulvaney told CNBC. "I'm not going to be able to pay off $20 trillion worth of debt in four years. I'd be being dishonest with you if I said that I could."
Budget experts of course knew Trump's claim was an impossibility from the get-go, though that didn't stop Trump from repeating the promise of eliminating the nation's $20 trillion debt by the end of his second term. Trump has since walked that back, claiming in a later interview with Fortune that he would just pay "a percentage of it off" in 10 years.
Mulvaney insinuated that Trump wouldn't be able to make good on the lofty promise because he's looking out for the people. "The reason the president doesn't want to change some of the mandatory spending is because the public's not ready for it yet," Mulvaney said. "They're ready for economic growth."
Watch the interview below. Becca Stanek
Hump Day is not treating Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson too kindly. On Wednesday, Carson spent 20 minutes trapped in an elevator while attempting to tour an affordable housing complex in Miami.
Carson was reportedly trapped with his wife, so at the very least he had someone to talk to while suspended in an inter-floor limbo.
Eventually, with the help of some firefighters, the secretary was retrieved:
President Trump has proposed cutting the HUD budget by more than $6 billion, although Carson dismissed concerns, assuring that once Trump introduces his infrastructure bill, "I don't think that there's going to be anybody who needs to worry about being thrown out on the streets."
Being trapped in an elevator, though, is of course a different story. Jeva Lange
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is more popular with American voters than President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll has found. The registered voters were surveyed between April 6 and April 9, meaning the results are from before Spicer's blunder Tuesday when he favorably compared Hitler to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Spicer is viewed favorably by 28 percent of Americans and unfavorably by 37 percent. An entire 36 percent of Americans had "never heard of" him.
Before joining the White House staff, Kushner was a real estate investor and the publisher of the New York Observer. Forty-two percent of Americans had never heard of him, and only 27 percent viewed him favorably. Thirty percent had unfavorable opinions of him. Kushner has sparked recent criticism by Breitbart and faced tensions in the White House with Stephen Bannon.
While unpopular himself, Kushner is married to the most popular person in President Trump's orbit short of first lady Melania Trump: Trump's daughter, Ivanka. Forty-six percent of Americans like Ivanka, 36 view her unfavorably, and just 17 percent say they have never heard of her.
The poll surveyed 1,988 registered voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percent. See the full results here. Jeva Lange
It's safe to say that former Sen. Richard Lugar (R-Ind.) isn't a fan of President Trump's foreign policy plans. In a scathing speech Tuesday at a Foreign Policy Association event, Lugar tore into Trump's "simplistic, prosaic, and reactive" foreign policy goals, The Indianapolis Star reported, citing a transcript of Lugar's prepared remarks.
While Lugar slammed Trump on everything from his plans to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall to his recent decision to strike Syria, noting the U.S. "cannot bomb our way to security," he was most critical of Trump's "America first" outlook. Lugar, a senator for 36 years and former chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, deemed Trump's approach indicative of "a selfish, inward-looking nation that is being motivated by fear, not a great superpower with capacity to shape global affairs."
Lugar warned that without "a strong and comprehensive American leadership" on the global stage, "the people of the United States and most countries of the world will become poorer and will have to endure more frequent conflict." "Other power structures will occupy the void," he said, "and many of them are not sympathetic to American values and interests." Becca Stanek