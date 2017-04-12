Russia vetoes U.N. resolution requiring cooperative investigation on Syria chemical attack

Russia on Wednesday vetoed a U.N. resolution that would have required Syria to cooperate with investigators probing the chemical attack in Idlib province last week, which killed dozens of Syrian civilians. The resolution would have condemned the use of chemical weapons, a violation of the Geneva Convention, and required a speedy investigation of the matter.

Because Russia is a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, the resolution failed upon its veto. The measure was supported by the 10 other voting members, while China abstained. This is the eighth time Russia has vetoed a resolution on Syria during the country's civil war.

The White House has blamed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for the chemical attack, and President Trump on Thursday launched a retaliatory missile strike against a Syrian airfield. U.S. officials have concluded Russia knew of the chemical attack in advance and may have helped the Assad regime obstruct evidence by bombing a hospital that was treating victims. Kimberly Alters