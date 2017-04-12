Jude Law will play a young Dumbledore in the next Fantastic Beasts movie

Actor Jude Law will play the role of the young Albus Dumbledore in the upcoming sequel of the Harry Potter spin-off, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. In the film, which serves as a prequel of sorts to J.K. Rowling's wildly popular series about the Boy Who Lived, Law will portray the future headmaster of Hogwarts back when he was just the wizardry school's professor of transfiguration.

David Yates is returning to direct the second Fantastic Beasts film, which features a screenplay written by Rowling. Eddie Redmayne, the star of the first installment of Fantastic Beasts released last year, will reprise his role as magizoologist Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beasts 2. Johnny Depp will also reappear as dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

Fantastic Beasts 2 is slated to come out November 2018. Becca Stanek