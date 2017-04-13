Almost everyone in President Trump's orbit seems to think Stephen Bannon is a goner

Stephen Bannon, President Trump's chief strategist, apparently had a rough day at the office on Wednesday. The night before, Trump had told the New York Post, "I like Steve, but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late," and before that, "I didn't know Steve." (They met in 2011.) "I'm my own strategist," he added, a phrase he repeated to The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, when he also called Bannon "a guy who works for me." Some of Bannon's associates characterized Trump's public dressing-down as a paternal "love tap," The Washington Post reports, while others fear it was "an indirect firing."
Bannon "is a marked man — diminished by weeks of battles with the bloc of centrists led by Trump's daughter and son-in-law and cut down by the president himself," The Washington Post said, basing its assessment on "interviews Wednesday with 21 of Trump's aides, confidants, and allies." One Bannon friend likened him to "a terminally ill family member who had been moved into hospice care," The Post said, while others suggested Bannon might survive for a little longer.
"Bannon is a brilliant pirate who has had a huge impact," said former House Speaker Newt Gingrich. "But White Houses, in the end, are like the U.S. Navy — corporate structures and very hard on pirates." A "person with firsthand knowledge of internal White House dynamics" told The New York Times that while no change is imminent, Trump's comments and Bannon's recent demotions have made it very hard for the chief strategist to keep his job and his stature.
Not every Trump insider is numbering Bannon's days. Thomas Barrack Jr., a close Trump friend and business associate, spent Tuesday and Wednesday meeting with Trump and his senior team in Washington. He told CNN's Erin Burnett Wednesday night that things have never been better at the Trump White House and Bannon isn't going anywhere.
Still, Bannon's supporters are watching the situation warily, including his main political patron, Rebekah Mercer, who views Bannon as her main conduit to Trump. Mercer is reportedly already looking for opportunities for Bannon should he leave the White House early, but her family's ties to Bannon are one of the things that might keep him employed at the White House. "While the president has grown weary of directives from donors like the Mercers," The New York Times reports, "he is mindful that they are among his major financial backers, and he is said to be conscious of the need to keep it that way." Peter Weber
Ann Coulter is puzzled why Trump would hit Syria's Assad, 'one of the better leaders' in the region
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces have killed several tens of thousands of civilians and dissidents in six years of civil war sparked by his harsh crackdown on protests, including some 1,500 people slain by chemical weapons. It was Assad's latest chemical weapon attack on civilians that prompted Trump to fire 59 Tomahawk missiles at one of Assad's air bases last week. Now, Trump's administration "is maneuvering to topple Bashar al-Assad from power," Tucker Carlson said Wednesday night on Fox News. "That's surprising to some of his longtime fans who appreciated his calls to avoid foreign quagmires."
One of those puzzled fans is Ann Coulter, and Carlson asked her what longtime Trump supporters should think about the events of the past week. "It's very hard to explain this Syrian attack," she said. "It is certainly not a vital national security interest. We generally don't — at least conservatives don't — support rushing around the world for humanitarian reasons. And for that region of the world, Assad is one of the better leaders — there's probably only one or two that are better that he. He's not even like a Saddam Hussein murderous thug."
President Trump has said on several occasions that Republicans would be smart to let the Affordable Care Act just collapse on its own so Democrats would be forced to help negotiate a deal to replace or radically change the law. Now, he's threatening to push ObamaCare over the cliff himself. Trump wants to use billions in subsidies to help low-income people afford health care as leverage to drag Democrats to the negotiating table, Politico says, citing "three administration officials with knowledge of Trump's thinking." Trump told The Wall Street Journal the same thing in a 70-minute interview on Wednesday.
Former President Barack Obama approved the estimated $7 billion in cost-sharing subsidies, which help insurance companies pay medical bills of customers. Scrapping the subsidies would likely crash the ObamaCare individual marketplaces. "ObamaCare is dead next month if it doesn't get that money," Trump told The Wall Street Journal. "I don't want people to get hurt," he added. "What I think should happen and will happen is the Democrats will start calling me and negotiating." Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer "should be calling me and begging me to help him save ObamaCare, along with Nancy Pelosi," the House minority leader, Trump said.
Schumer criticized Trump's "cynical strategy" of "threatening to hold hostage health care for millions of Americans ... to achieve a political goal of repeal that would take health care away from millions more." Pelosi said Trump's "appalling threat" is aimed at trying to "manufacture a crisis," using "millions of families" as a bargaining chip.
House Speaker Paul Ryan backs continuing the subsidies for now, although House Republicans sued to block Obama from paying them out; a federal judge agreed last year that the payments are improper but allowed them to continue on appeal. On Monday, the Health and Human Services Department told The New York Times that the Trump administration may continue paying the subsidies, drawing a rebuke from the HHS that was, two administration officials tell Politico, "personally ordered by an incensed Trump, who feared that the Times story hurt his negotiating position."
In a Kaiser Family Foundation poll released last week, 75 percent of Americans said they want the Trump Administration to make ObamaCare work rather than make it fail, and 61 percent said they would hold Trump and the GOP responsible for any problems with the law. "I don't think Trump really wants to cut the subsidies, because he'd get blamed for people losing insurance," a White House official told Politico. "But right now, it might be his biggest way to force people to do something." Peter Weber
Actor Jude Law will play the role of the young Albus Dumbledore in the upcoming sequel of the Harry Potter spin-off, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. In the film, which serves as a prequel of sorts to J.K. Rowling's wildly popular series about the Boy Who Lived, Law will portray the future headmaster of Hogwarts back when he was just the wizardry school's professor of transfiguration.
David Yates is returning to direct the second Fantastic Beasts film, which features a screenplay written by Rowling. Eddie Redmayne, the star of the first installment of Fantastic Beasts released last year, will reprise his role as magizoologist Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beasts 2. Johnny Depp will also reappear as dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.
Fantastic Beasts 2 is slated to come out November 2018. Becca Stanek
President Trump is now apparently a fan of NATO. After routinely bashing the alliance over the last year, Trump said Wednesday during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that NATO is the "bulwark of international peace and security." "I said it was obsolete. It's no longer obsolete," Trump said.
Trump took credit for NATO's renewed reputation: "The secretary general and I had a productive discussion about what more NATO can do in the fight against terrorism. I complained about that a long time ago, and they made a change and now they do fight terrorism," Trump said, apparently forgetting the fact that NATO fought alongside the U.S. in Afghanistan.
One point on which Trump remained firm was his call for NATO allies to "meet their financial obligations and pay what they owe." Stoltenberg announced that NATO will increase the number of allies spending 2 percent of their GDP on defense from five allies to eight allies by next year — a plan that The Washington Post's Ishaan Tharoor noted was set in motion before Trump took office. Becca Stanek
President Trump just said the Chinese are 'not currency manipulators.' Last week he called them the 'world champion' of currency manipulation.
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, President Trump declared the U.S. dollar is "getting too strong." "[P]artially that's my fault because people have confidence in me," Trump said. "But that's hurting — that will hurt ultimately."
He continued: "Look, there's some very good things about a strong dollar, but usually speaking the best thing about it is that it sounds good." The president also said he'd rather the Federal Reserve "keep interest rates low," The Wall Street Journal reported.
In the same interview, Trump revealed that his administration would not label China a "currency manipulator" in an upcoming report, walking back a common refrain from his presidential campaign. Just last week, Trump deemed China the "world champion" of currency manipulation. On Wednesday, he said the Chinese are "not currency manipulators."
The Wall Street Journal reported Trump changed his mind on China because the country "hasn't been manipulating its currency for months and because [labeling China a currency manipulator] now could jeopardize his talks with Beijing on confronting the threat of North Korea." Becca Stanek
President Trump complained to The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that the dollar is "getting too strong," immediately sending the dollar tumbling to session lows:
"I think our dollar is getting too strong, and partially that's my fault because people have confidence in me," Trump said. "But that's hurting — that will hurt ultimately," he went on. "Look, there's some very good things about a strong dollar, but usually speaking, the best thing about it is that it sounds good."
By the time of publication, the 10-year mark had wobbled back up — although the dollar index continued to slip:
CNBC added that "the flight to safety underpinned traditional safe havens like the yen, U.S. Treasuries, and gold amid new concerns about France's presidential election and the United States' relations with Syria and North Korea." Jeva Lange
Russia on Wednesday vetoed a U.N. resolution that would have required Syria to cooperate with investigators probing the chemical attack in Idlib province last week, which killed dozens of Syrian civilians. The resolution would have condemned the use of chemical weapons, a violation of the Geneva Convention, and required a speedy investigation of the matter.
Because Russia is a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, the resolution failed upon its veto. The measure was supported by the 10 other voting members, while China abstained. This is the eighth time Russia has vetoed a resolution on Syria during the country's civil war.
The White House has blamed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for the chemical attack, and President Trump on Thursday launched a retaliatory missile strike against a Syrian airfield. U.S. officials have concluded Russia knew of the chemical attack in advance and may have helped the Assad regime obstruct evidence by bombing a hospital that was treating victims. Kimberly Alters