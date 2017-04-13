American-led airstrike mistakenly kills 18 Syrian allies who were fighting ISIS

An American-led airstrike Tuesday killed 18 Syrian fighters who were assisting in the fight against the Islamic State, The New York Times reports.
Coalition allies had requested Tuesday's strike, believing they had "identified ... an ISIS fighting position." It was in fact a "fighting position" of the Syrian Democratic Forces, who are assisting the U.S. in the fight against ISIS.
The United States Central Command called the strike "tragic" and said "the coalition's deepest condolences go out to the members of the S.D.F. and their families."
There have been two other instances in the past month where American-led airstrikes killed civilians or allies. The Pentagon is investigating airstrikes that killed dozens of civilians in a mosque in Syria and as many as 200 people in a building in Mosul, Iraq. Jeva Lange
The city council of Lansing, Michigan, voted unanimously on April 3 to label their town a sanctuary city, which generally means a jurisdiction where local law enforcement limit their cooperation with federal immigration officials. Then, on April 12, the council voted 5-2 to undo the decision.
The second vote was motivated by pushback from local citizens and the city and state chambers of commerce. "Recent actions of City Council, whether intended or not, have placed an unnecessary target on the City of Lansing while jeopardizing millions of dollars in federal funding that impacts the city budget," said a letter from the chambers to the council referencing President Trump's threat to withhold federal funds from sanctuary cities thwarting his immigration agenda.
City council member Carol Wood argues the situation is more complicated still. A mayoral executive order, which says Lansing police and city workers cannot ask anyone about their immigration status "except as required by federal or state statute or court decision" will remain in effect, and Wood says the council resolution didn't add any meaningful protections on top of that order. The resolution "won't make any difference" for undocumented immigrants, she said, so keeping the "sanctuary city" title could "give this false perception to people that there is something out there that is not there." Bonnie Kristian
As President Trump likes to remind us, his victory in November was not widely predicted by professional pundits and statisticians. One exception to that rule was Allan Lichtman, a history professor at American University in Washington, D.C., whose formula for calculating the country's partisan mood has accurately called the last eight presidential elections.
Lichtman now has a forthcoming book explaining his new prediction: President Trump will be impeached and either resign or be removed from office, even with a GOP majority in Congress. Politico reports:
The book, rushed to the presses after the election, provides a brief history of the thinking that led the Framers to include impeachment, and the behavior that led presidents to get impeached — counting Richard Nixon along with Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton (the two presidents who didn't resign before the Articles of Impeachment were read in the House), Lichtman points out that one out of every 14 presidents has been impeached: "Gamblers have become rich betting on longer odds than that."
With a heavy hmm, he cites Johnson's obituary in The New York Times, which said the 17th president's fatal flaw was "he was always headstrong, 'sure he was right' even in his errors." [Politico]
If Trump wants to avoid the axe, Lichtman offers a list of political and personal steps for the president to take forthwith, including divesting his business interests, embracing fact-checks, and hiring a shrink. Bonnie Kristian
It's Thursday in America, which means a government shutdown spurred by congressional failure to pass a federal budget may be soon upon us. But some lawmakers are keen to avert yet another budget crisis, and they're getting creative with ways to achieve that goal.
Colorado Sens. Michael Bennet (D) and Cory Gardner (R) have filed a bill that would require senators to stay in Washington and close to the Senate floor during budget deliberations. Any senators caught playing hooky would be subject to arrest by the Senate sergeant at arms. "This forces people to be here, on the Senate floor, working it out and finding solutions," Gardner explains.
Meanwhile, Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.) has introduced legislation that would slash congressional salaries by the amount of a single day's pay for every day the shutdown is in effect. The longest government shutdown lasted 21 days in the 1990s, and at the current base salary rate of $174,000, that would be about a $10,000 pay cut. "In every other profession, if you don't do your job, you don't get paid," Schrader told McClatchy. "Why on Earth should we be any different?" Bonnie Kristian
President Trump on Wednesday threatened to hold health care for millions of Americans hostage in a bid to force Democrats to work with him. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Trump floated the idea of canceling some $7 billion in ObamaCare cost-sharing subsidies for low-income insurance buyers, known as "cost-sharing reductions." Those so-called CSRs allow insurers to collect reimbursements for providing certain insurance plans, The Huffington Post explains, which enables them to offer coverage with lower premiums that poorer families can afford.
"ObamaCare is dead next month if it doesn't get that money," Trump told The Wall Street Journal, adding, "I don't want people to get hurt." Trump touted the idea as a way to force Democrats to the negotiating table, but seemed to think less about the serious health-care repercussions that would befall millions of Americans if he does indeed cut the subsidies.
Nonetheless, Trump-supporting CNN panelist Jeffrey Lord praised the president's willingness to "put the pressure on" his political opponents, likening him to a certain civil rights humanitarian. "President Trump is the Martin Luther King of health care," Lord proclaimed — prompting a priceless response and mic drop from fellow commentator Symone Sanders. Watch below. Kimberly Alters
Posting without comment. #healthcare pic.twitter.com/dspY5BLfuV
— Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) April 13, 2017
Bill O'Reilly's advice to teenagers on sex and exploitation makes for a really awkward read today
In September 2004, Bill O'Reilly published an advice book for teens — The O'Reilly Factor for Kids — dealing with subjects like drugs, alcohol, smoking, and sex. A month later, Andrea Mackris, a 33-year-old O'Reilly Factor producer, filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court, accusing O'Reilly of sexual harassment in a complaint filled with lurid details about falafel, loofahs, and saltier subject matter; two weeks later, O'Reilly settled the suit for about $9 million. That lawsuit was part of the recent investigation by The New York Times, which found three other sexual harassment settlements and two more public complaints of sexual harassment.
O'Reilly, 67, whose continued tenure at Fox News is an open question, denies any wrongdoing and said he only settled to protect his children. But knowing the multiple allegations about him propositioning female subordinates and contributors and retaliating when they said no, his 2004 advice to teenagers on sex is pretty hairy.
Found this gem-teen advice from O'Reilly. "And guys, if you exploit a girl, it will come back to get you. That's called 'karma'." @LisaBloom pic.twitter.com/SHCd0XxLAz
— Dianne Scelza (@DianneScelza) April 12, 2017
"Did you think that O'Reilly would tell you sex is off-limits?" he asked his regular teenage viewers (on page 75). "As you know, things are more complicated than that. But I repeat my mantra: Sex is best when you combine sensible behavior with sincere affection." Smart people "recognize that there is no area more potentially dishonest than the sexual arena," he wrote, then dished out some advice for the women: "Girls, some guys will tell you anything to get that sex thing going. Then, after it's done, they will brutally drop you."
Still, it's O'Reilly's advice for young men that is most awkward, considering: "Guys, if you exploit a girl, it will come back to get you. That's called 'karma.' And don't allow yourself to be exploited by a troubled partner who wants to brag about her sex life to her friends, either. Believe me, you will come out a loser in that scenario." Words to live by — maybe co-author Charles Flower wrote them. Peter Weber
Jack Reynolds refuses to act his age. The great-grandfather from northern England celebrated his 105th birthday last week by becoming the world's oldest person to ride a roller coaster. Wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with the phrase "It's my party and I'll scream if I want to," Reynolds took a spin on the Twistosaurus coaster at the Flamingo Land theme park. "It were OK," the former railway worker said as he disembarked. "I'm going for another ride in a minute!" It was his second world record: Last year, at 104, he became the oldest person to get a tattoo.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad claimed in an interview with AFP that the chemical weapon attack in Idlib last week was a "fabrication" by the U.S. to justify a military strike on a Syrian airfield. "Definitely, 100 percent for us, it's fabrication ... Our impression is that the West, mainly the United States, is hand-in-glove with the terrorists. They fabricated the whole story in order to have a pretext for the attack," Assad said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has also recently claimed without evidence that opposition rebels in Syria are planning fake chemical attacks to increase U.S. involvement in the country. "We have seen it all already," Putin said in reference to the suspicions about weapons of mass destruction that drove America's 2003 invasion of Iraq.
The White House said Tuesday that it has intelligence that confirms Assad used sarin gas on his own people. U.S. authorities additionally suspect Russia of having attempted to help Assad cover-up the attack by bombing a hospital that was treating victims. The White House said Tuesday that Assad and Putin are promoting "false narratives" in an attempt to distract from their own involvement. Jeva Lange