America drops largest non-nuclear weapon on Afghanistan in military first

The United States used its largest non-nuclear weapon in Afghanistan on Thursday, marking the first time the bomb has ever been used in combat. Nicknamed the "mother of all bombs," or "MOAB," the GBU-43/B weighs 21,000 pounds and was used to target a series of caves in the Nangarhar Province, where members of the Islamic State are believed to be living.

CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr described the region as a "remote area" with a "minimum chance of civilian casualties," although reconnaissance will be required to understand the full effects of its detonation.

The MOAB carries 11 kilotons of TNT; by comparison, the Little Boy atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima in World War II had the energy of 15 kilotons of TNT, The Independent reports.

"It will feel like a nuclear blast to anyone in the area," Lt Col. Rick Francona told CNN, adding it would kill people for "hundreds of meters." Read more about the history of the weapon at The Week, here. Jeva Lange

This is a breaking news story and has been updated throughout.