Cannes Film Festival announces 70th anniversary lineup

The Cannes Film Festival announced a star-studded lineup for its 70th anniversary festival, which will run between May 17 and May 28. In competition is Sofia Coppola's erotic thriller The Beguiled, Noah Baumbach's The Meyerowitz Stories starring Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller, and Todd Haynes' highly-anticipated Carol follow-up, Wonderstruck. The festival will also include the premiere of two television shows, Twin Peaks and Top of the Lake: China Girl, as well as a virtual reality project from The Revenant director Alejandro G. Iñárritu.
Actress Nicole Kidman will also appear in a whopping four titles in the official selection: Yorgos Lanthimos' The Killing of a Sacred Deer, John Cameron Mitchell's How to Talk to Girls at Parties, Coppola's The Beguiled, and Jane Campion's Top of the Lake.
The festival surprisingly includes no films from any of the major Hollywood studios, while Netflix and indie film house A24 are making a strong showing, Indiewire notes. Read their full breakdown of the festival here and see the full lineup at Variety. Jeva Lange
NASA on Thursday announced that it has discovered one of Saturn's moons could sustain life. The tiny moon, called Enceladus, has "almost all of the ingredients that you need to support life as we know it on Earth," project scientist Linda Spilker said.
The revelation that prompted the announcement was that Enceladus is home to an underground saltwater ocean, which hints at active energy sources similar to the Earth's undersea vents. On Earth, seawater reacts with "hot upwelling rocks that are rich in iron and magnesium," BBC explains, resulting in a release of hydrogen — one of the elements necessary to sustain life. Scientists believe a similar reaction is occurring in the water beneath Enceladus' surface.
While the discovery is not proof of life on Enceladus, it does mean the moon "joins Mars and [Jupiter's moon] Europa as the best potential locations for life beyond Earth in our solar system," London-based physics professor Andrew Coates said. Kimberly Alters
A Delaware state legislator walked out of a senate session because it opened with a Muslim prayer
Delaware state senator Dave Lawson walked out of a senate session because it opened with a Muslim prayer. The Republican legislator called the prayer "despicable" because "the Quran calls for the death of Americans." Critics called his statements inaccurate and accused him of inciting Islamophobia, but Lawson said he was exercising his "constitutional right to protest."
Trump signs bill allowing states to withhold federal money from abortion providers like Planned Parenthood
President Trump signed a bill Thursday that allows states to refuse to give abortion providers such as Planned Parenthood any federal money, CNN reports. The bill is a reversal of a regulation put in place by former President Barack Obama. "The previous Department of Health and Human Services regulation, which took effect two days before Mr. Trump's inauguration, said that states and localities could not withhold money from a provider for any reason other than an inability to provide family planning services," The New York Times writes.
Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie breaking vote in the Senate in late March after two Republicans refused to support the measure. House Speaker Paul Ryan called the bill a "major pro-life victory" and other conservatives have cheered it on as a victory for states' rights.
Heidi Williamson, an analyst at the Women's Health and Rights Program and the Center for American Progress, slammed the bill, saying: "Trump’s actions are creating very real and damaging consequences for millions of women and their families, inflicting direct harm on already vulnerable communities." Federal law already prohibits using government money to fund abortions. Planned Parenthood says just 3 percent of the services it offers involve providing abortions. Jeva Lange
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) is introducing a bill that would "prohibit airlines from forcibly removing passengers after they have already boarded the plane due to oversells or airline staff seeking to fly as passengers," International Business Times reports. The bill, called the "Customers Not Cargo Act," comes in the wake of a viral video showing the violent removal of a passenger who refused to give up his seat on an overbooked United Airlines plane.
As it stands now, a 2008 federal rule limits the amount of money airlines can pay ticketed passengers to $1,350 if they are involuntarily removed from flights. As a result, airlines are basically incentivized to forcibly remove passengers rather than offer more money. "The airline should be required to offer the passengers an incentive that gets someone to volunteer to deplane, rather than drag them off — and right now the incentives are in the wrong direction," Van Hollen told IBT. "There will be a price point at which someone will voluntarily get off the airplane. That's what airlines should be required to do."
On Thursday, the lawyer of the passenger removed from the United plane said he suffered a concussion, broken teeth, and a broken nose in the event. But as James Pethokoukis writes for The Week, it could be harder to boycott United than you might think — read his entire analysis here. Jeva Lange
President Trump dodged a direct question about whether he authorized the use of the so-called "mother of all bombs," or "MOAB," in Afghanistan on Thursday. "Uhh," he said in reply.
He continued: "Everybody knows exactly what happened and what I do is, I authorize my military. We have the greatest military in the world."
While the technology for the MOAB — properly named the Massive Ordnance Air Blast — has existed since 2003, neither former President George W. Bush nor former President Barack Obama opted to use it in combat. Read more about the history of the weapon here, and watch President Trump sidestep the question below. Jeva Lange
"It was another successful event ... we have given [the military] total authorization," Pres. Trump says on MOAB dropped in Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/tmKihciVSK
— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 13, 2017
President Trump has vowed to cut any and all unnecessary regulations and agencies, and now he is seeking your input on which ones should get the axe. But the White House apparently hasn't learned that it is never a good idea to ask questions you might not want to know the answer to, because one of the "agencies, boards, and commissions" you can select to eliminate is the White House itself:
Consider your options carefully. pic.twitter.com/JVqMXUWSG5
— Rebecca Leber (@rebleber) April 13, 2017
You can take the survey here. Don't do anything silly. Jeva Lange
The United States used its largest non-nuclear weapon in Afghanistan on Thursday, marking the first time the bomb has ever been used in combat. Nicknamed the "mother of all bombs," or "MOAB," the GBU-43/B weighs 21,000 pounds and was used to target a series of caves in the Nangarhar Province, where members of the Islamic State are believed to be living.
CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr described the region as a "remote area" with a "minimum chance of civilian casualties," although reconnaissance will be required to understand the full effects of its detonation.
"It will feel like a nuclear blast to anyone in the area," Lt Col. Rick Francona told CNN, adding it would kill people for "hundreds of meters." Read more about the history of the weapon at The Week, here. Jeva Lange
This is a breaking news story and has been updated throughout.
Editor's note: A previous version of this article overstated the size of the bomb. It has since been corrected. We regret the error.