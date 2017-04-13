Cannes Film Festival announces 70th anniversary lineup

The Cannes Film Festival announced a star-studded lineup for its 70th anniversary festival, which will run between May 17 and May 28. In competition is Sofia Coppola's erotic thriller The Beguiled, Noah Baumbach's The Meyerowitz Stories starring Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller, and Todd Haynes' highly-anticipated Carol follow-up, Wonderstruck. The festival will also include the premiere of two television shows, Twin Peaks and Top of the Lake: China Girl, as well as a virtual reality project from The Revenant director Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

Actress Nicole Kidman will also appear in a whopping four titles in the official selection: Yorgos Lanthimos' The Killing of a Sacred Deer, John Cameron Mitchell's How to Talk to Girls at Parties, Coppola's The Beguiled, and Jane Campion's Top of the Lake.

The festival surprisingly includes no films from any of the major Hollywood studios, while Netflix and indie film house A24 are making a strong showing, Indiewire notes. Read their full breakdown of the festival here and see the full lineup at Variety. Jeva Lange