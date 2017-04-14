You can watch a video of the Pentagon dropping that giant bomb

In what is presumably an early birthday present to Brian Williams, the Pentagon on Friday released video footage of the "mother of all bombs," or MOAB, the largest non-nuclear bomb in the U.S. arsenal which was dropped in Afghanistan on Thursday.
"The Earth felt like a boat in a storm," said Mohammad Shahzadah, an Afghan man whose home is near the strike site. "I thought my house was being bombed. Last year a drone strike targeted a house next to mine, but this time it felt like the heavens were falling. The children and women were very scared."
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai slammed the MOAB strike on Twitter after news of the launch broke. "I vehemently and in strongest words condemn" the strike, he wrote in a series of tweets. "This is not the war on terror but the inhuman and most brutal misuse of our country as testing ground for new and dangerous weapons. It is upon us, Afghans, to stop the USA." Bonnie Kristian
The U.S. deployed its largest non-nuclear weapon in Afghanistan on Thursday, targeting tunnels used by regional affiliates of the Islamic State. The 21,600-pound GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast weapon — nicknamed the "mother of all bombs" — is said to have killed dozens of Afghan militants and destroyed three tactical caves. It was the first time the MOAB had been used in combat.
While President Trump on Thursday dodged a direct question asking if he'd authorized the MOAB's use, he later called the mission "very successful." Afghan officials are still evaluating the detonation's effect, but on Friday morning's Fox & Friends, the network's hosts saw fit to celebrate the weapon's use with the dulcet tunes of country singer Toby Keith. Keith's song "Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue" played over the Pentagon's footage of the MOAB's landing, prompting host Ainsley Earhardt to proclaim: "That's the red, white, and blue." Watch below. Kimberly Alters
North Korea is prepared to preempt any "reckless" military intervention from the United States under the "more vicious and more aggressive" President Trump, Vice Minister Han Song Ryol told The Associated Press in an interview published Friday.
"We've got a powerful nuclear deterrent already in our hands, and we certainly will not keep our arms crossed in the face of a U.S. preemptive strike," Han said. "Whatever comes from the U.S., we will cope with it. We are fully prepared to handle it."
His comments follow a Thursday report from NBC News citing unnamed senior intelligence officials who said the U.S. is prepared to launch a conventional attack, including American boots on the ground, on North Korea if the isolated nation conducts another nuclear weapons test. Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin, however, said "multiple senior defense officials" denied NBC's report, calling it "wildly wrong."
Such a test is expected as soon as this Saturday, April 15, when Pyonyang celebrates the birthday of Kim Il Sung, the founding president of the regime. Kim Jong Un, the founder's grandson and the current leader, has hinted a major new weapons test may be scheduled for that day. Last weekend, a U.S. Navy carrier strike group changed course and moved toward North Korea in what was understood to be a show of force against Pyongyang. Bonnie Kristian
At least 12 then-teachers at Choate Rosemary Hall sexually molested students in a string of cases starting in the 1960s, the elite Connecticut boarding school revealed Thursday. The school said the investigation was prompted in 2013, after it was alerted to possible objectionable behavior by two alumni who said they had experienced sexual misconduct.
In one case, a student reportedly was raped during a school trip to Costa Rica. Other allegations uncovered by an investigator in a report to the board of trustees included "intimate kissing" and "intimate touching." None of the cases were reported to police, and some of the teachers were allowed to resign after being confronted about the evidence against them. Others were fired, but administrators wrote letters of recommendation to help them get new jobs.
Choate's revelation is just the latest in a series of accusations of sexual abuse by faculty members at prestigious private schools, The New York Times notes, including at St. George's School in Rhode Island and at New York City's Horace Mann School and Poly Prep Country Day School. Harold Maass
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad ramped up his denial of responsibility for the April 4 sarin gas in Idlib province, The New York Times reports, saying that videos showing children killed in the incident were faked. Assad has countered U.S. claims that Syrian government forces conducted the attack by saying that his warplanes bombed a terrorist weapons depot that contained the chemical weapons, releasing them into the rebel-held area.
More than 80 people reportedly were killed by poison gas in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun, prompting President Trump to authorize firing 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian base the U.S. believes launched the chemical attack.
"We don't know whether those dead children were killed in Khan Sheikhoun," Assad told Agence France-Presse in his first television interview since the bombing. "Were they dead at all?" Harold Maass
China warned Friday that rising tensions over North Korea must be calmed before they reach an "irreversible and unmanageable stage." Some observers fear that Pyongyang is preparing to conduct its sixth nuclear weapons test. U.S. ally South Korea said that a nuclear test or intercontinental ballistic missile launch would be a "strategic provocation" that would provoke a "powerful punitive measure."
The U.S., which has warned that its policy of diplomatic patience toward North Korea was over, has sent an aircraft carrier group toward the region. North Korea accused the U.S. of "seriously threatening peace" by sending "huge nuclear strategic assets" to the region.
Vice President Mike Pence is heading to South Korea on Sunday on a long-planned trip. Harold Maass
NASA on Thursday announced that it has discovered one of Saturn's moons could sustain life. The tiny moon, called Enceladus, has "almost all of the ingredients that you need to support life as we know it on Earth," project scientist Linda Spilker said.
The revelation that prompted the announcement was that Enceladus is home to an underground saltwater ocean, which hints at active energy sources similar to the Earth's undersea vents. On Earth, seawater reacts with "hot upwelling rocks that are rich in iron and magnesium," BBC explains, resulting in a release of hydrogen — one of the elements necessary to sustain life. Scientists believe a similar reaction is occurring in the water beneath Enceladus' surface.
While the discovery is not proof of life on Enceladus, it does mean the moon "joins Mars and [Jupiter's moon] Europa as the best potential locations for life beyond Earth in our solar system," London-based physics professor Andrew Coates said. Kimberly Alters
The Cannes Film Festival announced a star-studded lineup for its 70th anniversary festival, which will run between May 17 and May 28. In competition is Sofia Coppola's erotic thriller The Beguiled, Noah Baumbach's The Meyerowitz Stories starring Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller, and Todd Haynes' highly-anticipated Carol follow-up, Wonderstruck. The festival will also include the premiere of two television shows, Twin Peaks and Top of the Lake: China Girl, as well as a virtual reality project from The Revenant director Alejandro G. Iñárritu.
Actress Nicole Kidman will also appear in a whopping four titles in the official selection: Yorgos Lanthimos' The Killing of a Sacred Deer, John Cameron Mitchell's How to Talk to Girls at Parties, Coppola's The Beguiled, and Jane Campion's Top of the Lake.
The festival surprisingly includes no films from any of the major Hollywood studios, while Netflix and indie film house A24 are making a strong showing, Indiewire notes. Read their full breakdown of the festival here and see the full lineup at Variety. Jeva Lange