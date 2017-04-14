You can watch a video of the Pentagon dropping that giant bomb

In what is presumably an early birthday present to Brian Williams, the Pentagon on Friday released video footage of the "mother of all bombs," or MOAB, the largest non-nuclear bomb in the U.S. arsenal which was dropped in Afghanistan on Thursday.

"The Earth felt like a boat in a storm," said Mohammad Shahzadah, an Afghan man whose home is near the strike site. "I thought my house was being bombed. Last year a drone strike targeted a house next to mine, but this time it felt like the heavens were falling. The children and women were very scared."

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai slammed the MOAB strike on Twitter after news of the launch broke. "I vehemently and in strongest words condemn" the strike, he wrote in a series of tweets. "This is not the war on terror but the inhuman and most brutal misuse of our country as testing ground for new and dangerous weapons. It is upon us, Afghans, to stop the USA." Bonnie Kristian