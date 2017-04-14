Apple might soon start testing self-driving cars on public roads

The future is here — and Apple will drive you there. The technology giant is close to beginning road tests for self-driving cars, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Bloomberg noted that a post on the California Department of Motor Vehicles' website Friday appears to show that Apple, Inc. has been granted permission to test "autonomous driving technology on public roads." The source confirmed to Bloomberg that the company will soon begin testing such software with existing cars.

An Apple spokesman declined to comment on the matter to Bloomberg. The project is reportedly known as Project Titan, and would follow efforts by companies like Uber and Tesla to gain momentum in the self-driving car space. Kimberly Alters