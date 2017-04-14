Samuel L. Jackson recorded a radio ad for the Democratic candidate in Georgia's special election
Republicans eked out a victory in Kansas' special congressional election Tuesday, with state treasurer Ron Estes defeating Democratic challenger James Thompson by seven points. While Democrats didn't put their man in office, they're apparently heartened by the strong showing in a deep-red district — and they've turned their sights to the upcoming special election in Georgia as a potentially winnable seat.
The race in Georgia's sixth congressional district is to replace Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, who left the seat to join President Trump's administration in January. Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff has crafted a careful anti-Trump message that has liberals hoping to steal what should be a safe Republican seat — and they've enlisted heavy artillery to help get out the vote. Actor Samuel L. Jackson recorded a radio ad for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee urging voters not to stay home, because that's how "we got stuck with Trump."
"Remember what happened last time people stayed home? We got stuck with Trump."
—Samuel L. Jackson backing Jon Ossoff in new DCCC radio ad pic.twitter.com/RfLVn2DJKM
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 14, 2017
Georgia's special election is April 18. Kimberly Alters
A professional musician was kicked off an American Airlines flight after his cello was declared a safety risk. John Kaboff bought an extra ticket so he could strap his $100,000 instrument into the seat next to him for a trip from Washington, D.C., to Chicago. But the flight crew deemed it unsafe and ordered Kaboff off the plane, "like I just committed a crime," he said. The airline later promised to refund the cello's ticket.
The future is here — and Apple will drive you there. The technology giant is close to beginning road tests for self-driving cars, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Bloomberg noted that a post on the California Department of Motor Vehicles' website Friday appears to show that Apple, Inc. has been granted permission to test "autonomous driving technology on public roads." The source confirmed to Bloomberg that the company will soon begin testing such software with existing cars.
An Apple spokesman declined to comment on the matter to Bloomberg. The project is reportedly known as Project Titan, and would follow efforts by companies like Uber and Tesla to gain momentum in the self-driving car space. Kimberly Alters
Grilling season is right around the corner, but instead of running out to stock up on propane or charcoal, why not harness the power of the sun? The GoSun Grill ($799) uses parabolic reflectors to focus 250 watts of solar power on a vacuum-sealed tube, which reaches temperatures up to 425 degrees. The portable 30-pound cooker "can grill, bake, or broil anything you throw in it." As long as you don't let the sun go down on your picnic, "the only limitation you'll face using this is remembering to bring the paper plates."
The White House announced Friday that it will not make its visitor logs public, Time reports. The decision represents a marked break between the Trump administration and its predecessor, as former President Barack Obama's White House voluntarily released nearly 6 million visitor logs — though the Obama logs did routinely omit visitors the White House deemed vaguely as "personal."
The Trump administration is using a 2013 federal court ruling to deem the visitor logs "presidential records" and thus shield them from the Freedom of Information Act. White House communications director Michael Dubke cited personal security as the reason for the privacy, saying it was in consideration of "the grave national security risks and privacy concerns of the hundreds of thousands of visitors annually."
Three unnamed White House officials told Time that they were expecting the policy to be met with criticism but agreed that it was necessary. One White House official said the Obama logs created "more of a façade of transparency rather than complete transparency."
Visitor logs are maintained by the U.S. Secret Service and are formally known as the Workers and Visitors Entry System. Read more about the new policy at Time. Kimberly Alters
The Trump administration is dropping a lawsuit against North Carolina over the state's so-called "bathroom bill," which mandated individuals use the bathroom corresponding to their biological sex regardless of their gender identity. The suit was originally brought by the Obama administration, which claimed it discriminated against LGBT individuals. The Justice Department filed a motion to dismiss the suit Friday.
Last month, North Carolina lawmakers struck a deal to repeal the law, known as House Bill 2. The replacement law removes the provision requiring individuals to use restrooms based on their biological sex, but "prohibits local governments from enacting new nondiscrimination ordinances until December 2020," NBC affiliate WRAL reports.
Separate litigation by LGBT rights advocates, including the American Civil Liberties Union and civil rights group Lambda Legal, is still pending. The suit argues that the replacement law continues to discriminate against LGBT individuals. "We'll continue this fight as long as it takes to truly strike down this disastrous law for good," said James Esseks, director of the ACLU's LGBT Project. Kimberly Alters
Disney and Lucasfilm released the first official trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Friday — and you're going to want to rev up your speculation engines.
The clip, which was released at the conclusion of a Star Wars Celebration panel in Orlando, opens with a panting Rey on the same island on which we left Luke Skywalker in The Force Awakens. We also glimpse an injured Finn and a menacing Kylo Ren, interspersed with sprawling landscape shots and quite a few explosions — along with a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo from the late Carrie Fisher.
"I only know one truth," Luke says in a voiceover. "It's time for the Jedi to end." The Last Jedi is slated for release Dec. 15, 2017. In the meantime, you can see a teaser poster for the movie here or watch the trailer below. Kimberly Alters
Rapper Kendrick Lamar released his fourth studio album late Thursday night, a 14-track compilation titled Damn. The album follows 2015's To Pimp a Butterfly and last year's untitled unmastered, a collection of unreleased demos.
Like Lamar's previous offerings, Damn features heavily political lyrics: The song "DNA" samples a rant from Fox News' Geraldo Rivera criticizing Lamar, while the songs "Yah" and "XXX" both mention Fox News. The ninth track, "Lust", chronicles the aftermath of last year's presidential election. Esquire transcribed the relevant lines:
We all woke up tryin' tune to the daily news / Looking for confirmation hoping election wasn't true / All of us worried, all of us buried, and the feeling's deep / None of us married to his proposal, make us feel cheap / Stealed and sad, distraught and mad, tell the neighbor about it / Think they agree, parade the streets with your voice profit / Time passin', things change / Reverting back to our daily programs / Stuck in our ways / Drones
Some sharp-eyed observers speculate Lamar will release another album Sunday, based on clues in Damn's lyrics and on his social media accounts. You can read more about that at The Verge, or listen to Damn on Spotify here. Kimberly Alters