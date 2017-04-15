North Korea parades military might, accuses Trump of 'creating a war situation'

North Korea on Saturday celebrated the birthday of the regime's founding president, Kim Il Sung, with a massive parade in Pyongyang flaunting its intercontinental and submarine-based ballistic missiles, along with tanks, planes, and other equipment.

North Korea right now. For an idea of how many people this is, there are 625 people marching just in small square closest to camera (25x25) pic.twitter.com/MjzVpuxpOg — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) April 15, 2017

The annual display appears to be scheduled in lieu of a rumored nuclear weapons test; unnamed senior U.S. officials reportedly told NBC News the U.S. is prepared to respond to such a test with a preemptive attack, a story "multiple senior defense officials" later categorically denied to Fox News. Last weekend, a U.S. Navy carrier strike group moved toward North Korea in what was understood as a show of force.

Vice Marshal Choe Ryong Hae, considered North Korea's second-in-command, accused President Trump of "creating a war situation" while speaking at Saturday's parade, pledging Pyongyang "will respond to an all-out war with an all-out war and a nuclear war with our style of a nuclear attack." Bonnie Kristian