President Trump would like to know why anyone cares about his tax returns since he won the Electoral College

Tens of thousands of people turned out for Tax Day protests nationwide on Saturday to demand the release of President Trump's personal tax returns, and Trump took to Twitter Sunday to express his bewilderment that he, an Electoral College winner, should have to suffer such complaints.

I did what was an almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican-easily won the Electoral College! Now Tax Returns are brought up again? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017 Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday. The election is over! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017

The president is not legally required to disclose the documents, but critics say they could reveal conflicts of interest. Indeed, it is because Trump won the election that these protests were organized. Had he lost in November and remained a private citizen, the returns would be a non-issue.

While most of the rallies were peaceful, fights broke out between the president's supporters and opponents in Berkeley, California, resulting in about 20 arrests. Around a dozen people were injured, and police in riot gear reportedly used some sort of explosive device in the crowd. Bonnie Kristian