Turkey is voting today on whether to give their president expansive new powers

Turks began voting Sunday on a constitutional referendum that, if approved, would fundamentally restructure the country's parliamentary system, giving broad new powers to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and ensuring Erdogan stays in office for at least another decade.
Under the new proposal, the president would be able to dissolve the legislature, rule by executive order, and gain new authority over administrative and judicial appointments. Here's a breakdown from Al Jazeera explaining further changes:
Here's how Turkey could change if it votes 'Yes' on April 16: https://t.co/m2RQKUTrnG pic.twitter.com/0qpD4cLWhw
— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 15, 2017
Polling suggests a slight public preference for approving the new system, and unofficial results will be published by Sunday evening local time. Bonnie Kristian
Saturday Night Live set its sights on White House senior adviser Jared Kushner (host Jimmy Fallon) and chief strategist Stephen Bannon (Skeletor) in its cold open, skewering Kushner's apparent ascendency over Bannon in President Trump's affections.
"Jared, Steve, standing before me are my two top advisers," Alec Baldwin's Trump says to begin his America's Next Top Model-style elimination of one member of his staff, "but I only have one photo in my hand."
"Jared, you take the most beautiful photos. Steve, you take the worst photos I have ever seen in my life. And I'm not joking. When I see a photo of you, it makes me wanna puke," he continues. "Jared, I've sent you all around the world to represent me and no one has ever heard you speak. You're like a little Jewish Amelie. And Steve, you may be smart, but I once walked in on you eating a live pig in the Roosevelt Room."
Watch the full skit below to find out who has to go to the basement — and who gets to stay in the Oval Office. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump would like to know why anyone cares about his tax returns since he won the Electoral College
Tens of thousands of people turned out for Tax Day protests nationwide on Saturday to demand the release of President Trump's personal tax returns, and Trump took to Twitter Sunday to express his bewilderment that he, an Electoral College winner, should have to suffer such complaints.
I did what was an almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican-easily won the Electoral College! Now Tax Returns are brought up again?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017
Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday. The election is over!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017
The president is not legally required to disclose the documents, but critics say they could reveal conflicts of interest. Indeed, it is because Trump won the election that these protests were organized. Had he lost in November and remained a private citizen, the returns would be a non-issue.
While most of the rallies were peaceful, fights broke out between the president's supporters and opponents in Berkeley, California, resulting in about 20 arrests. Around a dozen people were injured, and police in riot gear reportedly used some sort of explosive device in the crowd. Bonnie Kristian
Melissa McCarthy returned to Saturday Night Live in her role as White House Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, this time in Easter Bunny garb.
Some context: The real life Spicer actually was a White House Easter Bunny during the George W. Bush administration, and on Tuesday, he said Adolf Hitler didn't use "gas on his own people" while calling concentration camps "Holocaust centers." He apologized later that day, but naturally, McCarthy's Spicer got back into the bunny costume to make a more colorful mea culpa.
"Yeah, I know they're not really called 'Holocaust centers.' Duh, I know that. I'm aware," Spicey says. "I clearly meant to say, ‘'concentration clubs,' ok? Let it drop." Besides, she added, "I am sensitive to the fact that they were sent there on trains, but hey, at least they didn't have to fly United."
"I am particularly sorry this happened on Passover, or AKA, Jewish Easter," Spicey continues. "In the spirit of cultural unity, I thought I would shed some light to all the goys out there on the most sacred holiday, Passover. Now bring out my baby dolls." As for the lesson —well, you'll just have to watch that below. Bonnie Kristian
Catholic, Orthodox, and Protestant Christians alike celebrate Easter on Sunday thanks to an atypical convergence of the calendars used by different branches of the church to calculate the date.
Pope Francis addressed a teeming crowd in Rome, giving his "Urbi et Orbi" homily — a message "to the city and the world" — on the subject of hope in the midst of global and personal suffering. "Jesus has risen from the dead," he said. "And this is not a fantasy. It isn't a party with lots of flowers. This is pretty, but [Easter is] not this. It's more than this."
The resurrection of Christ is "a sign in the midst of so many calamities," Francis continued, that gives us "a sense of looking beyond, of saying, 'Don't look to a wall, there's a horizon, there's life, there is joy.'" In the face of "illnesses, human trafficking, human exploitation, wars, destruction, mutilations, vengeance, hatred," he said, the "church continues to say, 'Stop, Jesus is risen.'" Bonnie Kristian
One day after celebrating the regime's founding president with a military parade, North Korea conducted an unsuccessful missile test Sunday in which the missile exploded about five seconds after launch.
The test took place in Sinpo, a coastal city from which Pyonyang launched a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan in early April. The type of missile tested Sunday is presently unknown, though early reports suggest it was not an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of reaching the United States.
"This morning's provocation from the North is just the latest reminder of the risks each one of you face every day in the defense of the freedom of the people of South Korea and the defense of America in this part of the world," Vice President Pence said while speaking to U.S. troops stationed in South Korea on Sunday as part of a previously scheduled visit. "Your willingness to step forward, to serve, to stand firm without fear inspires our nation and inspires the world, and it's an honor for us to share this meal with you today." Bonnie Kristian
The oldest woman in the world and the last confirmed survivor of the 19th century, Emma Morano, died Saturday at her home in Italy. She was 117.
Born in 1899 in Civiasco, a small town in northern Italy near Milan, Morano turned 117 this past November. She lived with a caregiver in Verbania, a lakeside town just 25 miles from her birthplace.
In her latter years, Morano enjoyed television, raw eggs, chocolate, and the company of her grandchildren. Watch a video from her most recent birthday below. Bonnie Kristian
Believed to be the oldest living person in the world, Emma Morano of Italy celebrated her 117th birthday this week pic.twitter.com/uiVLUg6yZh
— HLN (@HLNTV) December 4, 2016
President Trump's presidency has yet to hit the 100-day mark, but Federal Election Commission reports released Friday night indicated his reelection campaign fundraising is already in full swing.
The president and the Republican National Committee together raised $42.6 million toward the 2020 race in the first quarter of 2017, substantially from small donors giving $200 or less. During a comparable period in 2009, then-President Obama and the Democratic National Committee raised just $15.8 million.
The president's fundraising is going gangbusters significantly because he has not stopped campaigning since taking office, sending a steady barrage of email solicitations hawking branded merchandise and surveys soliciting supporters' input.
Politico reports that three Trump reelection committees which together raised $13.2 million in the first quarter — Donald J. Trump for President, Trump Victory, and Trump Make America Great Again Committee — spent nearly half a million at Trump companies, "including $274,000 in rent for the Trump Tower office space and $61,000 at Trump golf clubs." Meanwhile, firms owned by White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon and social media director Dan Scavino Jr. were paid $28,000 and $14,500, respectively. Bonnie Kristian