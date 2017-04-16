Cleveland police searching for man accused of broadcasting killing on Facebook Live

A manhunt is underway in Cleveland, Ohio, for a suspect who police say murdered an elderly man and streamed it on Facebook Live.

Police have identified the suspect as Steve Stephens, and said the video of the shooting was up on Facebook for nearly three hours before it was removed. Police say Stephens, who is 6-feet 1-inch tall, weights 240 pounds, and was last seen wearing a dark-striped polo shirt and in either a white or cream-colored SUV, is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

Police say Stephens claimed in a second Facebook Live stream that he murdered several other people, saying he snapped and "messed up," Cleveland.com reports. Authorities said they have not verified any additional homicides or found any other victims. A spokesperson for Facebook called the incident a "horrific crime," adding that the company "does not allow this kind of content on Facebook." Stephens' Facebook page has been deactivated. Catherine Garcia