Pence to visit the Korean Demilitarized Zone, following North Korea's failed missile launch

Vice President Mike Pence arrived in South Korea on Sunday for a 10-day trip to Asia, and on Monday morning, went to a military post near the Korean Demilitarized Zone. He is scheduled to join a motorcade to the DMZ with the commander of U.S. Forces Korea, Army Gen. Vincent Brooks.
Tensions are high, with North Korea on Sunday conducting a missile test that failed moments after launch. Pence called the unsuccessful test a "provocation." Pence's father was a soldier in the Korean War, and received the Bronze Star for his service. On Sunday, Pence spent the day laying a wreath at the Seoul National Cemetery and speaking with troops stationed in the country. Catherine Garcia
After his wife of 72 years died, Leo Kellner spent some time "moaning and moping," and then got to baking.
Kellner, 98, of Hastings, Nebraska, keeps his late wife's memory alive by making sweet treats for people going through hard times; in the year after her death in 2012, he baked 144 pies for those in need. He contacts area funeral homes and community organizations to get the names of people who might appreciate his complimentary baked goods, and he works around allergies and finds out their favorite flavors.
Kellner said he has received thank you cards from as far away as Alaska, from someone who attended a funeral where he furnished a cake. He also bakes for his friends, and teaches some of the neighborhood children how to cook. "I try to be happy," he told Today. "I place nobody above me, I place nobody below me. I like everybody and I've never held a grudge." He also has a secret ingredient in all of his cakes and pies: "Love." Catherine Garcia
In the aftermath of the much-publicized dragging of a passenger off of a United Airlines flight last week, the company has changed its policy of giving crew members the authority to displace customers already onboard planes.
On an overbooked flight last Sunday from Chicago to Louisville, United said four crew members had to get to Kentucky, and after passengers did not volunteer to give up their seats, the airline picked people to get off the flight. Dr. David Dao refused to leave, and he was dragged off the plane; another passenger filmed the incident, with the video going viral and causing outrage.
Crew members used to be able to book seats until the time of departure, but in an April 14 internal email, United said it is changing the policy so they must make their bookings at least an hour before departure. A spokeswoman told The Associated Press Sunday this change, effective immediately, is the first step in reviewing policies, and is meant to ensure a similar situation never happens again. Catherine Garcia
A manhunt is underway in Cleveland, Ohio, for a suspect who police say murdered an elderly man and streamed it on Facebook Live.
Police have identified the suspect as Steve Stephens, and said the video of the shooting was up on Facebook for nearly three hours before it was removed. Police say Stephens, who is 6-feet 1-inch tall, weights 240 pounds, and was last seen wearing a dark-striped polo shirt and in either a white or cream-colored SUV, is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.
Police say Stephens claimed in a second Facebook Live stream that he murdered several other people, saying he snapped and "messed up," Cleveland.com reports. Authorities said they have not verified any additional homicides or found any other victims. A spokesperson for Facebook called the incident a "horrific crime," adding that the company "does not allow this kind of content on Facebook." Stephens' Facebook page has been deactivated. Catherine Garcia
The official results are not yet in, but Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared victory in Sunday's referendum that would replace the country's current system of parliamentary democracy with an executive presidency.
The state-run Anadolu Agency said 47.5 million votes were cast, and with 99.8 percent of the ballots counted, the "yes" side received 51.4 percent of the vote. The ruling Justice and Development Party put forward the 18-article reform package, which allows the president to hold executor powers and lets them appoint five of 13 Supreme Court members. "For a strong Islamic state, for a strong Middle East, Turkey had to switch to this executive presidency system," Aysel Can, a member of the Justice and Development Party's women's branch, said. "This is a message to the world to shut up; Turkey is getting stronger. America has to know this, too. We are the voice, we are the ears, we are everything for the Middle East."
The opposition has said it will contest around 37 percent of the votes cast, due to the High Electoral Board announcing while voting was underway that it would change the rules to accept unstamped ballots unless they were proven to be fraudulent. Catherine Garcia
U.S.-China relations are central to handling what could be the first major challenge of Donald Trump's presidency, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said Sunday while speaking with NBC's Chuck Todd.
"I want to start with North Korea," Todd said. "President Trump just tweeted this morning, 'Why would I call China a currency manipulator when they are working with us on the North Korean problem? We will see what happens!' Why does China's currency policy have anything to do with North Korea?"
"It may be part of the overall relationship, but China is the key," McCain replied. "They can stop [North Korea's nuclear development] if they want to because of their control over the North Korean economy."
Dealing with Pyongyang's provocation "may be the first test of this presidency," he added. "But China can shut them down and we should be — whether they're currency manipulators or not — we should expect them to act to prevent what could be a cataclysmic event." Watch an excerpt of the interview below. Bonnie Kristian
.@SenJohnMcCain on #MTP: North Korea may be the "first test" of the Trump presidency. pic.twitter.com/Gf37a6Eimb
— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 16, 2017
North Korea 'is something President Trump is going to deal with in the first year,' says security adviser
The North Korean "threat is upon us" and "is something President Trump is going to deal with in the first year," said Deputy National Security Adviser KT McFarland, who is expected to leave her post for an ambassadorship next week, in an interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace on Sunday. She was speaking in response to Pyongyang's military parade and failed missile test this weekend, the latest attempts at a show of force by the Kim Jong Un regime.
Earlier this year, McFarland noted, the White House "directed the intelligence community" to "come up with things you haven't thought of before, think outside the box" for dealing with North Korea. The president was "pleased" with the results, she said, and that creative thinking enabled him to have a productive conversation about North Korea with Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this month.
Later in their conversation, Wallace pressed McFarland on whether it is "good for the president to shift so dramatically and so quickly on both China and Russia." "President Trump has now spent a lot of time with President Xi," McFarland replied, and has come "to understand what his priorities are. He shared what our priorities are." Trump has yet to have a comparable summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, she added, but "our relationship with Russia really depends on Russia. We would like to have a good relationship with Russia, but Russia has been doing some things of late, whether it's in Syria, whether it's with American democracy, that we take very seriously."
Watch McFarland's comments in context below. Bonnie Kristian
Arresting marijuana users is not a priority of the Trump administration, Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Sunday while speaking with NBC's Chuck Todd on Meet the Press. "Marijuana is not a factor in the drug war," Kelly said. "It's three things: Methamphetamine, almost all produced in Mexico; heroin, virtually all produced in Mexico; and cocaine that comes up from further south."
"The solution is not arresting a lot of users," he continued. "The solution is a comprehensive drug-demand reduction program in the United States that involves every man and woman of goodwill. And then rehabilitation, and then law enforcement, and then getting at the poppy fields and the coca fields in the south."
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has broadcast a different message. He argues "good people don't smoke marijuana" and has long taken an enthusiastic hardline stance on federal marijuana prohibition specifically and the drug war more broadly.
National security experts do not all share Kelly's confidence that securing the border will cut drug consumption, or that less drug use, in turn, will lessen illegal border crossings. "The only law [drug] cartels do not break is the law of supply and demand," writes Paul Kan, a U.S. Army War College professor, at War on the Rocks. "In fact, as new barriers along the border increase risks for the cartels, they will innovate smuggling operations, raise their prices to keep profits flowing, and stimulate new domestic markets in Mexico and on the U.S. side of the border."
Watch Kelly's comments in context below; his discussion of the drug war begins around the 10:30 mark. Bonnie Kristian