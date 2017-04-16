Pence to visit the Korean Demilitarized Zone, following North Korea's failed missile launch

After his wife of 72 years died, Leo Kellner spent some time "moaning and moping," and then got to baking.

Kellner, 98, of Hastings, Nebraska, keeps his late wife's memory alive by making sweet treats for people going through hard times; in the year after her death in 2012, he baked 144 pies for those in need. He contacts area funeral homes and community organizations to get the names of people who might appreciate his complimentary baked goods, and he works around allergies and finds out their favorite flavors.