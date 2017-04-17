7 must-see moments from the White House Easter Egg Roll

It's that time of year again — the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, where the most important people in the country don their rabbit ears and sit down to read It's Not Easy Being a Bunny (or whatever his or her preferred choice of leporine literature may be).

This year, naturally, things looked a little different:

White House Easter Bunny of yesteryear Sean Spicer picked How To Catch the Easter Bunny as his book of choice:

Meanwhile, President Trump wasted a perfectly good coloring sheet to sign this autograph:

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway walked down the turf carpet with her young 'uns in tow:

First lady Melania Trump read Party Animals (but notably not this version or this version of Party Animals):

Trump was swarmed by many adorable children and managed to ruin only one's day: