Kremlin spokesman blasts Trump as 'more impulsive and unpredictable than Kim Jong Un'

Russia has considerably cooled on President Trump and as proof, look no further than Kremlin mouthpiece Dmitry Kiselyov, who told the country's state-run television network that the American president is "more dangerous" than even Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, Bloomberg reports.

"Trump is more impulsive and unpredictable than Kim Jong Un," said Kiselyov. Kiselyov's view is described as "usually close" to the Kremlin's, and he went on to note that even Kim didn't give his daughter (who is 4 years old) an office in the state residence, as opposed to Trump, who appointed his 35-year-old daughter Ivanka to a White House position.

"Ivanka already convinced Trump to bomb [Syrian President Bashar] Assad, what if she convinces him to bomb Kim?" added newscaster Irada Zeynalova.

Kiselyov argued that both Kim and Trump have "limited international experience, unpredictability, and a readiness to go to war."

"The world is a hair's breadth away from a real nuclear war with all its catastrophic consequences," Kiselyov said. "War can break out as a result of confrontation between two personalities: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un. Both are dangerous, but who is more dangerous? Trump is." Read The Week's assessment of the North Korea nightmare here. Jeva Lange