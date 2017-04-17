Kremlin spokesman blasts Trump as 'more impulsive and unpredictable than Kim Jong Un'

Russia has considerably cooled on President Trump and as proof, look no further than Kremlin mouthpiece Dmitry Kiselyov, who told the country's state-run television network that the American president is "more dangerous" than even Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, Bloomberg reports.
"Trump is more impulsive and unpredictable than Kim Jong Un," said Kiselyov. Kiselyov's view is described as "usually close" to the Kremlin's, and he went on to note that even Kim didn't give his daughter (who is 4 years old) an office in the state residence, as opposed to Trump, who appointed his 35-year-old daughter Ivanka to a White House position.
"Ivanka already convinced Trump to bomb [Syrian President Bashar] Assad, what if she convinces him to bomb Kim?" added newscaster Irada Zeynalova.
Kiselyov argued that both Kim and Trump have "limited international experience, unpredictability, and a readiness to go to war."
"The world is a hair's breadth away from a real nuclear war with all its catastrophic consequences," Kiselyov said. "War can break out as a result of confrontation between two personalities: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un. Both are dangerous, but who is more dangerous? Trump is." Read The Week's assessment of the North Korea nightmare here. Jeva Lange
It's that time of year again — the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, where the most important people in the country don their rabbit ears and sit down to read It's Not Easy Being a Bunny (or whatever his or her preferred choice of leporine literature may be).
This year, naturally, things looked a little different:
White House Easter Bunny of yesteryear Sean Spicer picked How To Catch the Easter Bunny as his book of choice:
Meanwhile, President Trump wasted a perfectly good coloring sheet to sign this autograph:
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway walked down the turf carpet with her young 'uns in tow:
First lady Melania Trump read Party Animals (but notably not this version or this version of Party Animals):
Trump was swarmed by many adorable children and managed to ruin only one's day:
It appeared to be a very successful Egg Roll, all things — including the looming, bespectacled Easter Bunny — considered. Jeva Lange
Edna Kiplagat, 37, of Kenya won her first Boston Marathon on Monday with an official time of 2 hours, 21 minutes, and 52 seconds. She was followed by Rose Chelimo, a Kenyan-born Bahraini runner, 59 seconds later. American Jordan Hasay finished third with a time of 2 hours and 23 minutes.
Geoffrey Kirui, 24, of Kenya, won the men's title in his Boston debut with an official time of 2 hours, 9 minutes, and 37 seconds. Kirui was followed by American Galen Rupp, who clocked in at 2 hours, 9 minutes, and 58 seconds, and Japan's Suguru Osako, who came in third at 2 hours, 10 minutes, and 28 seconds. Jeva Lange
AP: Kenya’s Geoffrey Kirui pulls away from American Galen Rupp for win in 121st #BostonMarathon pic.twitter.com/KWEayJjmqV
— Gintautas Dumcius (@gintautasd) April 17, 2017
It seems Americans are losing faith in President Trump. A new Gallup poll released Monday shows less than half of Americans believe their commander in chief keeps his promises — a sharp decline from the nearly two-thirds who believed in Trump in February.
Just 45 percent of respondents in Monday's poll said they believe President Trump keeps his promises, down from 62 percent two months ago. In that time, Trump has evinced several changes of heart in key policies, reversing his rhetoric on NATO, China as a currency manipulator, the Export-Import Bank, and more. He has also launched an airstrike on Syria after years spent urging former President Barack Obama not to intervene in the country's civil war and dropped America's largest non-nuclear weapon in Afghanistan despite touting an "America first" foreign policy.
The Gallup poll surveyed 1,019 adults over the phone from April 5 to 9. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points. See the poll's full results here. Kimberly Alters
The annual White House Easter Egg Roll has been described as a "test" for the chaotic Trump household, with one official calling it the "single most high-profile event that takes place at the White House each year." In what was perhaps a premature evaluation, The Washington Post characterized this year's event as going off "without a hitch."
That was all before President Trump signed a child's hat — then absentmindedly tossed it into the crowd as the child screamed "noooooo!"
A kid asks Trump to sign his hat at the White House Easter Egg Roll. The president signs ... and then tosses the hat into the crowd. pic.twitter.com/7ExdhpO97H
— POLITICO (@politico) April 17, 2017
"Here you go, kids!" a jolly Trump shouted. Jeva Lange
Kathrine Switzer will run in the Boston Marathon on Monday, 50 years after she entered using the name "K.V. Switzer" to become the first woman to participate in what was then an all-male race. "The marathon was a man's race in those days; women were considered too fragile to run it," she wrote in a New York Times essay. "But I had trained hard and was confident of my strength."
Race director Jock Semple famously tried to rip Switzer's number off her while she was running, a moment that was captured in a now-famous photograph. "A big man, a huge man, with bared teeth was set to pounce, and before I could react he grabbed my shoulder and flung me back, screaming, 'Get the hell out of my race and give me those numbers!'" Switzer recalled in her memoir.
50 years after #BostonMarathon tried to push Switzer off the course for being a woman, she's running again today! https://t.co/45KxPXm1VX pic.twitter.com/C5c4JIa7do
— Allison K. Lange (@aklange1) April 17, 2017
Switzer finished the marathon in four hours and 20 minutes, but was later disqualified because she was a woman.
Women were finally officially allowed to enter the Boston Marathon in 1972. Switzer, now 70, rejoins the Boston Marathon on Monday with more than 30 marathons under her belt, including a win in New York in 1974. It will be her first time running the Boston race since 1976, and her first marathon since 2011. She will race in the same number that Semple tried to rip off her back.
"Everything changed," Switzer told CNN affiliate WBZ-TV, reflecting on her historic run. "I said, 'This is going to change my life, maybe going to change women's sports and change the world.'" Jeva Lange
Prince Harry opens up about going to therapy to deal with the death of his mother, Princess Diana
The late Princess Diana's youngest son, Prince Harry, opened up to The Telegraph about going to therapy decades after losing his mother as a boy. "I can safely say that losing my mum at the age of 12, and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years, has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but my work as well," Harry said.
Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997. In the years that followed, Harry went to war in Afghanistan but by his late 20s, he felt a "fight or flight" sensation during royal engagements and was struggling with anger issues where he felt "on the verge of punching someone."
"[I] started to have a few conversations and actually all of a sudden, all of this grief that I have never processed started to come to the forefront and I was like, there is actually a lot of stuff here that I need to deal with," Harry told The Telegraph's Bryony Gordon, who runs a podcast about her own struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder called Mad World: Why It's Totally Normal to Feel Weird.
Harry, 32, said he is now in a "good place" after his older brother, Prince William, helped encourage him to get professional help. "I've done that a couple of times, more than a couple of times, but it's great," he said of seeing a therapist. Harry, alongside his brother William and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, founded a mental health charity called Heads Together in 2016, which helps to fight mental health stigmas.
Harry added: "I have probably been very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions, when all sorts of grief and sort of lies and misconceptions and everything are coming to you from every angle ... The experience I have had is that once you start talking about it, you realize that actually you're part of quite a big club." Read his full interview at The Telegraph here. Jeva Lange
In late 2015, Swiss food giant Nestlé began opening its headquarters in Great Britain to employee dogs, and by the end of this year, Nestlé Gatwick will have about 100 dogs with their own employee badges. The employees, especially those who have already gotten "pawthorization" to bring their dogs to work, generally say the Pets at Work (PAW) program is a success. "It's like having a member of your family in the office," Odette Forbes, head of media relations and owner of Reggie the beagle, told The Guardian last year. "There's something about it that feels so right."
The purported benefits of having your dog at work include reduced stress and increased social interaction (among people, not necessarily dogs). Nestlé lets employees bring their prescreened dogs to meetings in certain dog-friendly conference rooms, and the company provides cushions, toys and treats, and an outdoor garden called Central Bark. Terrible puns aside, the dogs do appear to make for a friendlier workspace, as the BBC News video below shows.
Now, if Nestlé goes on to allow cats in the office, the feline companions may not make the office a more social place — but they also wouldn't bark at the mail delivery staff or steal food from the kitchen. Probably. Peter Weber