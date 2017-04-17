Sen. Tom Cotton jeered at town hall over Trump's taxes

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) learned on Monday that the fastest way to get booed by your constituents is to defend President Trump's failure to release his tax returns.

During a town hall in Little Rock with Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.), a raucous crowd called on Cotton to force Trump into releasing his taxes, with one person telling the senator it's necessary in order for the public to find out if Trump has ties to foreign governments. "As far as I'm aware, the president said he's still under audit," Cotton replied. Trump has "won this fight already," he added, and besides, "it doesn't take a lot of effort to find out where Donald Trump has connections overseas, he normally has his names on buildings."

Tens of thousands of people marched over the weekend ahead of Tax Day, calling on Trump to follow in the steps of previous presidents who released their tax returns. Trump has long claimed he is under audit and that's why he can't share his returns, even though the IRS has said nothing is legally preventing him from releasing the documents. Catherine Garcia