Voting equipment stolen in Georgia ahead of special election

Voting machines set to be used in Tuesday's special election in Georgia's 6th congressional district were stolen from a Cobb County precinct manager's car while it was parked outside of a grocery store Saturday night.

Secretary of State Brian Kemp said Cobb County Elections waited until Monday to tell his office about the theft, a move he called "unacceptable," WSB-TV reports. The ExpressPoll machines are used to check voters in and check off when they cast their ballots, and Cobb County Elections Director Janine Eveler said while the stolen machines do contain voter information, it's "hard to access," and there is no way they can be used to cast fraudulent ballots.

The special election is being held to replace the seat vacated by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, and is receiving national attention, with Democratic favorite Jon Ossoff the frontrunner. Should any of the candidates earn more than 50 percent of the vote, they will win the seat, otherwise a runoff election between the top two candidates will be held in June. Catherine Garcia