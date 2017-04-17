Voting equipment stolen in Georgia ahead of special election

Voting machines set to be used in Tuesday's special election in Georgia's 6th congressional district were stolen from a Cobb County precinct manager's car while it was parked outside of a grocery store Saturday night.
Secretary of State Brian Kemp said Cobb County Elections waited until Monday to tell his office about the theft, a move he called "unacceptable," WSB-TV reports. The ExpressPoll machines are used to check voters in and check off when they cast their ballots, and Cobb County Elections Director Janine Eveler said while the stolen machines do contain voter information, it's "hard to access," and there is no way they can be used to cast fraudulent ballots.
The special election is being held to replace the seat vacated by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, and is receiving national attention, with Democratic favorite Jon Ossoff the frontrunner. Should any of the candidates earn more than 50 percent of the vote, they will win the seat, otherwise a runoff election between the top two candidates will be held in June. Catherine Garcia
Court records were released on Monday from the investigation into Prince's death last year, showing that painkillers, none of which were prescribed to him, were found in his Paisley Park estate after his overdose.
The records reveal that the day before he died on April 21, Prince communicated with a California doctor that specializes in addiction treatment, the Los Angeles Times reports. He was unable to fly to Prince's home in Minnesota, so he sent his 26-year-old son, who is not a licensed doctor, to evaluate the musician. He arrived at Paisley Park with Prince's friend and bodyguard, Kirk Johnson, and his assistant, who found Prince's body. Investigators also found "narcotic medications" inside vitamin bottles, the records show, but they do not state how he secured fentanyl, the powerful opioid he took before his overdose death.
The week before his death, Prince overdosed on an airplane, and was revived. At the time, his doctor of around a month, Michael Schulenberg, wrote an oxycodone prescription for him, but wrote it for Johnson in order to protect "Prince's privacy," Schulenberg told investigators. The records also show that the state's prescription database that pharmacists use to check for drug abuse did not contain any prescription under Prince's name. Read more about the unsealed records at the Los Angeles Times. Catherine Garcia
Reports out of Chechnya that gay men are being rounded up by authorities and abused, with at least three killed while in custody, "cannot be ignored," U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said Monday.
Several organizations, as well as the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, said earlier this month that police in the Russian republic are running a secret prison where men believed to be gay are being kept and tortured. "We continue to be disturbed by reports of kidnapping, torture, and murder of people in Chechnya based on their sexual orientation and those persecuted by association," Haley said in a statement. "If true, this violation of human rights cannot be ignored — Chechen authorities must immediately investigate these allegations, hold anyone involved accountable, and take steps to prevent future abuses."
Haley said the U.S. is "against all forms of discrimination, including against people based on sexual orientation. When left unchecked, discrimination and human rights abuses can lead to destabilization and conflict." Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov has called the reports of human rights violations "a massive information attack" and said attempts are "being made to blacken our society, lifestyle, traditions, and customs." Catherine Garcia
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) learned on Monday that the fastest way to get booed by your constituents is to defend President Trump's failure to release his tax returns.
During a town hall in Little Rock with Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.), a raucous crowd called on Cotton to force Trump into releasing his taxes, with one person telling the senator it's necessary in order for the public to find out if Trump has ties to foreign governments. "As far as I'm aware, the president said he's still under audit," Cotton replied. Trump has "won this fight already," he added, and besides, "it doesn't take a lot of effort to find out where Donald Trump has connections overseas, he normally has his names on buildings."
Tens of thousands of people marched over the weekend ahead of Tax Day, calling on Trump to follow in the steps of previous presidents who released their tax returns. Trump has long claimed he is under audit and that's why he can't share his returns, even though the IRS has said nothing is legally preventing him from releasing the documents. Catherine Garcia
Kim In Ryong, North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador, called a news conference on Monday to condemn a decision by the United States to hold an open meeting with the Security Council later this month on the North Korean nuclear program, calling it "another abuse of authority."
Kim accused the United States of having "gangster-like logic" and turning the Korean Peninsula into "the world's biggest hotspot," creating "a dangerous situation in which a thermonuclear war may break out at any moment." Should the U.S. "dare opt for a military option," he added, North Korea is "ready to react to any mode of war."
Tensions remain high in the region, with North Korea having conducted dozens of ballistic missile tests and two nuclear tests over the last year, despite U.N. sanctions and resolutions banning testings. On Sunday, North Korea tested a missile that failed moments after launch, and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Monday the U.S. is not "taking options off the table" when it comes to dealing with North Korea's escalating aggression. Catherine Garcia
One crew member was killed and two others injured Monday when a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crashed on the Breton Bay Golf Course in Leonardtown, Maryland.
The U.S. Army is investigating the incident, which took place during a routine training exercise. The three crew members, the only people on the helicopter, were part of the 12th Aviation Battalion, stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. One crew member is in critical condition, and the other is seriously injured, the U.S. Army said. A golf course employee told CNN the helicopter crashed in a small patch of trees between two golf holes, and another witness said it looked as though the helicopter may have stalled out before it plummeted to the ground. Catherine Garcia
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin admitted Monday that getting a tax reform bill to President Trump's desk by August is "not realistic." Mnuchin himself originally set the deadline in late February, just a week after he was sworn in to lead the Treasury Department.
Speaking to the Financial Times, Mnuchin said the late summer deadline was "highly aggressive to not realistic at this point," citing the failed health-care negotiations last month as part of the reason for the delay. Instead, the Treasury chief said he expected a tax overhaul by the end of 2017.
In an interview with Fox News that aired last week, Trump also seemed to waffle on the ambitious timeline. In a discussion about health-care reform, the president said, "I don't want to put deadlines. Health care is gonna happen at some point. Now, if it doesn't happen fast enough, I'm gonna start taxes. Tax reform and tax cuts are better if I do health care first." Trump backed the Republican-led American Health Care Act, which failed last month.
The White House initially signaled it would move on to tax reform even without a health-care overhaul, but in recent weeks efforts have been taken to restart failed health-care talks. Significant tax reform has not been completed since 1986. Kimberly Alters
Justice Neil Gorsuch expressed focus, irritation, humor during his first day of Supreme Court arguments
Justice Neil Gorsuch heard his first arguments from the Supreme Court bench Monday after having been formally sworn in a week ago. Gorsuch was not shy during his debut, asking questions early and often; it took just 11 minutes for him to pipe up during his first of the three cases.
"He employed a bit of humor, expressed a modicum of humility, showed a hint of irritation, and even channeled Justice Antonin Scalia, the man he replaced, with a touch of sarcasm," The Associated Press reports. And "while some of the other justices slouched, rocked back in their chairs, or leaned their chin or forehead on their hands, Gorsuch sat straight in his high-backed chair, to the far left of Chief Justice John Roberts."
Fox News additionally notes that throughout the arguments Gorsuch "remained focused — not even chatting with his 'bench neighbor,' Justice Sonia Sotomayor," and that he "repeatedly pressed lawyers from both sides with his positions."
Gorsuch's first argument was fairly complicated, having to do with determining which court federal employees go to with some discrimination claims. But the new justice got a laugh when lawyer Christopher Landau said, "I think I am maybe emphatically agreeing with you," and Gorsuch interrupted to say, "I hope so."
As he is now the most junior member of the Supreme Court, Gorsuch will relieve Justice Elena Kagan of duties such as answering the door when the court meets for closed-door conferences and taking notes at the meetings. He will also vote last, which puts him in the position to be a tiebreaker in cases that fall along ideological lines. Jeva Lange