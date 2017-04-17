Unsealed court records detail the pills found at Prince's home after his death

Court records were released on Monday from the investigation into Prince's death last year, showing that painkillers, none of which were prescribed to him, were found in his Paisley Park estate after his overdose.

The records reveal that the day before he died on April 21, Prince communicated with a California doctor that specializes in addiction treatment, the Los Angeles Times reports. He was unable to fly to Prince's home in Minnesota, so he sent his 26-year-old son, who is not a licensed doctor, to evaluate the musician. He arrived at Paisley Park with Prince's friend and bodyguard, Kirk Johnson, and his assistant, who found Prince's body. Investigators also found "narcotic medications" inside vitamin bottles, the records show, but they do not state how he secured fentanyl, the powerful opioid he took before his overdose death.

The week before his death, Prince overdosed on an airplane, and was revived. At the time, his doctor of around a month, Michael Schulenberg, wrote an oxycodone prescription for him, but wrote it for Johnson in order to protect "Prince's privacy," Schulenberg told investigators. The records also show that the state's prescription database that pharmacists use to check for drug abuse did not contain any prescription under Prince's name. Read more about the unsealed records at the Los Angeles Times. Catherine Garcia