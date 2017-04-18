U.S. Supreme Court blocks first of 8 planned Arkansas executions in 11 days

On Monday night, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to lift a stay from the Arkansas Supreme Court that was preventing the state from carrying out its first execution since 2005. The move by the U.S. high court effectively quashed the push by Arkansas to execute eight death row inmates, two at a time, by the end of April, when its supply of the sedative midazolam, one of the drugs in its lethal-injection cocktail, expires.
In a dramatic and chaotic series of rulings on Monday, the Arkansas Supreme Court stayed the scheduled executions of Don Davis, 55, and Bruce Ward, 60, both convicted of murder during what appear to be robberies, after their lawyers raised questions about their mental competency. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge had asked the U.S. Supreme Court to lift the stay on Davis, whose execution order expired at midnight.
The Arkansas high court also removed a barrier to all eight executions on Monday, however, overruling a county judge, Wendell Griffen, who had prohibited the state to use another of the lethal injection drugs, vecuronium bromide, because the medical supply company said Arkansas lied about its intended use. The Arkansas Supreme Court reassigned Judge Griffen's death penalty cases after he was photographed at an anti-dearth penalty rally. Separately on Monday, the U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals had lifted a stay on all eight executions, overriding a federal judge who had raised concerns about the use of midazolam, used in several previous botched executions.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said he was disappointed that the U.S. Supreme Court didn't allow Davis' execution, but praised the other rulings on Monday. Rutledge said the rest of the executions will continue, since there's "nothing preventing them from occurring." Two inmates are scheduled to be executed on Thursday, two more on April 24, and the last two on April 27. Peter Weber
Amazingly, Democrats and Republicans in Washington have finally agreed on something: Susan Rice didn't do anything wrong when it came to dealing with surveillance material.
When the National Security Agency or another intelligence agency circulates transcripts of U.S. surveillance of foreign targets, if there are any Americans identified, their names are usually redacted; if their identities are vital to deciphering the intelligence, they can be "unmasked." Rice, the former national security adviser, was accused of wrongdoing by President Trump, who told The New York Times he believed she broke the law by asking for the names of his aides mentioned in the transcripts. House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) also announced he thought that some of Trump's aides were improperly unmasked. Rice denied doing anything outside of the law.
GOP and Democratic congressional aides who have seen the flagged material stand by Rice, with one official briefed on the matter telling NBC News that Rice didn't do anything inappropriate. "I saw no evidence of any wrongdoing," said the official, who asked to remain anonymous. "It was all completely normal." Intelligence officials told NBC News any unmasking request by Rice would have been made to the FBI director or the NSA director, and they would have made the final decision. They also said it is completely appropriate and commonplace for the national security adviser to ask for the names of Americans who appear in intelligence reports. Catherine Garcia
When President Trump sends a single tweet out about a subject, it means it has his attention. Multiple tweets suggest a fixation, and on Monday, the president devoted two of his patented 140-characters-or-less dispatches — plus a robocall — to the Georgia special election and the "super liberal" candidate looking to represent the 6th congressional district.
Trump sent his first tweet out on Monday morning, declaring — without naming frontrunner Jon Ossoff — that a "super Liberal Democrat in the Georgia Congressioal [sic] race tomorrow wants to protect criminals, allow illegal immigration, and raise taxes!" Ossoff quickly released a statement saying he was "glad" Trump was paying attention to the race, but was "misinformed. I'm focused on bringing fresh leadership, accountability, and bipartisan problem solving to Washington to cut wasteful spending and grow metro Atlanta's economy into the Silicon Valley of the South."
Residents of the 6th congressional district, until recently represented by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, began receiving robocalls from Trump on Monday afternoon in which Trump claimed that "liberal Democrats from outside of Georgia are spending millions of dollars trying to take your Republican congressional seat away from you." (Republicans are spending millions from outside Georgia to defeat Ossoff, too.) Should Ossoff win, Trump warns, he'll "raise your taxes, destroy your health care, and flood our country with illegal immigrants." He revisited the race on Twitter Monday night, taking a different, expectations-lowering approach: "With eleven Republican candidates running in Georgia (on Tuesday) for Congress, a runoff will be a win," he said. "Vote 'R" for lower taxes & safety!"
If Ossoff or any of the other 17 candidates receive more than 50 percent of the vote, they will win the seat vacated by Price. With many saying an outright Ossoff win in this reliably conservative district would be a major blow to the president, it's no surprise Trump is pulling for a runoff election in June. Catherine Garcia
Trump congratulates Turkey's Erdogan on 'referendum victory,' breaking with Europe, U.S. State Department
President Trump called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday to congratulate him on "his recent referendum victory," the White House confirmed. A narrow 51 percent of Turks approved a referendum on Sunday that granted Erdogan broad new powers, according to unofficial results, changing Turkey from a parliamentary democracy to an executive presidency, most consequently giving the president power to appoint judges and prosecutors.
Opponents of the referendum, carried out under a state of emergency in place since an attempted coup in July, are calling for a recount of about at least a third of the vote, and election monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) say the voting was marred and fell "well short" of democratic norms, in part because opposition to the referendum was almost entirely excluded from Turkish media made for an "uneven playing field." Under the emergency powers, Turkey has arrested some 40,000 Erdogan critics, including a record number of journalists, and fired at least 100,000 more Turks.
U.S. State Department spokesman Mark Toner nodded toward Turkey's apparent slide toward authoritarianism on Monday, saying the U.S. expects Turkey's government "to protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of all its citizens" and supports "Turkey's democratic development, to which commitment to the rule of law and a diverse and free media remain essential." European leaders adopted a similar tone, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel cautioning that the "tight referendum result shows how deeply divided Turkish society is and that means a big responsibility for the Turkish leadership and for President Erdogan personally."
Erdogan, an Islamist who has led Turkey since 2003 as prime minister and then president, hit back at his European critics and what he called a "Crusader mentality in the West" on Monday, telling supporters that the OSCE "should know its place" and he doesn't "care about the opinions of 'Hans' or 'George,'" apparently a stand-in for European critics. "All debates about the constitutional referendum are now over," he said.
Europe is depending on Turkey to stem the northward flow of Syrian immigrants and the U.S. uses Turkey's Incirlik air base to attack Islamic State targets in Syria. "Both the U.S. and E.U. are in a bind," Michael Werz, a Turkey analyst with the Center for American Progress, tells The Washington Post. "They can either [disagree with] the OSCE findings, or they can say the truth: It was not a free and fair election." Peter Weber
Court records released Monday from the investigation into Prince's death last year show that painkillers, none of which were prescribed to him, were found in his Paisley Park estate after his fatal overdose.
The records reveal that the day before he died on April 21, Prince communicated with a California doctor who specializes in addiction treatment, the Los Angeles Times reports. The doctor was unable to fly to Prince's home in Minnesota, so he sent his 26-year-old son, who is not a licensed doctor, to evaluate the musician. The son arrived at Paisley Park with Prince's friend and bodyguard, Kirk Johnson, and his assistant, who found Prince's body. Investigators also found "narcotic medications" inside vitamin bottles, the records show, but they do not state how he secured fentanyl, the powerful opioid he took before his overdose death.
The week before his death, Prince overdosed on an airplane, and was revived. At the time, his doctor of around a month, Michael Schulenberg, wrote an oxycodone prescription for him, but wrote it for Johnson in order to protect "Prince's privacy," Schulenberg told investigators. The records also show that the state's prescription database that pharmacists use to check for drug abuse did not contain any prescription under Prince's name. Read more about the unsealed records at the Los Angeles Times. Catherine Garcia
Voting machines set to be used in Tuesday's special election in Georgia's 6th congressional district were stolen from a Cobb County precinct manager's car while it was parked outside of a grocery store Saturday night.
Secretary of State Brian Kemp said Cobb County Elections waited until Monday to tell his office about the theft, a move he called "unacceptable," WSB-TV reports. The ExpressPoll machines are used to check voters in and check off when they cast their ballots, and Cobb County Elections Director Janine Eveler said while the stolen machines do contain voter information, it's "hard to access," and there is no way they can be used to cast fraudulent ballots.
The special election is being held to replace the seat vacated by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, and it's receiving national attention. Democrat Jon Ossoff is currently leading a crowded field of 18 candidates, and should any of the candidates earn more than 50 percent of the vote, they will win the seat, otherwise a runoff election between the top two candidates will be held in June. Catherine Garcia
Reports out of Chechnya that gay men are being rounded up by authorities and abused, with at least three killed while in custody, "cannot be ignored," U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said Monday.
Several organizations, as well as the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, said earlier this month that police in the Russian republic are running a secret prison where men believed to be gay are being kept and tortured. "We continue to be disturbed by reports of kidnapping, torture, and murder of people in Chechnya based on their sexual orientation and those persecuted by association," Haley said in a statement. "If true, this violation of human rights cannot be ignored — Chechen authorities must immediately investigate these allegations, hold anyone involved accountable, and take steps to prevent future abuses."
Haley said the U.S. is "against all forms of discrimination, including against people based on sexual orientation. When left unchecked, discrimination and human rights abuses can lead to destabilization and conflict." Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov has called the reports of human rights violations "a massive information attack" and said attempts are "being made to blacken our society, lifestyle, traditions, and customs." Catherine Garcia
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) learned on Monday that the fastest way to get booed by your constituents is to defend President Trump's failure to release his tax returns.
During a town hall in Little Rock with Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.), a raucous crowd called on Cotton to force Trump into releasing his taxes, with one person telling the senator it's necessary in order for the public to find out if Trump has ties to foreign governments. "As far as I'm aware, the president said he's still under audit," Cotton replied. Trump has "won this fight already," he added, and besides, "it doesn't take a lot of effort to find out where Donald Trump has connections overseas, he normally has his names on buildings."
Tens of thousands of people marched over the weekend ahead of Tax Day, calling on Trump to follow in the steps of previous presidents who released their tax returns. Trump has long claimed he is under audit and that's why he can't share his returns, even though the IRS has said nothing is legally preventing him from releasing the documents. Catherine Garcia