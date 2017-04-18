Trevor Noah laughs at his favorite moments from Trump's first White House Easter celebration

Town & Country magazine had been warning since February that the Trump White House was ill-prepared to pull off its first annual Easter Egg Roll, but on Monday, with drizzly skies and slightly smaller crowds than in years past, some 21,000 lucky guests got to roll wooden eggs on the South Lawn, mix with Trump administration officials, and generally enjoy (mostly) the White House tradition. There were a few odd moments, however, like when President Trump gave a short version of this stump speech to the children gathered to celebrate Easter. But "I think my favorite moment of the White House Easter celebration," Trevor Noah said on Monday's Daily Show, "is when they played the national anthem for the first family, and watch Melania Trump remind Donald that he's the president."

"Of course the White House didn't forget the true meaning of Easter, and that is the miraculous resurrection of Kellyanne Conway," Noah joked. "This clip was supposed to be one of her shining moments, but thanks to the music playing in the background, it had a completely different feel." It did. "For me, of all the blunders that happen in this world of Trump, this one strangely seems like the most fitting," Noah said, philosophically and a bit darkly. "Because not only is 'Looney Tunes' the right theme song for the Trump White House, but the world is probably going to end with Sean Spicer coming out and saying, 'Th-th-th-that's all, folks!'"

If that puts you in the mood for dark humor, there's also this recap of Monday's White House Easter celebration set to the gloomy angst of the Tears for Fears tune "Mad World." And Noah was right — the song really does set the mood.