Georgia votes Tuesday in fiercely competitive special election

Georgia's 6th congressional district goes to the polls Tuesday to vote on a replacement for Rep. Tom Price (R), who now serves as President Trump's Health and Human Services secretary. Leading the crowded race is the heavily-funded Democrat Jon Ossoff, who is averaging about 48 percent in the polls with the next highest-polling candidate, Karen Handel, a Republican, at about 18 percent. Ossoff will need more than 50 percent of the vote if he is to avoid a June 20 runoff, where his chances of seizing a plurality in the conservative district slim considerably.
Both parties are watching the results intently, as it could signal strategies for the 2018 midterms under President Trump, who underperformed in Georgia's 6th. Even President Trump has weighed in:
Democrat Jon Ossoff would be a disaster in Congress. VERY weak on crime and illegal immigration, bad for jobs and wants higher taxes. Say NO
Republicans must get out today and VOTE in Georgia 6. Force runoff and easy win! Dem Ossoff will raise your taxes-very bad on crime & 2nd A.
President Trump has repeatedly refused to release his tax returns, falsely claiming that he can't do so because he is under audit. Trump can expect a minimum of four more years of audits, though, because the president and vice president are automatically audited every single year.
The "mandatory examination" has been in place since Watergate, when President Richard Nixon and Vice President Spiro Agnew's tax controversies came to surface. The IRS decided afterward to make the audits a guarantee for all presidents and vice presidents, regardless of party, so the agency would not appear to have a partisan favor.
The guidelines for auditing the executive branch are extremely detailed, down to even specifying the color of the folder the president's returns must be filed in (orange). Only specific people are allowed to see the returns, and the files are always kept locked away in a cabinet unless the appointed examiner is present.
The audits of President Trump and Vice President Pence will be kept confidential, unless the agency discovers evidence of a tax crime and decides to prosecute. And "of course, there's no telling how rigorous the audits are," CNN Money adds. Jeva Lange
The downfall of Sherry Cook, who announced her resignation as executive director of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission on Monday, began with an illustration TABC staff created — during work hours, on work computers, with input from senior staff — to commemorate a work trip to California.
TABC chief announces departure amid spending scandal https://t.co/TVErQR8pjC
Cook is the TABC official on the left holding up a bottle of Lone Star, shouting "Woo Hoo!!!" In late March, Jay Root at The Texas Tribune uncovered the illustration while reporting that Cook and other top leaders of the Texas alcohol licensing and regulatory commission had spent at least $85,000 since 2011 on out-of-state travel, largely to meetings of the National Conference of State Liquor Administrators (NCSLA) in posh hotels in places like Hawaii, Florida, and that $8,000 trip to San Diego. The Texas Tribune report led to a hearing last week before the Texas House ethics committee at which Cook and other TABC leaders were grilled about their use of taxpayer funds.
NCSLA is a trade group primarily financed by the liquor industry, and it also kicked in funds for the TABC travel, as well as paying for the open bar at its conferences. TABC officials told The Texas Tribune that the conferences are necessary to network and keep abreast of what other states are doing in alcohol regulation, but critics call the alcohol-fueled NCSLA junkets a way for the beer and liquor industry to maintain control of Texas' sometimes arcane alcohol regulations. "The TABC is ... not protecting the consumer," said Howard Wolf, a lawyer in Austin. "It's not protecting the taxpayer. It's protecting these very wealthy industry companies that own and dominate the industry."
Cook, 57, has worked at TABC since 2006 and held the top job since 2012. She painted her departure as a retirement, effective May 23. Peter Weber
On Tuesday morning, British Prime Minister Theresa May held a surprise news conference outside her official residence at 10 Downing Street to announce she plans to seek early elections, scheduled for June 8. Under a law passed by her predecessor, David Cameron, snap elections must be approved by Parliament. May rose to power in July, after Cameron's Brexit vote backfired, and she is seeking a stronger mandate as she prepares to negotiate Britain's exit from the European Union. In her announcement, May said Britain needs new elections because opposition parties and the House of Lords are getting in the way of her Brexit negotiations. "Our opponents believe that because the government's majority is so small, our resolve will weaken and that they can force us to change course," she said. "They are wrong."
May had previously ruled out early elections, saying in a TV interview in September: "I'm not going to be calling a snap election. I've been very clear that I think we need that period of time, that stability, to be able to deal with the issues that the country is facing and have that election in 2020." In recent opinion polls, May's Conservative Party is far ahead of the opposition Labour Party and smaller parties. Peter Weber
U.S. Navy officials seem baffled by reports that Trump sent an aircraft carrier strike group to North Korea
On April 8, with tensions rising on the Korean peninsula, Adm. Harry Harris, commander of U.S. Pacific Command, ordered the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson and its support ships to head toward Korea, in what was widely seen as a show of force and warning for North Korea. Everybody seems to have expected the Vinson strike group to actually move toward the Koreas, but as of Saturday, it was some 3,500 miles south, off the coast of Sumatra, after taking part in scheduled joint exercises with Australian forces.
U.S. Navy officials confirmed that the Vinson was nowhere near Korea, telling Defense News off the record they didn't understand why the media kept reporting the strike group was headed that way. "We've made no such statement," one official said. Among those who did suggest the U.S. is sending "an armada," including submarines, toward North Korea was President Trump. If the Vinson traveled at its maximum speed of about 35 mph, Stars and Strips calculated, the strike group could travel from Indonesia's Sunda Strait to the Korean peninsula in four to five days. Navy officials did not dispute reports from South Korea that the Vinson strike group would arrive around April 25. Peter Weber
Alex Jones, "the insane radio host, is in a custody battle right now, and so he's trying to prove that he's stable enough to care for children," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. "Unfortunately for him, he works in front of a camera." He played an example. "Clips like that make Alex Jones seem less like a fit parent and more like a coked-out football coach in a police standoff," he said, apparently based on real-life experience. "But in a dramatic twist now, his lawyer is arguing that Alex Jones is 'playing a character' and is 'a performance artist.'"
"I'm not sure that helps," Colbert said. "Do we really want kids to be raised by performance artists? 'No dessert until you finish eating your flag. Then tell me what it meant.' Of course not everyone realizes he's playing a character," he noted, name-checking "the most famous Alex Jones supporter," President Trump. "Here's the deal: If Alex Jones really is a character, then President Trump got phished hard. This is worse than when George H.W. Bush gave the Presidential Medal of Freedom to RoboCop."
For all the mockery, though, Colbert had some sympathy. "I, for one, I feel for Alex Jones," he said. "I mean, everybody knows that for many years, I played a satirical right-wing character." Then he threw a curveball: "This happened to me all the time when I played my right-wing character, talk-radio host Tuck Buckford." He showed a "clip," and showed off a pretty spot-on Alex Jones impersonation. Watch below. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert has returned from Easter break, and he kicked off Monday's Late Show with a brief recap of President Trump's first White House Easter Egg Roll earlier in the day. He cringed at the moment when first lady Melania Trump had to nudge the president during the national anthem. "He forgot to put his hand over his heart," Colbert said. "It happens to everybody. I mean, when I saw that footage I almost forgot to put my hand over my face." And yet, he added, that was "not the most embarrassing thing to happen at the Easter Egg Roll. That honor goes to the official White House Snapchat account, that sent out this snap featuring a bunch of kids gathered around the 'Secretary of Educauon [sic] Betsy DeVos.' Yes, it's like Betsy DeVos always says: There's no 'i' in education, the way I spell it."
But Colbert's vacation left a lot of news on the table, and he started with Trump's decision to bomb Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's air base — and his retelling of that fateful decision, paired with a chocolate cake, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and mixing up the country he bombed. "Hey, South Korea, before the war starts, just to be on the safe side, you might want to break out the spray paint," Colbert said, showing an image of the Korean Peninsula with "The Good Korea (Do Not Bomb)" scrawled in yellow paint across the lower half.
Trump also dropped a massive bomb in Afghanistan, but he really has his sights on North Korea, which tried and failed to fire off a ballistic missile on Sunday. Colbert had a heart-to-heart with Kim Jong Un: "Kim, buddy, it happens to everybody. You get all excited, you want to prove your manhood, and then, blam-o. The next time, think about bombing baseball or something." And he ended with a look at Trump's recent tweets, raising what could be an evergreen question for The Late Show: "Am I high right now, or have I just been huffing pure Trump for too long?" Colbert ended back where he began, showing a Trump tweet about the "Congressioal [sic] race tomorrow" in Georgia. "That's right, 'congressioal.' Someone's being tutored by Betsy DeVos." Watch below. Peter Weber
Town & Country magazine had been warning since February that the Trump White House was ill-prepared to pull off its first annual Easter Egg Roll, but on Monday, with drizzly skies and slightly smaller crowds than in years past, some 21,000 lucky guests got to roll wooden eggs on the South Lawn, mix with Trump administration officials, and generally enjoy (mostly) the White House tradition. There were a few odd moments, however, like when President Trump gave a short version of this stump speech to the children gathered to celebrate Easter. But "I think my favorite moment of the White House Easter celebration," Trevor Noah said on Monday's Daily Show, "is when they played the national anthem for the first family, and watch Melania Trump remind Donald that he's the president."
"Of course the White House didn't forget the true meaning of Easter, and that is the miraculous resurrection of Kellyanne Conway," Noah joked. "This clip was supposed to be one of her shining moments, but thanks to the music playing in the background, it had a completely different feel." It did. "For me, of all the blunders that happen in this world of Trump, this one strangely seems like the most fitting," Noah said, philosophically and a bit darkly. "Because not only is 'Looney Tunes' the right theme song for the Trump White House, but the world is probably going to end with Sean Spicer coming out and saying, 'Th-th-th-that's all, folks!'"
If that puts you in the mood for dark humor, there's also this recap of Monday's White House Easter celebration set to the gloomy angst of the Tears for Fears tune "Mad World." And Noah was right — the song really does set the mood. Peter Weber
Here's the White House Easter party with Mad World as the soundtrack
