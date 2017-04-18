Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized

Former President George H.W. Bush, 92, was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital last Friday due to a persistent cough that was keeping him from getting enough sleep, his office announced Tuesday.
"It was subsequently determined he had a mild case of pneumonia, which was treated and has been resolved," his office said. "President Bush is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength." Bush's spokesman, Jim McGrath, said the 41st president is "going to be fine." In January, Bush was admitted to the intensive care unit with an acute respiratory problem. Catherine Garcia
Never underestimate a brand's ability to do something entirely tone-deaf in an attempt to sell a product. The latest snafu comes from Adidas, which sent an ill-advised email Tuesday with the subject line: "Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!"
.@adidas you may want to rethink the subject line pic.twitter.com/curUb8FieO
— Mike Denison (@mikd33) April 18, 2017
The advertisement naturally rubbed people the wrong way, considering three people were killed and over 200 injured in the 2013 terrorist attack at the marathon's finishing line. "Holy s---. Did you hire the United PR team?" one horrified Twitter user wrote.
Adidas has already apologized, telling The Huffington Post: "We are incredibly sorry. Clearly, there was no thought given to the insensitive email subject line we sent Tuesday. We deeply apologize for our mistake. The Boston Marathon is one of the most inspirational sporting events in the world. Every year we're reminded of the hope and resiliency of the running community at this event." Jeva Lange
Republican Sen. Joni Ernst (Iowa) admitted that she is "bothered" by President Trump's frequent trips to his Mar-a-Lago resort during a town hall Tuesday, NBC's Frank Thorp reports. "I do wish [Trump] would spend more time in [Washington, D.C.]," Ernst said. "That's what we have the White House for."
She added: "I think that has been bothering not just me but some other members of our caucus."
To date, President Trump has spent almost a third of his presidency at what his administration calls the "Winter White House." It costs about $1 million to travel from D.C. to Palm Beach, Florida, on Air Force One and while the White House declined to put a price tag on Trump's frequent travels, some estimates are already as high as over $10 million. Additionally, many have expressed serious security concerns about Mar-a-Lago; the Secret Service, for example, says it does not have the "time or money" to keep a record of who comes and goes from the club.
Ernst also criticized Trump hosting foreign leaders in Florida, where he recently discussed a response to a North Korean missile test with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in full view of gawking guests and mentioned bombing Syria to Chinese President Xi Jinping over a slice of chocolate cake. "I think it's smart that he does business in Washington, D.C.," Ernst carefully said. "So I've had those same concerns myself." Jeva Lange
There is still a chance that the Tasmanian tiger hasn't gone extinct, but if you're ready to pack your safari gear, be warned: It is very, very, very slim.
New mathematical models put the odds of Tasmanian tigers still existing in the wild at 1 in 1.6 trillion, New Scientist reports. The semi-striped mammal went extinct 2,000 years ago in mainland Australia, but a population continued to live on the offshore island of Tasmania until British hunters drove them to extinction in the 1800s. The last known Tasmanian tiger died in captivity in 1936, although people claim to have seen the critter in the bush as recently as the 1980s.
The new mathematical model, developed by Colin Carlson of the University of California at Berkeley, compiles confirmed and unconfirmed sightings to make optimistic and pessimistic guesses about the tiger's possible continued existence. The most optimistic projections estimate that the Tasmanian tiger died out in the wild in the late 1950s. An alternative model by Brendan Wintle at the University of Melbourne projects the mammal could have lived as long as until 1983 in the wild.
"We agree that it's exceedingly unlikely," admitted researcher Bill Laurance, who plans to search for the Tasmanian tiger with his colleagues on a remote tip of mainland Australia, where some late sightings were reported. "We've been saying that from the outset." Jeva Lange
The Murdoch family, which runs Fox News, is reportedly "leaning toward announcing that [Bill O'Reilly] will not return to air," New York's Gabriel Sherman has learned. O'Reilly has been on "vacation" since reports broke that Fox News and O'Reilly paid around $13 million to settle sexual harassment and verbal abuse accusations made by five women since 2002.
Since the initial reports, Fox News has been plagued by advertisers yanking money from spots airing during O'Reilly's show, The O'Reilly Factor. Earlier, Sherman reported that Fox News co-president Bill Shine is pressing to keep O'Reilly — who is the network's biggest ratings draw — while 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch wants him gone. Rupert Murdoch reportedly leans toward keeping O'Reilly, while James' brother Lachlan thinks the longtime anchor needs to go.
As for things at Fox: "Morale is awful," one female executive told Sherman. "There's been no word from management to calm the masses."
The Murdochs removed former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes last summer in the wake of sexual harassment allegations. Read Sherman's full scoop here and read Jeff Spross' breakdown of what Fox News could win — or lose — by dropping O'Reilly at The Week.
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly delicately recommends critics of immigration enforcement 'shut up'
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told anyone who dislikes the way his department is handling immigration to change the law themselves or "shut up," Politico reports.
Under President Trump, arrests of immigrants with clean police records who are living in the United States illegally have more than doubled. The DHS has even floated mobilizing up to 100,000 National Guard troops in an effort to capture unauthorized immigrants. Kelly's harsh remarks were made at George Washington University, where Kelly expressed frustration that "if lawmakers do not like the laws that we enforce, that we are charged to enforce, that we are sworn to enforce, then they should have the courage and the skill to change those laws."
Kelly added: "Otherwise, they should shut up and support the men and women on the front lines … My people, the men and women of this department, do a difficult and, at times, nearly impossible job and a service to the American people. They deserve our nation's thanks and respect. They deserve to be proud of the jobs that they do."
During his campaign, Trump proposed deporting the 11 million immigrants living illegally in the United States, at one point floating the vague idea of a "special deportation task force." "I can't even begin to picture how we would deport 11 million people in a few years where we don't have a police state, where the police can't break down your door at will and take you away without a warrant," former President George W. Bush's secretary of Homeland Security, Michael Chertoff, told The New York Times last year.
But Kelly argued: "Fewer people ... crossing the border illegally means fewer deaths in the desert, fewer people, as I say, submitting themselves to that terrible, terrible network experience. There is nothing more — and I know I speak for the attorney general — nothing more that we would like to do than put these human smugglers out of business, and we'll do anything, our departments, to do just that within the law." Jeva Lange
People really, really, really like Adam Sandler movies. In fact, when you lump all Netflix subscribers together, they have collectively spent half a billion hours over the course of just 17 months watching Sandler films, Uproxx reports. That breaks down to approximately 1 million hours of Sandler being watched per day.
Depending on how you feel about Sandler's sense of humor, the following perspective could be soul-crushing:
According to Time, Netflix subscribers streamed on average for 1 hour, 33 minutes per day. If there are 100 million subscribers streaming for at least 100 minutes per day (time spent streaming is trending up) then Adam Sandler content is responsible for roughly 0.6-1.0 percent of all Netflix consumption every day.
Every single day.
The average human lifespan is 672,000 hours. That means over 744 full human lives have been sucked dry by Adam Sandler viewing over the last 17 months. [Uproxx]
Unsurprisingly, Netflix loves Sandler. The streaming website just released its third of Sandler's films, Sandy Wexler, which only has a 33 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, Netflix already has a deal for four additional films after that.
"We continue to be excited by our Sandler relationship and our members continue to be thrilled with his films," Netflix said in a statement. Goodbye, hundreds more human lifetimes. Jeva Lange
Egyptologists have uncovered more than 1,000 statues and 10 sarcophagi — eight of which hold mummies — in a Nile riverbank tomb in Luxor, The Associated Press reports. The massive discovery dates back to between 1,500 and 1,000 B.C. and is being hailed as "important" by the archaeologists who are still excavating the site.
"It was a surprise how much was being displayed inside," Egypt's antiquities minister, Khaled el-Enany, told AFP, noting that the grave survived the height of Egypt's so-called "era of the tomb robbers."
The 3,000-year-old sarcophagi are described as "well-preserved," although some showed the wear and tear that comes with having been stuck in one place for centuries. Patterned pots were also found in the tomb, which is believed to have been constructed for an ancient city judge named Userhat.
"There is evidence and traces that new mummies could be discovered in the future," added antiquities spokeswoman Nevine el-Aref. Jeva Lange