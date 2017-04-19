The Daily Show tries to divine the future from Donald Trump's past tweets

"Donald Trump has people worried, because he's so unpredictable," Trevor Noah said on Tuesday's Daily Show. "No one has a clue what he's going to do next — Republicans, Democrats, nobody." Or almost nobody. The exception, Noah said, is an oracle who calls himself Sir Ahnrop (but is actually Roy Wood Jr. with a hooded cape and Jamaican accent). The premise of his soothsaying is that President Trump's pre-presidential tweets are a flawless predictor of what he will do in office — if he once criticized a certain predecessor for playing golf, for example, Trump will spend unprecedented amounts of time on the greens himself. When it comes to the future, Sir Ahnrop got a little fuzzier — though Michael Douglas really may want to watch his back. Watch below. Peter Weber
President Trump has devoted a great deal of his Twitter activity in the past few days to the special election in Georgia's 6th congressional district, urging voters in the reliably conservative suburban area of Atlanta to vote for a Republican — any Republican — on Tuesday so Democrat Jon Ossoff would be forced into a runoff. When Ossoff came up just short of the 50 percent he needed to win outright — he got 48.1 percent — Trump once again turned to Twitter for a modest victory lap.
Despite major outside money, FAKE media support and eleven Republican candidates, BIG "R" win with runoff in Georgia. Glad to be of help!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2017
At the same time, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders downplayed Trump's involvement in the election on Tuesday. Asked on Air Force One if the election was a referendum on Trump's first 100 days, she said, "I wouldn't use the word referendum." In fact, when House Speaker Paul Ryan's Congressional Leadership Fund polled voters in the district in March, they found that Ryan was better advocate in Georgia's 6th — or, mostly, tying Ossoff to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi — than Trump, who barely won the district in November. The Republican that Ossoff with face on June 20, in fact, kept Trump at arm's length.
Ryan's super PAC, the CLF, was the first GOP outfit to jump in the race, March 25, after polling found Ossoff doing well and gaining steam. On Tuesday, CLF executive director Cory Bliss took credit for forcing the runoff. "If we had waited another couple of weeks, it would have been too late," he told The Washington Examiner. The CLF quickly set up a field office with 100 paid staff to knock on doors of targeted voters, seven days a week, and poured more than $2 million into negative advertising against Ossoff. The National Republican Congressional Committee also sent staff into the district, and GOP groups spent another $3 million against Ossoff.
"This is a solid Republican seat in which Democratic performance has lingered in mid-30's over the past three election cycles," Ed Espinoza, a Democratic strategist, told The Washington Examiner. The CLF will continue to pour resources into defeating Ossoff in June, and Trump will probably continue tweeting about the race. Peter Weber
Democrat Jon Ossoff fell just short of the 50 percent mark in Tuesday's special election for a House seat in Georgia' 6th congressional district, an affluent and reliably conservative area in Atlanta's northern suburbs that has sent Republicans to Congress since electing Newt Gingrich in 1978. With 88 percent of precincts reporting early Wednesday, Ossoff had 48.3 percent of the vote in an 18-candidate field. He will face Republican Karen Handel in a June 20 runoff election. Handel, a former Georgia secretary of state, was running a distant second place with 19.7 percent of the vote.
Ossoff, a 30-year-old former congressional staffer, told supporters Tuesday night that even if he has to face Handel in a runoff, "there is no doubt that this is already a victory for the ages." His campaign has "defied the odds," he said. "We have shattered expectations," and "we will be ready to fight on and win in June if it's necessary." Handel, 55, dismissed Ossoff as a "young man" beholden to liberal Democrats and said she would "kick a little Ossoff" in June. She did not mention President Trump, who had been urging voters to defeat Ossoff on Twitter and in robocalls.
Ossoff had trounced Handel and all other candidates in fundraising, raising $8.3 million while Handel's benefitted from $1.3 million from the national conservative group Ending Spending. Republican groups had also poured $5 million into defeating Ossoff. Georgia's 6th district is the most highly educated GOP-controlled district in America, and Trump only narrowly won it in 2016, even as Tom Price, the incumbent who is now Health and Human Services secretary, crushed his Democratic challenger with 62 percent of the vote. Peter Weber
Just before a midnight deadline on Tuesday, the Trump administration informed Congress that Iran is living up to the terms of a 2015 nuclear deal brokered under former President Barack Obama, and was thus eligible for extended sanctions relief. During the 2016 campaign, President Trump was a vocal critic of the deal, negotiated between Iran, the U.S., and five other world powers, but he has given mixed signals on his intentions since taking office. The agreement rolls back Iran's nuclear programs in return for unfreezing billions in Iranian assets.
In a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson certified Iran's compliance, but said the Trump administration is undertaking an interagency review of the deal, led by the National Security Council, to see if it "is vital to the national security interests of the United States." Iran, he added, "remains a leading state sponsor of terror, through many platforms and methods." The Islamic republic is still subject to non-nuclear sanctions and remains on the State Department's list of state sponsors of terrorism. The White House must update Congress on Iran's compliance every 90 days. Peter Weber
President Trump visited Wisconsin on Tuesday, including a stop at a Snap-on tool factory in Kenosha. At the factory, he criticized a Canadian dairy tariff and signed a "Buy American, Hire American" executive order that directs U.S. agencies to review the use of H-1B visas — granted to high-skill foreigners, especially in the tech industry — and find ways to increase the use of U.S.-made products in certain federally funded construction projects. Accompanying Trump were Gov. Scott Walker (R), Sen. Ron Johnson (R), and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who attended high school in Kenosha. Trump began with a nod to a Wisconsinite not in the room, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R), whose district includes Kenosha.
"My thanks go to Speaker Ryan, who's represented this city for nearly two decades in Congress, and do you know where he is?" Trump asked. "He's with NATO. So he has a good excuse. So I said, Ron, make sure these countries start paying their bills a little bit more, you know, they're way, way behind, Ron." Trump appeared to catch his mistake and pointed to Johnson saying, "I'm going to talk to you about that, Ron," then added: "But Paul, you're over with NATO, get them to pay their bills."
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Trump chose the Snap-on factory because it's "a company that builds American-made tools with American workers." Along with hand and power tools, Snap-on makes shop equipment and software, and it has 11 plants in the U.S. plus factories in China, Brazil, Argentina, Belarus, and several European nations. Snap-on also makes burial urns, and when shown them on Tuesday, Trump called them "very depressing." He narrowly won Wisconsin in November, and his approval rating in the state is currently about 41 percent. Peter Weber
Within three hours of his encounter with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer in California, a 23-year-old man who appears to have active Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status was walked across the Mexican border and told to stay in his birth country. On Tuesday, he sued the Trump administration, demanding answers.
The DACA program, created by former President Barack Obama, protects from deportation undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. while they were children. While President Trump has signed strict executive orders regarding immigration, he hasn't revoked the DACA protections that cover more than 750,000 people, often called "DREAMers," saying he has a "big heart." But on February 17, Juan Manuel Montes, who came to the U.S. at age 9, was approached by a border patrol agent while he waited for a ride in Calexico. He said he left his wallet with his ID and proof of DACA status in a friend's car, Montes said in a statment, and asked if he could retrieve it; he was told he couldn't. "They detained me, they took me to a center, they asked me a lot questions, and I signed a lot of papers," he told USA Today.
Montes says he did not understand what he was signing, did not receive any copies of the documents, and was then walked to the border and released into Mexicali, becoming the first undocumented immigrant with active DACA status deported under Trump (his attorneys have provided a copy of his work authorization card, which reportedly shows his DACA status is valid through 2018). Montes has learning disabilities after a traumatic brain injury as a child, and was taking welding courses at a community college while earning money picking crops. He was convicted of shoplifting in 2016 and driving without a license, but U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says these infractions are not serious enough to revoke DACA status.
Montes is now staying with an aunt and uncle in western Mexico, after attempting to cross the border two days after his deportation, following a mugging; he was quickly caught and returned to Mexico. This has people like Greisa Martinez, director of the advocacy group United We Dream, concerned. "We've seen Trump and [Department of Homeland Security Secretary] John Kelly say, 'The DACA program is alive and well,'" she told USA Today. "We've seen [House Speaker] Paul Ryan look straight into the eyes of one of our members and say, 'You have nothing to worry about.' And then this happens." Read more about Montes' situation and the Department of Homeland Security's response at USA Today. Catherine Garcia
Another woman has come forward accusing Fox News host Bill O'Reilly of harassment, with her attorney, Lisa Bloom, saying she is "not asking for any money. She just wants them to know her story."
Bloom said the unidentified woman has called Fox News' hotline to report the alleged harassment. The woman, who is black, was a clerical worker in 2008 with a desk near O'Reilly's office. Bloom told The Hollywood Reporter O'Reilly would call the woman "hot chocolate," and otherwise would "never talk to her, not even hello, except to grunt at her like a wild boar. He would leer at her. He would always do this when no one else was around and she was scared." Bloom said she spoke with three witnesses who back up the woman's claims, and she didn't go public until now because "she was afraid if she told him to knock it off she'd get fired."
This is the latest in a string of public accusations of harassment against O'Reilly. Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that O'Reilly and Fox News paid off five women who accused O'Reilly of sexual harassment and verbal abuse to the tune of $13 million. Last week, O'Reilly said he was taking a pre-planned vacation through April 24, and his show has been hosted by guest anchors. The O'Reilly Factor has consistently been the highest-rated cable news program, but after the Times report, sponsors started to drop left and right. His attorney, Marc E. Kasowitz, told CNN O'Reilly has been "subjected to a brutal campaign of character assassination that is unprecedented in post-McCarthyist America," and made the bold claim that he has "irrefutable" evidence that his client is the victim of a "smear campaign being orchestrated by far-left organizations bent on destroying O'Reilly for political and financial reasons."
Earlier Tuesday, New York's Gabriel Sherman reported that the Murdoch family, which runs Fox News, is split on whether or not to keep O'Reilly on the air; dad Rupert wants him to stay, while sons James, CEO of Fox News' parent company 21st Century Fox, and Lachlan think he should get the boot. CNN's Brian Stelter reported Tuesday evening that someone with knowledge of the situation said Fox News and O'Reilly have been discussing his leaving the network, and an announcement could be made by the end of the week. People close to O'Reilly pushed back against the report, with one exception; a friend of O'Reilly's told Stelter the host probably won't return to his show. On Thursday, 21st Century Fox is holding a board meeting, and O'Reilly is set to be the main topic.
Update, 10:29 p.m.: The Wall Street Journal, a Murdoch newspaper, reported late Tuesday night that Fox News is preparing to part ways with O'Reilly, and a final decision could come within the next few days. Catherine Garcia
The Alabama Senate voted 25-8 on Tuesday to allow the use of nitrogen gas in executions — a method that has yet to be tried out.
The bill, which would let inmates decide if they wanted to be put to death with nitrogen gas rather than lethal injection, now heads to the Alabama House. The bill's Republican sponsor, Sen. Trip Pittman, said the state needs to have another execution method in its arsenal since lethal injection continues to be challenged in court. Oklahoma and Mississippi both allow the use of nitrogen gas in executions, but have not used it. Catherine Garcia