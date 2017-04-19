Jimmy Kimmel tests if there's anyone Trump fans wouldn't embrace Trump inviting to the White House
Late last week, the White House said it will not make White House visitor logs public, a reversal of former President Barack Obama's stab at transparency. "Which I'm sure is fine," Jimmy Kimmel said on Tuesday's Kimmel Live. "It's like when your teenage son borrows your laptop and when you get it back, he cleared the browser history. Not suspicious at all."
"But you have to wonder if Trump supporters are concerned about this, or really about anything he does," Kimmel said. "He does a lot of interesting things, and no one seems to mind, so we went out on the street this afternoon and we asked people who identified themselves as pro-Trump about a list of individuals we told them visited the White House. Now, none of these individuals are on the White House visitor logs, we assume, but that didn't stop people from weighing in" in his new "Lie-Witness News" segment.
As with all of Kimmel's person-on-the-street interviews, it's the eagerness to commit to excusing ridiculous things in great detail that makes you cringe for humanity. So kudos to the last guy for having no opinion on Trump allowing John Wilkes Booth to sleep in the Lincoln Bedroom. Peter Weber
Five weeks ago, Attorney General Jeff Sessions requested the resignations off all remaining U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Barack Obama, and when one of them, Preet Bharara in Manhattan, declined the request, he fired him. Sessions hasn't replaced a single one of them yet, The Washington Post notes, and that's not great news for his tough-on-crime agenda. Sessions told The Post that the 97 acting U.S. attorneys, career Justice Department lawyers, "respond pretty well to presidential leadership," but former DOJ officials say Sessions is just making his job harder.
"It's like trying to win a baseball game without your first-string players on the field," said Ronald Weich, a former Obama assistant attorney general. "There are human beings occupying each of those seats ... but that's not the same as having appointed and confirmed officials who represent the priorities of the administration." These interim federal prosecutors don't have the same clout with top local law enforcement leaders, officials say, even if they act to promote the attorney general's priorities.
Democrats shouldn't complain about this lack of Sessions-chosen U.S. attorneys or other top deputies, Obama Justice Department spokesman Matthew Miller told The Washington Post. "But if you're a supporter of the president, you probably want them to move on those positions." It may take months to fill all 97 U.S. attorney posts, though, especially since the White House usually seeks input from senators in the states where the U.S. attorneys serve. Obama and former President George W. Bush gradually replaced the U.S. attorneys chosen by their predecessors. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert looks at North Korea, wonders if Russia has buyer's remorse over President Trump
Tuesday was Tax Day, or "the day we all release our tax returns to the man who won't release his," Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show. On the usual Tax Day, April 15, thousands of Americans took to the streets to demand that President Trump cough up his returns. "Lovely idea," Colbert said, "but the tax march did not get Trump to release his taxes, much like the women's march did not get Trump to release his women." But Trump did release plenty of tweets, including one demanding to know "who paid for the small organized rallies." Colbert bit: "Yes, who paid for the rallies? I mean, they were authentic and drew people of all ages, so we know it wasn't Pepsi."
He turned to a sunnier topic, North Korea. Trump has put Vice President Mike Pence on the case, but he has his work cut out for him, since a North Korean U.N. representative warned Monday that "thermonuclear war could break out at any moment." Colbert paused. "Now this show pre-tapes, so if you're watching this at home right now, we made it!" he said. "And this time, it isn't North Korea with an erratic trigger-happy leader. According to one Russian official, 'Trump is more impulsive and unpredictable than Kim Jong Un.' Well then, Russia, you should have thought of that before you elected him!"
It's not clear that Trump even knows who Kim is, Colbert said, playing a clip from Tuesday's Fox & Friends in which Trump repeatedly referred to North Korea's leader as "this gentleman." So either Trump doesn't know his name, he said, "or the best nickname he can come up with is 'this gentleman.' And Mr. President, you're known for your nicknames — your Lyin' Ted, your Crooked Hillary — and this guy is a name bonanza!" He had some suggestions.
Colbert ended with some people who appear to be enjoying the Trump presidency: the Obamas. "Posing for a picture on a yacht?" he said, showing a photo of the former president snapping a photo of his wife. "Wow, Michelle decided to plagiarize Melania for once." Oddly, Colbert added, "the Obamas weren't even the most powerful people on the boat. Because joining them on the super-yacht were Oprah, as well as Tom Hanks and Bruce Springsteen. That is nearly all of America's strategic likability reserve. I just pray to God they put Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson in a secure location." Watch below. Peter Weber
President Trump has devoted a great deal of his Twitter activity in the past few days to the special election in Georgia's 6th congressional district, urging voters in the reliably conservative suburban area of Atlanta to vote for a Republican — any Republican — on Tuesday so Democrat Jon Ossoff would be forced into a runoff. When Ossoff came up just short of the 50 percent he needed to win outright — he got about 48 percent — Trump once again turned to Twitter for a modest victory lap.
Despite major outside money, FAKE media support and eleven Republican candidates, BIG "R" win with runoff in Georgia. Glad to be of help!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2017
At the same time, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders downplayed Trump's involvement in the election on Tuesday. Asked on Air Force One if the election was a referendum on Trump's first 100 days, she said, "I wouldn't use the word referendum." In fact, when House Speaker Paul Ryan's Congressional Leadership Fund polled voters in the district in March, they found that Ryan was a better advocate in Georgia's 6th — or, mostly, tying Ossoff to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi — than Trump, who barely won the district in November. The Republican that Ossoff will face on June 20, in fact, kept Trump at arm's length.
Ryan's super PAC, the CLF, was the first GOP outfit to jump in the race, March 25, after polling found Ossoff doing well and gaining steam. On Tuesday, CLF executive director Cory Bliss took credit for forcing the runoff. "If we had waited another couple of weeks, it would have been too late," he told The Washington Examiner. The CLF quickly set up a field office with 100 paid staff to knock on doors of targeted voters, seven days a week, and poured more than $2 million into negative advertising against Ossoff. The National Republican Congressional Committee also sent staff into the district, and GOP groups spent another $3 million against Ossoff.
"This is a solid Republican seat in which Democratic performance has lingered in mid-30s over the past three election cycles," Ed Espinoza, a Democratic strategist, told The Washington Examiner. The CLF will continue to pour resources into defeating Ossoff in June, and Trump will probably continue tweeting about the race. Peter Weber
"Donald Trump has people worried, because he's so unpredictable," Trevor Noah said on Tuesday's Daily Show. "No one has a clue what he's going to do next — Republicans, Democrats, nobody." Or almost nobody. The exception, Noah said, is an oracle who calls himself Sir Ahnrop (but is actually Roy Wood Jr. with a hooded cape and Jamaican accent). The premise of his soothsaying is that President Trump's pre-presidential tweets are a flawless predictor of what he will do in office — if he once criticized a certain predecessor for playing golf, for example, Trump will spend unprecedented amounts of time on the greens himself. When it comes to the future, Sir Ahnrop got a little fuzzier — though Michael Douglas really may want to watch his back. Watch below. Peter Weber
Democrat Jon Ossoff fell just short of the 50 percent mark in Tuesday's special election for a House seat in Georgia's 6th congressional district, an affluent and reliably conservative area in Atlanta's northern suburbs that has sent Republicans to Congress since electing Newt Gingrich in 1978. With 88 percent of precincts reporting early Wednesday, Ossoff had 48.3 percent of the vote in an 18-candidate field. He will face Republican Karen Handel in a June 20 runoff election. Handel, a former Georgia secretary of state, was running a distant second place with 19.7 percent of the vote.
Ossoff, a 30-year-old former congressional staffer, told supporters Tuesday night that even if he has to face Handel in a runoff, "there is no doubt that this is already a victory for the ages." His campaign has "defied the odds," he said. "We have shattered expectations," and "we will be ready to fight on and win in June if it's necessary." Handel, 55, dismissed Ossoff as a "young man" beholden to liberal Democrats and said she would "kick a little Ossoff" in June. She did not mention President Trump, who had been urging voters to defeat Ossoff on Twitter and in robocalls.
Ossoff had trounced Handel and all other candidates in fundraising, raising $8.3 million while Handel's benefitted from $1.3 million from the national conservative group Ending Spending. Republican groups had also poured $5 million into defeating Ossoff. Georgia's 6th district is the most highly educated GOP-controlled district in America, and Trump only narrowly won it in 2016, even as Tom Price, the incumbent who is now health and human services secretary, crushed his Democratic challenger with 62 percent of the vote. Peter Weber
Just before a midnight deadline on Tuesday, the Trump administration informed Congress that Iran is living up to the terms of a 2015 nuclear deal brokered under former President Barack Obama, and was thus eligible for extended sanctions relief. During the 2016 campaign, President Trump was a vocal critic of the deal, negotiated between Iran, the U.S., and five other world powers, but he has given mixed signals on his intentions since taking office. The agreement rolls back Iran's nuclear programs in return for unfreezing billions in Iranian assets.
In a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson certified Iran's compliance, but said the Trump administration is undertaking an interagency review of the deal, led by the National Security Council, to see if it "is vital to the national security interests of the United States." Iran, he added, "remains a leading state sponsor of terror, through many platforms and methods." The Islamic republic is still subject to non-nuclear sanctions and remains on the State Department's list of state sponsors of terrorism. The White House must update Congress on Iran's compliance every 90 days. Peter Weber
President Trump visited Wisconsin on Tuesday, including a stop at a Snap-on tool factory in Kenosha. At the factory, he criticized a Canadian dairy tariff and signed a "Buy American, Hire American" executive order that directs U.S. agencies to review the use of H-1B visas — granted to high-skill foreigners, especially in the tech industry — and find ways to increase the use of U.S.-made products in certain federally funded construction projects. Accompanying Trump were Gov. Scott Walker (R), Sen. Ron Johnson (R), and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who attended high school in Kenosha. Trump began with a nod to a Wisconsinite not in the room, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R), whose district includes Kenosha.
"My thanks go to Speaker Ryan, who's represented this city for nearly two decades in Congress, and do you know where he is?" Trump asked. "He's with NATO. So he has a good excuse. So I said, Ron, make sure these countries start paying their bills a little bit more, you know, they're way, way behind, Ron." Trump appeared to catch his mistake and pointed to Johnson saying, "I'm going to talk to you about that, Ron," then added: "But Paul, you're over with NATO, get them to pay their bills."
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Trump chose the Snap-on factory because it's "a company that builds American-made tools with American workers." Along with hand and power tools, Snap-on makes shop equipment and software, and it has 11 plants in the U.S. plus factories in China, Brazil, Argentina, Belarus, and several European nations. Snap-on also makes burial urns, and when shown them on Tuesday, Trump called them "very depressing." He narrowly won Wisconsin in November, and his approval rating in the state is currently about 41 percent. Peter Weber