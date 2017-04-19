Is Trump just pretending to like sports?

President Trump publicly adores the New England Patriots and perhaps above all else, Tom Brady. Fortuitously for the new president, the team and its star quarterback are set to make a Super Bowl victory lap through the White House on Wednesday, a welcome reprieve from the turbulent behind-the-scenes politics and infighting that have plagued the administration.
But at least one person with experience around Trump and sports says Trump's fandom amounts to being "fake news."
"You know how there is fake news? Trump is a fake sports fan," producer Mike Tollin told The Boston Globe. Tollin's production company had exclusive rights to the now-defunct United States Football League's games; Trump owned one of the league's teams, the New Jersey Generals, from 1983 to 1985.
Trump has additionally skipped a chance to throw a pitch on baseball's opening day, he did not fill out a March Madness bracket, and he seems to greatly prefer Fox & Friends to SportsCenter. Yet "throughout [Trump's] career, he's liked to be a celebrity among other celebrities," said John Sayle Watterson, who wrote The Games Presidents Play: Sports and the Presidency. "If it happens to be a sports celebrity, all the better."
Fred Bullard, who owned the United States Football League's Jacksonville Bulls at the same time Trump headed the Generals, was more forgiving about Trump's fandom. "He liked the competition, he enjoyed watching the players and interacting with everybody," Bullard said.
But Tollin added: "[Trump's] short attention span makes it difficult for him to really understand the ins and outs of a sport. And what goes on in between the plays. Or strategy. Or the nuance." Jeva Lange
The latest satellite images of a North Korean nuclear test site revealed very unexpected activity. Amid rising tensions between Pyongyang and Washington and a possible nuclear test looming, people at the Punggye-ri test site appeared to be relaxing Sunday with a game of volleyball, U.S. experts told Reuters. "We see that at three locations in the facility – in the main administrative area, at the support area, at the command center, and at the guard barracks near the command center - they have volleyball games going on," said Joe Bermudez, an expert at an independent North Korea monitoring project.
Experts aren't entirely sure why North Koreans were bumping, setting, and spiking, rather than preparing for nuclear testing. One theory is that the test site is "going into 'a standby mode,'" Reuters reported. Or, Bermudez noted, the games could all be an elaborate ruse to confuse anyone observing the site.
The satellite images did show some signs of "tunneling work" indicative of an impending underground explosion, but Reuters reported there was "no active pumping of water out of the tunnel system used for nuclear testing." North Korea has conducted several tests in recent months, and officials in the U.S. and South Korea have warned another test could happen soon. Becca Stanek
A Republican state senator from Florida reportedly used wildly inappropriate language when in a conversation with two of his African-American colleagues at a private club Monday night, dropping the n-word and singling one of the pair out as a "f--king a--hole," "b-tch," and "girl," The Miami Herald reports.
Republican state Sen. Frank Artiles, who represents Miami, complained to Democratic state Sens. Audrey Gibson of Jacksonville and Perry Thurston of Fort Lauderdale that "six n--gers" in the Republican caucus had helped elect Senate President Joe Negron over his preferred candidate, Sen. Jack Latvala of Clearwater. The only black senators in the state Senate are Democrats who did not back Negron.
"I said, 'Dude, did you say 'n--gers?'" Thurston recalled asking. "'No, I said n--gas,' [Artiles replied,] which is different in his mind."
Artiles had reportedly initially approached Gibson and Thurston at their table at the members-only Governors Club to flaunt that his interrogation of one of Gibson's bills that day had been retaliation for when she asked questions about one of his bills. Artiles called Gibson "this f--king a--hole," "girl," and "this b-tch" during his rant. When Thurston and another person at the table intervened to ask what Artiles meant, Artiles denied using the language and said he hadn't meant disrespect.
Artiles, who is Cuban-American, then reportedly used the n-word to complain about Negron's rise in the Senate. "I'm from Hialeah," he reportedly added, apparently to explain his language. Hialeah, a city in Miami-Dade County, is over 92 percent white.
In response to the incident, Democrats have called for Artiles to resign. Artiles apologized to Gibson and Thurston and Negron said in a statement: "It is my understanding that this matter has been resolved by the senators involved."
That isn't enough for Gibson, at least. "I can't remember a time in my life when anybody called me either one of those things," she told the Herald, adding that any apology is "meaningless."
"It's just the most disrespect I've ever encountered." Jeva Lange
United Airlines has been trying to keep a low profile this week, after last week's PR disaster over a passenger bloodied and dragged, screaming, from an overbooked flight, Jimmy Kimmel said on Tuesday's Kimmel Live. But the airline has a new ad, he said, and he was skeptical of the celebrity spokesman United chose to narrate. Matt Damon started his voiceover with an anodyne welcome to "the friendly skies," then stopped. "I can't do this anymore, because I know what it's like to get bumped," he said. "Trust me, I've been getting bumped from Jimmy's show for the last eight years, and it takes a toll. We're people, damnit, and we deserve to be treated with dignity."
As always happens on Kimmel Live, things went downhill quickly for Damon. "In some cases, some people deserve to get bumped," Kimmel said after the commercial ended. Watch below. Peter Weber
Fox News is reportedly not pleased with host Bill O'Reilly, but his viewers don't think he should be taken off the air. According to a new poll by Politico/Morning Consult, just 23 percent of people who watch O'Reilly's show think it should be canceled following reports that Fox News and O'Reilly paid around $13 million to settle sexual harassment and verbal abuse accusations made by five women since 2002. Another 56 percent of O'Reilly Factor viewers think Fox should keep the show.
The general public is not as keen on keeping O'Reilly around. Forty-six percent of those surveyed agreed that Fox News should cancel O'Reilly's show, a percentage increase of 11 percent since last week as the story has become more high profile. Twenty-two percent of respondents said Fox should keep the show, and 32 percent still had no opinion about the scandal.
O'Reilly is still viewed favorably overall by those who watch his show, although he was also recently voted "the most unfavorably viewed news figure," a striking pronouncement in an era where the public has increasingly turned on the media. On Tuesday, it was reported that Fox News is "leaning toward announcing that [Bill O'Reilly] will not return to air." Jeva Lange
Former New England Patriots star tight end Aaron Hernandez killed himself overnight in his prison cell, the Massachusetts Department of Corrections said Wednesday morning. He was 27. Hernandez hanged himself with a bedsheet and tried to block his single-occupancy cell's door, officials said; he was found at about 3 a.m. and pronounced dead at the hospital about an hour later, after unsuccessful resuscitation attempts.
The former NFL star was serving a life sentence without parole at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, after being convicted of a 2013 murder. Last Friday, he was acquitted of double first-degree murders prosecutors say he committed while drunk in 2012. "The Massachusetts State Police are on scene and the investigation continues," the state Department of Corrections said in a statement. "Mr. Hernandez's next of kin have been notified." Peter Weber
"When I saw your Donald Trump for the first time," Stephen Colbert told Alec Baldwin on Tuesday's Late Show, "I think, like a lot of people, when I saw your Trump I went 'Oh, thank God — somebody has cracked that nut.' Do you like doing it?" Baldwin didn't really answer directly. "Well, it's amazing," he said. "It's kind of eerie, actually. More than anything I've ever done, people come up to me and say something on the streets," usually "thank you." His 3-year-old daughter keeps his ego in check, he assured Colbert.
"What's your hook-in?" Colbert asked. "Like, what's the thing that you have to do? Is it your face? Is it the hair? Is it the hands? Is it the voice?" Baldwin said it's the face, crediting the people at Saturday Night Live with helping him get into character, after soliciting his participation, which only happened because a movie fell through. "It's totally a caricature," he explained. "You know, you just pick a few things," like cocking an eyebrow and contorting your face "like you're trying to suck the chrome off the fender of a car." He demonstrated, to the delight of the audience.
"Now, Trump isn't your first sort of questionable president you have experience with," Colbert said. He brought out a letter Richard Nixon had written to Baldwin upon his loss for George Washington University student body president, and after both comedians trotted out their Nixon impersonations, Colbert asked Baldwin if he would run for office again. Baldwin said no. "Entertainers can be presidents now," Colbert reminded him, to no avail. "Trump, it's not going to swing back," Baldwin said. "It's not going to open the door for nontraditional candidates." The pattern is crazy, safe, crazy, safe, he said, so the next president will probably be a governor. Watch below. Peter Weber
Five weeks ago, Attorney General Jeff Sessions requested the resignations off all remaining U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Barack Obama, and when one of them, Preet Bharara in Manhattan, declined the request, he fired him. Sessions hasn't replaced a single one of them yet, The Washington Post notes, and that's not great news for his tough-on-crime agenda. Sessions told The Post that the 97 acting U.S. attorneys, career Justice Department lawyers, "respond pretty well to presidential leadership," but former DOJ officials say Sessions is just making his job harder.
"It's like trying to win a baseball game without your first-string players on the field," said Ronald Weich, a former Obama assistant attorney general. "There are human beings occupying each of those seats ... but that's not the same as having appointed and confirmed officials who represent the priorities of the administration." These interim federal prosecutors don't have the same clout with top local law enforcement leaders, officials say, even if they act to promote the attorney general's priorities.
Democrats shouldn't complain about this lack of Sessions-chosen U.S. attorneys or other top deputies, Obama Justice Department spokesman Matthew Miller told The Washington Post. "But if you're a supporter of the president, you probably want them to move on those positions." It may take months to fill all 97 U.S. attorney posts, though, especially since the White House usually seeks input from senators in the states where the U.S. attorneys serve. Obama and former President George W. Bush gradually replaced the U.S. attorneys chosen by their predecessors. Peter Weber