Guess what President Trump said to the New England Patriots when they visited the White House

The New England Patriots visited the White House on Wednesday for the customary celebratory visit with the president bestowed upon championship-winning teams. The Patriots were the first champions to visit the White House since President Trump took office in January; they defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in February.
Naturally, Trump took the opportunity to
congratulate the Patriots on their historic comeback win mention the fact that he won the election, as you may have heard, and reflect on some nice things Patriots coach Bill Belichick once said about him.
"Just a quick story about the coach," Trump began. "I had won the primaries, and I'm now in this rather heated election that a few of you have read about. And [Belichick] wrote me this beautiful letter after the primaries. 'Congratulations,' he said all sorts of things that were really good. I mean, it was a really beautiful letter."
Trump talking to the Patriots is ...something pic.twitter.com/1R6FTv8k59
Trump did eventually get around to congratulating the Patriots on their improbable victory — which he, of course, likened to his in last year's election. "With your backs against the wall and the pundits — good old pundits, boy they're wrong a lot, aren't they — saying you couldn't do it ... you pulled off the greatest Super Bowl comeback of all time," Trump said, per the New York Daily News.
Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady announced just hours before the team's scheduled visit that he would not attend, citing "personal family matters." Several other players sat out the event, some specifically citing political reasons. Kimberly Alters
A Russian think tank linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin created a "road map" for how to tip the U.S. presidential election in Donald Trump's favor, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing seven current and former U.S. officials. Two confidential strategy documents were reportedly created by the think tank and "circulated at the highest levels of the Russian government."
The first, distributed in June, reportedly recommended the Kremlin "launch a propaganda campaign" nudging American voters toward a candidate who would be sympathetic to Russia. The plan was "a broadening" of Putin administration efforts that were already underway, Reuters reported.
The second document, drafted in October, apparently predicted Hillary Clinton would win the election and suggested forgoing efforts to boost Trump in favor of pushing voter fraud claims to undermine Clinton's power once she assumed office.
U.S. intelligence agencies declined to comment to Reuters on the documents, and the agents who spoke to Reuters did not reveal how the U.S. obtained them. The officials told Reuters the documents were "central to the Obama administration's conclusion that Russia mounted a 'fake news' campaign and launched cyber attacks against Democratic Party groups and Clinton's campaign." Read more on the story at Reuters. Becca Stanek
Here are two names you probably didn't expect to see in a sentence together today: former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) and retired New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter. And yet, here we are: Bush and Jeter are reportedly teaming up to buy the Miami Marlins baseball team, The Miami Herald reports.
The whole situation is made all the stranger because the family of President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, reportedly had a "handshake agreement" to buy the Marlins from the current owner, Jeffrey Loria. Only, for a series of reasons including a rumored ambassadorship for Loria and the potentially thorny nearness of the baseball stadium to the president's preferred residence, the Kushner family is apparently no longer a competitor.
"Low-energy Jeb," of course, was humiliated by the loss of the Republican nomination to Donald Trump, but by uniting with Jeter — who Bush had originally been bidding against — the younger Bush brother finally, in an abstract, by-proxy sense, "wins" against his archenemy (or at least the family of his archenemy's son-in-law, but you take what you can get).
If the Bush-Jeter team does indeed win out (and they still have to beat out Quogue Capital's Wayne Rothbaum, at the very least), Bush might bring with him a to-do list for the talented young team. Jeva Lange
Fox News is reshuffling its primetime lineup after parent company 21st Century Fox announced that host Bill O'Reilly will be leaving the network following a history of sexual harassment allegations. Tucker Carlson will move to O'Reilly's 8 p.m. ET spot and The Five will move to his vacated 9 p.m. ET spot starting Monday, April 24.
An internal memo to Fox News employees said: "By rating standards, Bill O'Reilly is one of the most accomplished TV personalities in the history of cable news. In fact, his success by any measure is indisputable. Fox News has demonstrated again and again the strength of its talent bench. We have full confidence that the network will continue to be a powerhouse in cable news."
Here’s your new Fox News line up: pic.twitter.com/GbbzpcGbts
Carlson in particular is having a big year. The 47-year-old was bumped to the coveted 9 p.m. spot after it was left open by Megyn Kelly's departure in January. Before coming to Fox, Carlson previously co-founded and edited The Daily Caller and was a host with CNN and MSNBC.
"A new generation takes over the most valuable real estate in cable news," tweeted NPR's David Folenflik. Jeva Lange
ExxonMobil has reportedly asked for a waiver from U.S. sanctions to work in Russia, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. The request, made in "recent months," comes as the oil and gas corporation reportedly eyes resuming its joint venture with Russian state oil company, PAO Rosneft, to drill in the Black Sea.
The application was submitted to the Treasury Department, but the State Department — headed by former ExxonMobil executive Rex Tillerson — will also have a say in whether the oil company gets a waiver from U.S. sanctions on Russia. The Wall Street Journal noted it's not clear whether Exxon applied for the waiver before or after Tillerson was confirmed as President Trump's secretary of state; Tillerson has agreed to recuse himself from Exxon-related discussions for two years.
Tillerson struck a deal with Rosneft in 2012 to drill in Russia's portion of the Black Sea, but the agreement was hampered by sanctions slapped on Russia in 2014 in response to the annexation of Crimea. Though Exxon was previously granted a waiver in 2014 to wrap up its ongoing work there, The Wall Street Journal noted it's "unusual for a company to seek a waiver based purely on future business prospects." Exxon is reportedly worried that if it isn't proactive, it "could get boxed out of the Black Sea," which may hold billions of barrels of oil.
Exxon's request comes as Congress investigates Trump's potential ties to Russia's meddling in the U.S. presidential election. Becca Stanek
The Murdoch family, which runs Fox News, has reportedly decided to fire Bill O'Reilly from the network, New York's Gabriel Sherman has learned.
O'Reilly is Fox's biggest ratings draw, but he has been on "vacation" since reports broke that Fox News and O'Reilly paid around $13 million to settle sexual harassment and verbal abuse accusations made by five women since 2002. Since the initial reports, Fox News has been plagued by advertisers yanking money from spots airing during O'Reilly's show, The O'Reilly Factor.
Fox executives are reportedly debating whether O'Reilly should be allowed to give a good-bye address to his audience. According to a new poll by Politico/Morning Consult, just 23 percent of people who watch O'Reilly's show think it should be canceled.
The Murdochs removed former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes last summer in the wake of sexual harassment allegations. Jeva Lange
Is Fox News' parent company intentionally overpaying New York's Democratic governor in book royalties?
Fox News' parent company, News Corporation, might be intentionally overpaying New York's Democratic governor, Andrew Cuomo, for royalties made off his memoir, All Things Possible, International Business Times reports. Cuomo has apparently made $783,000 off of the book since it was published, although it has only sold 3,200 copies, The Buffalo News reports. "That works out to royalty payments to Cuomo of $245 per book," Buffalo News adds, despite the book having a list price of $29.99 and selling for just $13.05 on Amazon.
By comparison, Cuomo reported no income from the book in 2015. Cuomo's spokesman did not tell Buffalo News how many copies of the book had been sold, but he did say that in 2015 "payment was contractual and per the agreement with the publisher." A spokesperson for HarperCollins, the memoir's publisher, said the company does not comment on financial matters related to book sales.
Cuomo recorded that $218,100 of his income in 2016 came from sales of his memoir. "That payment occurred even as News Corp. was lobbying the New York State executive branch, which Cuomo oversees," IBT points out.
News Corp. has seemingly lobbied Cuomo in the past, putting money toward supporting bills that would benefit the media corporation. The company was registered as a lobbying client with New York State as recently as December of last year, IBT adds. Read the entire report here. Jeva Lange
You never know where you might run into Gronk. On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was minding his own business at his daily press briefing, answering a question about whether or not President Trump will nix NAFTA, when New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski popped in through a side door.
"Need some help?" Gronk helpfully chimed in.
"Uh," Spicer said, looking stunned. "I think I got this, but thank you."
"You sure?" Gronk asked, presumably having slipped away from the rest of the Patriots, who are visiting President Trump to celebrate their Super Bowl LI win, in order to check in on Spicer.
"Uh, maybe?"
"I'll let you," Gronkowski said.
"Uh, thanks man," said Spicer — who's a huge Patriots fan — as Gronk vanished back through the door. Jeva Lange
WATCH lighthearted moment: New England @Patriots player @RobGronkowski interrupts @PressSec's White House briefing. pic.twitter.com/MwizscmQR4
