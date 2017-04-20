Generous couple leaves waitress huge tip so she can pay off student loans

A Hawaiian waitress is debt-free, thanks to some very generous customers. Cayla Chandara, 22, was chatting with an Australian couple at the Waikiki restaurant where she works when she mentioned how money problems had forced her to drop out of college. Touched by her story, the vacationers gave her a $400 tip. Chandara left a thank-you note and flowers at the couple's hotel, and the pair returned to her restaurant the following day with an even more generous gift: $10,000 to pay off her student loans. "I will take this opportunity with an open heart," says Chandara, who now plans to go back to college. Christina Colizza
Corinne Bass was certain she'd never have a prom. For the past two years, the 18-year-old from Mount Pleasant, Mich., has been battling a rare blood disorder. She underwent a bone marrow transplant in February, a procedure that required her to spend several months in isolation at the hospital. Determined that their young patient shouldn't miss out on a quintessential high school experience, nurses at the hospital organized a special prom just for her. The teen chose a Great Gatsby theme, and on the big day, Bass and hospital staff dressed up in Roaring '20s outfits and danced the Charleston. "It was better than a normal prom," says Bass. Christina Colizza
Nobody really seems to like President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. In a recent poll of American voters, more people thought fondly of the widely-ridiculed White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer than they did of Ivanka Trump's husband, and the ever-antagonistic Stephen Bannon has reportedly used his worst insults to describe Kushner, calling him a "cuck" and "worse than a Democrat." But seeing as Kushner made Time's list of the 100 Most Influential People on Thursday, the magazine had to find someone had to say something nice about him.
The task fell on former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.
Now, Kissinger is a wordsmith in his own right, having written three memoirs, one of which on the National Book Award, and authored 14 books on public policy. But he was apparently at something of a loss when he was trying to come up with nice things to say about Kushner. Here is the most glowing part:
[…] I first met [Kushner] about 18 months ago, when he introduced himself after a foreign policy lecture I had given. We have sporadically exchanged views since. As part of the Trump family, Jared is familiar with the intangibles of the President. As a graduate of Harvard and NYU, he has a broad education; as a businessman, a knowledge of administration. All this should help him make a success of his daunting role flying close to the sun. [Time]
"Kissinger's write-up of Jared Kushner is colder than a 'H.A.G.S.' yearbook signature," BuzzFeed News' Louis Peitzman dryly remarked. Jeva Lange
Three months after his inauguration, President Trump is still hung up on crowd size. On Thursday morning, Trump lashed out on Twitter at the "failing" New York Times for its photograph of the New England Patriots' visit Wednesday to the White House to celebrate the team's win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
Failing @nytimes, which has been calling me wrong for two years, just got caught in a big lie concerning New England Patriots visit to W.H.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2017
A side-by-side comparison of photos from the team's 2015 and 2017 visits tweeted Wednesday by The New York Times' sports desk made it appear as though far fewer players showed up to celebrate their Super Bowl win with Trump than with former President Barack Obama:
Patriots' turnout for President Obama in 2015 vs. Patriots' turnout for President Trump today: https://t.co/OxMEOqZonI pic.twitter.com/pLmJWhOw1j
— NYT Sports (@NYTSports) April 19, 2017
But it turned out that the 2015 photo included the team's administrative staff, while the photo from Wednesday was of just the players and coaches. The staff was apparently seated on the South Lawn while the photo was being taken.
The Patriots, led by Trump's professed "good friend" Tom Brady and coached by Bill Belichick, another of Trump's pals, also piped up in Trump's defense. The team's official Twitter account clarified Wednesday night that roughly the same number of players were in attendance both years. Becca Stanek
Comparable photos: The last time the #Patriots won two Super Bowls in three years, 36 players visited the White House. Today, we had 34. pic.twitter.com/Aslvf1RaXU
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 20, 2017
President Trump is expected to sign a memo Thursday initiating a probe into whether imported steel is harming U.S. national security, Reuters reports. Leaders of American steel companies will be on hand for the signing.
The directive asks Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to launch the investigation "with all deliberate speed and deliver the results to the president with his recommendations." Ross began the project Wednesday night.
The memo references the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which allows the president to limit specific imports if national security is at risk. In this case, an unnamed official told Reuters, the risk could come from use of inferior foreign steel alloys to make military equipment. Bonnie Kristian
Idaho Rep. Raul Labrador is the latest Republican to face a firing squad of his own constituents during a rowdy town hall Wednesday night in the town of Meridian. "I actually like it," an upbeat Labrador told the crowd. "I'm used to getting booed. I get it at home all the time."
Labrador was heavily questioned about President Trump's decision not to release his tax returns, to which he said: "I don't think that there's anything in the law that requires the president to provide his tax returns. There's nothing in the law." His stance did little to settle the crowd, drawing a loud boo in response, The Spokesman-Review reports.
.@Raul_Labrador : I do not believe that healthcare is a basic human right." Reaction: pic.twitter.com/5Senq8DLev
— Bill Dentzer (@dentzernews) April 20, 2017
Another questioner said, "You seem very concerned about the well-being of children before they're born, but I'm wondering what happens to that compassion going forward?" Another wanted to know, "Where do you get your health care?" The Spokesman-Review adds that "many in the crowd waved green sheets of paper to show they agreed — usually with the questioner, not with Labrador."
The crowd, which numbered about 700, also started up a chant of "Do your job! Do your job!"
Labrador had originally planned to speak for just 90 minutes, but he participated in the back-and-forth for nearly double that. "I don't mind if you boo me or if you yell at me," Labrador had told the crowd before they began. "That's fine," he said. "That's part of the process." Jeva Lange
Bose wireless headphones have been quietly recording and transmitting usage data via an associated app, a lawsuit alleges, without informing customers or asking them to consent to the surveillance. The app invites users to "get the most out of your headphones" by sharing their name, phone number, and email address. It then documents usage habits, the suit says, and transmits them to Segment.io, a marketing website that boasts it can "collect all your customer customer data and send it anywhere."
"People should be uncomfortable with it," said Christopher Dore, an attorney on the case. "People put headphones on their head because they think it's private, but they can be giving out information they don't want to share."
Though unwittingly sharing a playlist may mostly risk revelation of embarrassing taste in music, the lawsuit says more important conclusions could be gleaned from this sort of internet of things surveillance. "Indeed, one's personal audio selections — including music, radio broadcast, podcast, and lecture choices — provide an incredible amount of insight into his or her personality, behavior, political views, and personal identity," court filings note. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump's campaign has spent about $4 million on legal fees and consulting bills, a Politico analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings finds, including more than $500,000 since Election Day. By the same time in 2009, former President Obama's campaign had spent less than half that amount.
The money has mostly gone to a single law firm tasked with defending the campaign against civil lawsuits alleging, among other things, that the campaign or Trump himself incited violence in rally crowds, violated copyright law, and sent illegal mass texting blasts. In at least one case — involving a photographer who sued claiming a tweet shared by Donald Trump Jr. used his photo without obtaining permission — what appears to be a $10,000 settlement to end the suit was listed in FEC documents as a "legal consulting" payment to the photographer's lawyer.
In that case and others, lack of transparency is a common theme. "Basically, the Trump campaign was run just like the Trump Organization," Brett Kappel, an election law lawyer, told Politico. "Lawsuits are met with bluster and invective and then ultimately settled quietly with everyone involved required to sign nondisclosure agreements so that the public would not know that Trump, in fact, does settle many of the lawsuits against him and his family members." Bonnie Kristian