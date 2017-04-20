700 people showed up to Rep. Raul Labrador's town hall last night. They were not happy.

Idaho Rep. Raul Labrador is the latest Republican to face a firing squad of his own constituents during a rowdy town hall Wednesday night in the town of Meridian. "I actually like it," an upbeat Labrador told the crowd. "I'm used to getting booed. I get it at home all the time."

Labrador was heavily questioned about President Trump's decision not to release his tax returns, to which he said: "I don't think that there's anything in the law that requires the president to provide his tax returns. There's nothing in the law." His stance did little to settle the crowd, drawing a loud boo in response, The Spokesman-Review reports.

.@Raul_Labrador : I do not believe that healthcare is a basic human right." Reaction: pic.twitter.com/5Senq8DLev — Bill Dentzer (@dentzernews) April 20, 2017

Another questioner said, "You seem very concerned about the well-being of children before they're born, but I'm wondering what happens to that compassion going forward?" Another wanted to know, "Where do you get your health care?" The Spokesman-Review adds that "many in the crowd waved green sheets of paper to show they agreed — usually with the questioner, not with Labrador."

The crowd, which numbered about 700, also started up a chant of "Do your job! Do your job!"

Labrador had originally planned to speak for just 90 minutes, but he participated in the back-and-forth for nearly double that. "I don't mind if you boo me or if you yell at me," Labrador had told the crowd before they began. "That's fine," he said. "That's part of the process." Jeva Lange