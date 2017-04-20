This New Zealand newspaper had a hilarious response to Scott Brown becoming America's ambassador there
President Trump has nominated former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown (R) to be the ambassador of New Zealand, which might have been a relative non-story if it weren't for that fact that New Zealand really does not like this guy.
Exactly how much do they not like Scott Brown?
Trump picks Scott Brown as U.S. ambassador to New Zealand
This was the headline in New Zealand's largest newspaper when rumors first leaked pic.twitter.com/np2BTfHlBD
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 20, 2017
The newspaper goes on to describe Brown's accolades and, well …
In 1982 he nailed Cosmopolitan magazine's "America's Sexiest Man" competition, with the former Army man then turning his hand to politics.
His time as a senator included backing the use of "enhanced interrogation techniques" including waterboarding — the act of simulated drowning in order to get subjects to release information.
Last year avid cyclist Brown told GQ magazine "I've always wanted to go to New Zealand or Scotland or Wales and just ride 100 miles, hit a pub, drink, eat, sleep, do some exploring, and then get up, ride another 100 miles, do that for a couple weeks." [The New Zealand Herald]
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Trump administration's list of Brown's accomplishments looks pretty different. Jeva Lange
The office of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman brought 58 counts of larceny against an allegedly fake architect with the last name Newman in a sting named "Operation Vandelay Industries."
Get it? If none of this is ringing any bells, perhaps a certain bass line might help.
I'm indicting alleged fake architect Paul Newman on 58 counts as a result of our "Operation Vandelay Industries." pic.twitter.com/8cfn6zQIGk
— Eric Schneiderman (@AGSchneiderman) April 20, 2017
Paul J. Newman is accused of collecting almost $200,000 for "rendering fraudulent architecture and design services since 2010." The coincidence of Newman's name and his alleged fake business scam apparently put the attorney general's office in the mind of Seinfeld, in which the character George Costanza makes up a job at a nonexistent company called "Vandelay Industries."
The charges, at least, are made in all seriousness. "By allegedly falsifying building plans, code compliance inspections, and field reports, the defendant jeopardized the safety of those who resided in and frequented the buildings he was contracted to work on. Deceptive actions like these erode public trust — and my office will not tolerate them," Schneiderman said in a statement. Jeva Lange
An Ohio man is raising money to send a soldier he's never met a care package brimming with 3,000 cookies. Mark Chalifoux got the idea after he was accidentally included in a family group text. He said he repeatedly tried to indicate he was not supposed to be in the chat, but the family members didn't seem to notice.
The texts continued, and Chalifoux got a picture of four soldiers and a message detailing how to send care packages overseas. He decided to start a GoFundMe fundraising campaign to make a truly memorable care package for this family's soldier. He's already raised more than $1,000, thanks to donations from 90 people. "I am hoping he'll be encouraged that 90 people contributed and it will let him know that someone cares," Chalifoux said. Becca Stanek
The GOP health-care reform effort was thwarted last month due to lack of party cooperation, but moderates and conservatives on the right are reportedly drawing close to agreement on an ObamaCare replacement, The Huffington Post reports.
Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), chairman of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, and Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-N.J.), leader of the more moderate Tuesday Group, have reached a deal for an amendment that would let states waive the rule that prevents insurers from charging people with pre-existing conditions more money for premiums, Politico reported Thursday. The bill would also reinstate essential health benefits, which the Freedom Caucus had fought to remove.
Republicans need 216 votes to pass the bill in the House, but party moderates may still hold out, even with the amendment. Citing two sources "close to the health-care legislative process," CNN reported Wednesday that the White House is exploring whether it can accomplish the famed repeal-and-replace of ObamaCare before the administration's 100th day lapses on Saturday, April 29. Read a full summary of the amendment at Politico, here. Jeva Lange
Corinne Bass was certain she'd never have a prom. For the past two years, the 18-year-old from Mount Pleasant, Michigan, has been battling a rare blood disorder. She underwent a bone marrow transplant in February, a procedure that required her to spend several months in isolation at the hospital. Determined that their young patient shouldn't miss out on a quintessential high school experience, nurses at the hospital organized a special prom just for her. The teen chose a Great Gatsby theme, and on the big day, Bass and hospital staff dressed up in Roaring '20s outfits and danced the Charleston. "It was better than a normal prom," says Bass. Christina Colizza
Nobody really seems to like President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. In a recent poll of American voters, more people thought fondly of the widely-ridiculed White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer than they did of Ivanka Trump's husband, and the ever-antagonistic Stephen Bannon has reportedly used his worst insults to describe Kushner, calling him a "cuck" and "worse than a Democrat." But seeing as Kushner made Time's list of the 100 Most Influential People on Thursday, the magazine had to find someone to say something nice about him.
The task fell on former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.
Now, Kissinger is a wordsmith in his own right, having written three memoirs — one of which won the National Book Award — and authored 14 books on public policy. But he was apparently at something of a loss when he was trying to come up with nice things to say about Kushner. Here is the most glowing part:
[…] I first met [Kushner] about 18 months ago, when he introduced himself after a foreign policy lecture I had given. We have sporadically exchanged views since. As part of the Trump family, Jared is familiar with the intangibles of the president. As a graduate of Harvard and NYU, he has a broad education; as a businessman, a knowledge of administration. All this should help him make a success of his daunting role flying close to the sun. [Time]
"Kissinger's write-up of Jared Kushner is colder than a 'H.A.G.S.' yearbook signature," BuzzFeed News' Louis Peitzman dryly remarked. Jeva Lange
A Hawaiian waitress is debt-free, thanks to some very generous customers. Cayla Chandara, 22, was chatting with an Australian couple at the Waikiki restaurant where she works when she mentioned how money problems had forced her to drop out of college. Touched by her story, the vacationers gave her a $400 tip. Chandara left a thank-you note and flowers at the couple's hotel, and the pair returned to her restaurant the following day with an even more generous gift: $10,000 to pay off her student loans. "I will take this opportunity with an open heart," says Chandara, who now plans to go back to college. Christina Colizza
Three months after his inauguration, President Trump is still hung up on crowd size. On Thursday morning, Trump lashed out on Twitter at the "failing" New York Times for its photograph of the New England Patriots' visit Wednesday to the White House to celebrate the team's win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
Failing @nytimes, which has been calling me wrong for two years, just got caught in a big lie concerning New England Patriots visit to W.H.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2017
A side-by-side comparison of photos from the team's 2015 and 2017 visits tweeted Wednesday by The New York Times' sports desk made it appear as though far fewer players showed up to celebrate their Super Bowl win with Trump than with former President Barack Obama:
Patriots' turnout for President Obama in 2015 vs. Patriots' turnout for President Trump today: https://t.co/OxMEOqZonI pic.twitter.com/pLmJWhOw1j
— NYT Sports (@NYTSports) April 19, 2017
But it turned out that the 2015 photo included the team's administrative staff, while the photo from Wednesday was of just the players and coaches. The staff was apparently seated on the South Lawn while the photo was being taken.
The Patriots, led by Trump's professed "good friend" Tom Brady and coached by Bill Belichick, another of Trump's pals, also piped up in Trump's defense. The team's official Twitter account clarified Wednesday night that roughly the same number of players were in attendance both years. Becca Stanek
Comparable photos: The last time the #Patriots won two Super Bowls in three years, 36 players visited the White House. Today, we had 34. pic.twitter.com/Aslvf1RaXU
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 20, 2017