This New Zealand newspaper had a hilarious response to Scott Brown becoming America's ambassador there

President Trump has nominated former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown (R) to be the ambassador of New Zealand, which might have been a relative non-story if it weren't for that fact that New Zealand really does not like this guy.

Exactly how much do they not like Scott Brown?

Trump picks Scott Brown as U.S. ambassador to New Zealand



This was the headline in New Zealand's largest newspaper when rumors first leaked pic.twitter.com/np2BTfHlBD — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 20, 2017

The newspaper goes on to describe Brown's accolades and, well …

In 1982 he nailed Cosmopolitan magazine's "America's Sexiest Man" competition, with the former Army man then turning his hand to politics. His time as a senator included backing the use of "enhanced interrogation techniques" including waterboarding — the act of simulated drowning in order to get subjects to release information. Last year avid cyclist Brown told GQ magazine "I've always wanted to go to New Zealand or Scotland or Wales and just ride 100 miles, hit a pub, drink, eat, sleep, do some exploring, and then get up, ride another 100 miles, do that for a couple weeks." [The New Zealand Herald]

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Trump administration's list of Brown's accomplishments looks pretty different. Jeva Lange