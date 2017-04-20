New poll finds Americans view United Airlines more favorably than President Trump

What's viewed even less favorably than United Airlines? According to a Public Policy Polling survey released Thursday, President Trump.
The poll found that while a whopping 47 percent of Americans negatively view the airline that's sparked global outrage twice in the last month, even more Americans have an unfavorable view of the country's commander-in-chief. More than half of Americans (52 percent) said they see Trump unfavorably.
The survey was taken from April 17-18, about a week after footage of officers dragging a paying customer off an overbooked United flight went viral. The customer reportedly suffered a broken nose and lost two teeth as he was forcibly removed from the plane. Prior to that, United caught flak for refusing to allow two girls wearing leggings to board a plane because they were in violation of the company's dress code for friends and family members of employees.
The poll was conducted online and by phone among 648 registered voters. Its margin of error is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points. Becca Stanek
Bill O'Reilly will reportedly leave Fox News $20 million to $25 million richer, a person familiar with the situation told Variety. Per O'Reilly's contract, he is entitled to as much as his current yearly salary, which is believed to be in that range.
O'Reilly was let go on Wednesday after reports that he and Fox News quietly paid $13 million to settle sexual harassment allegations brought by female employees over the past 15 years. A spokesperson for O'Reilly declined to comment on the money he will be paid by Fox. O'Reilly has called the harassment claims "completely unfounded."
When former CEO Roger Ailes left Fox last year, also due to sexual harassment allegations, he was also said to be paid a settlement for the time remaining on his contract, Variety reports. Jeva Lange
The office of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman brought 58 counts of larceny against an allegedly fake architect with the last name Newman in a sting named "Operation Vandelay Industries."
Get it? If none of this is ringing any bells, perhaps a certain bass line might help.
I'm indicting alleged fake architect Paul Newman on 58 counts as a result of our "Operation Vandelay Industries." pic.twitter.com/8cfn6zQIGk
— Eric Schneiderman (@AGSchneiderman) April 20, 2017
Paul J. Newman is accused of collecting almost $200,000 for "rendering fraudulent architecture and design services since 2010." The coincidence of Newman's name and his alleged fake business scam apparently put the attorney general's office in the mind of Seinfeld, in which the character George Costanza makes up a job at a nonexistent company called "Vandelay Industries."
The charges, at least, are made in all seriousness. "By allegedly falsifying building plans, code compliance inspections, and field reports, the defendant jeopardized the safety of those who resided in and frequented the buildings he was contracted to work on. Deceptive actions like these erode public trust — and my office will not tolerate them," Schneiderman said in a statement. Jeva Lange
An Ohio man is raising money to send a soldier he's never met a care package brimming with 3,000 cookies. Mark Chalifoux got the idea after he was accidentally included in a family group text. He said he repeatedly tried to indicate he was not supposed to be in the chat, but the family members didn't seem to notice.
The texts continued, and Chalifoux got a picture of four soldiers and a message detailing how to send care packages overseas. He decided to start a GoFundMe fundraising campaign to make a truly memorable care package for this family's soldier. He's already raised more than $1,000, thanks to donations from 90 people. "I am hoping he'll be encouraged that 90 people contributed and it will let him know that someone cares," Chalifoux said. Becca Stanek
The GOP health-care reform effort was thwarted last month due to lack of party cooperation, but moderates and conservatives on the right are reportedly drawing close to agreement on an ObamaCare replacement, The Huffington Post reports.
Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), chairman of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, and Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-N.J.), leader of the more moderate Tuesday Group, have reached a deal for an amendment that would let states waive the rule that prevents insurers from charging people with pre-existing conditions more money for premiums, Politico reported Thursday. The bill would also reinstate essential health benefits, which the Freedom Caucus had fought to remove.
Republicans need 216 votes to pass the bill in the House, but party moderates may still hold out, even with the amendment. Citing two sources "close to the health-care legislative process," CNN reported Wednesday that the White House is exploring whether it can accomplish the famed repeal-and-replace of ObamaCare before the administration's 100th day lapses on Saturday, April 29. Read a full summary of the amendment at Politico, here. Jeva Lange
This New Zealand newspaper had a hilarious response to Scott Brown becoming America's ambassador there
President Trump has nominated former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown (R) to be the ambassador of New Zealand, which might have been a relative non-story if it weren't for that fact that New Zealand really does not like this guy.
Exactly how much do they not like Scott Brown?
Trump picks Scott Brown as U.S. ambassador to New Zealand
This was the headline in New Zealand's largest newspaper when rumors first leaked pic.twitter.com/np2BTfHlBD
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 20, 2017
The newspaper goes on to describe Brown's accolades and, well …
In 1982 he nailed Cosmopolitan magazine's "America's Sexiest Man" competition, with the former Army man then turning his hand to politics.
His time as a senator included backing the use of "enhanced interrogation techniques" including waterboarding — the act of simulated drowning in order to get subjects to release information.
Last year avid cyclist Brown told GQ magazine "I've always wanted to go to New Zealand or Scotland or Wales and just ride 100 miles, hit a pub, drink, eat, sleep, do some exploring, and then get up, ride another 100 miles, do that for a couple weeks." [The New Zealand Herald]
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Trump administration's list of Brown's accomplishments looks pretty different. Jeva Lange
Corinne Bass was certain she'd never have a prom. For the past two years, the 18-year-old from Mount Pleasant, Michigan, has been battling a rare blood disorder. She underwent a bone marrow transplant in February, a procedure that required her to spend several months in isolation at the hospital. Determined that their young patient shouldn't miss out on a quintessential high school experience, nurses at the hospital organized a special prom just for her. The teen chose a Great Gatsby theme, and on the big day, Bass and hospital staff dressed up in Roaring '20s outfits and danced the Charleston. "It was better than a normal prom," says Bass. Christina Colizza
Nobody really seems to like President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. In a recent poll of American voters, more people thought fondly of the widely-ridiculed White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer than they did of Ivanka Trump's husband, and the ever-antagonistic Stephen Bannon has reportedly used his worst insults to describe Kushner, calling him a "cuck" and "worse than a Democrat." But seeing as Kushner made Time's list of the 100 Most Influential People on Thursday, the magazine had to find someone to say something nice about him.
The task fell on former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.
Now, Kissinger is a wordsmith in his own right, having written three memoirs — one of which won the National Book Award — and authored 14 books on public policy. But he was apparently at something of a loss when he was trying to come up with nice things to say about Kushner. Here is the most glowing part:
[…] I first met [Kushner] about 18 months ago, when he introduced himself after a foreign policy lecture I had given. We have sporadically exchanged views since. As part of the Trump family, Jared is familiar with the intangibles of the president. As a graduate of Harvard and NYU, he has a broad education; as a businessman, a knowledge of administration. All this should help him make a success of his daunting role flying close to the sun. [Time]
"Kissinger's write-up of Jared Kushner is colder than a 'H.A.G.S.' yearbook signature," BuzzFeed News' Louis Peitzman dryly remarked. Jeva Lange