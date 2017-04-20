New poll finds Americans view United Airlines more favorably than President Trump

What's viewed even less favorably than United Airlines? According to a Public Policy Polling survey released Thursday, President Trump.

The poll found that while a whopping 47 percent of Americans negatively view the airline that's sparked global outrage twice in the last month, even more Americans have an unfavorable view of the country's commander-in-chief. More than half of Americans (52 percent) said they see Trump unfavorably.

The survey was taken from April 17-18, about a week after footage of officers dragging a paying customer off an overbooked United flight went viral. The customer reportedly suffered a broken nose and lost two teeth as he was forcibly removed from the plane. Prior to that, United caught flak for refusing to allow two girls wearing leggings to board a plane because they were in violation of the company's dress code for friends and family members of employees.

The poll was conducted online and by phone among 648 registered voters. Its margin of error is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points. Becca Stanek