President Trump says Iran isn't 'living up to the spirit' of the nuclear deal

Just two days after the Trump administration certified that Iran is abiding by the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal brokered by former President Barack Obama, President Trump claimed that Iran isn't actually complying with the "spirit" of things. "Iran has not lived up to the spirit of the agreement," Trump said during a joint press conference Thursday with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni. Trump offered no evidence of Iran's failure to comply spiritually with the agreement, which calls for the country to roll back its nuclear programs in exchange for the reversal of sanctions, nor did he explain what spiritual compliance entails.

Trump promised his administration would have more to say in the "not too distant future." In a letter to Congress on Tuesday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that while the State Department has certified Iran is holding up its end of the deal, there would be an interagency review of the agreement to determine whether it is "vital to the national security interests of the United States."

Trump on Thursday reiterated the deal was a "terrible agreement" that "shouldn't have been signed" and "shouldn't have been negotiated the way it was negotiated." Becca Stanek