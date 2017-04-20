Reversing course, U.C. Berkeley invites Ann Coulter back to speak

The day after announcing it was canceling right-wing pundit Ann Coulter's April 27 on-campus speech, U.C. Berkeley said Thursday she will be able to speak on May 2 in an "appropriate, protectable venue."

The university decided to scrap Coulter's speech because of security fears, but Chancellor Nicholas Dirks said after Coulter said she planned on speaking somewhere in Berkeley on April 27 anyway, he was moved to rethink the decision. "The university has an unwavering commitment to the First Amendment of the Constitution," Dirks said, adding that student safety is also of the utmost importance. Campus police learned of "threats that could pose a grave danger to the speaker, attendees, and those who may wish to lawfully protest the event," he said, and that's what led to the cancelation.

In February, a student protest against another right-wing pundit, Milo Yiannopoulos, was infiltrated by violent outside agitators, leading to his appearance being canceled, and U.C. Police Capt. Alex Yao said Coulter's event will be handled differently by public safety. Coulter was invited to speak on immigration by the Berkeley College Republicans. She has not said if she will appear on the rescheduled date. Catherine Garcia