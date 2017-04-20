Reversing course, U.C. Berkeley invites Ann Coulter back to speak

The day after announcing it was canceling right-wing pundit Ann Coulter's April 27 on-campus speech, U.C. Berkeley said Thursday she will be able to speak on May 2 in an "appropriate, protectable venue."
The university decided to scrap Coulter's speech because of security fears, but Chancellor Nicholas Dirks said after Coulter said she planned on speaking somewhere in Berkeley on April 27 anyway, he was moved to rethink the decision. "The university has an unwavering commitment to the First Amendment of the Constitution," Dirks said, adding that student safety is also of the utmost importance. Campus police learned of "threats that could pose a grave danger to the speaker, attendees, and those who may wish to lawfully protest the event," he said, and that's what led to the cancelation.
In February, a student protest against another right-wing pundit, Milo Yiannopoulos, was infiltrated by violent outside agitators, leading to his appearance being canceled, and U.C. Police Capt. Alex Yao said Coulter's event will be handled differently by public safety. Coulter was invited to speak on immigration by the Berkeley College Republicans. She has not said if she will appear on the rescheduled date. Catherine Garcia
Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) said his decision to not run for re-election, and his sudden announcement that he might not even finish out the rest of his term, isn't because of some yet-to-be-revealed scandal.
"Not in any way, shape, or form," he told Politico Thursday. "I've been given more enemas by more people over the last eight years than you can possibly imagine. From the Secret Service to the Democratic Party. I am who I am. If they had something really scandalous, it would've come out a long, long time ago."
Chaffetz was first elected to represent Utah's 3rd congressional district in 2008, and is chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. He told Politico he's already in talks about future employment and would be "thrilled to have a television relationship," but he's not ruling out a return to politics down the road. "I want to keep those doors open," he said. "I'm not closing any potential future run." Catherine Garcia
On Thursday, Russia's Supreme Court ruled that Jehovah's Witnesses are an "extremist" organization and banned the group from the country.
The state-run news agency Tass reports that all of the Christian denomination's assets in Russia, including its headquarters in St. Petersburg, will become state property. "We are greatly disappointed by this development and deeply concerned about how this will affect our religious activity," Yaroslav Sivulskiy, a spokesman for Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia, told Reuters. "We will appeal this decision, and we hope that our legal rights and protections as a peaceful religious group will be fully restored as soon as possible."
Previously, literature passed out by the group has been banned and some members have been arrested or had their property seized, NPR reports. There are about 8 million Jehovah's Witnesses in the world, with 170,000 followers in Russia. Catherine Garcia
A policeman is reportedly dead after a shooter opened fire in a popular Paris tourist area, the Champs-Elysees, The Associated Press reports. The shooter also wounded two other officers before he was reportedly shot and killed by police.
French prosecutors immediately opened a terrorism investigation while French President Francois Hollande said the incident had signs of a "terrorist nature." The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack via its Amaq news agency about two hours after the shooting was first reported; French officials said the suspect was previously known to authorities as an extremist.
A Paris police spokeswoman said the individual had targeted officers and appeared to be acting alone. French police arrested two men earlier this week for allegedly planning a terror attack.
The first round of France's presidential election begins in three days.
This is a breaking news story and has been updated throughout.
Sarah Palin suggests women should leave if they're facing harassment in the workplace — not 'stick around for a paycheck'
A day after Bill O'Reilly was fired from Fox News, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) dished out some advice to women facing workplace harassment during an interview Thursday with CNN's Jake Tapper. "Women don't deserve it. They should not ever have to put up with any kind of intimidating workspace," said Palin, a former Fox News contributor. "At the same time, if a woman believes she is being intimidated and harassed, she needs to stand up and do something about it, not stick around for a paycheck for years and years and years and then after the fact complain about what she went through."
Palin said that personally, "as a strong woman," she would encourage women to "feel more empowered" and "take a stand and get out of the place. Or, you know, blow the whistle on whoever is the perpetrator doing the bad stuff so that the culture will change." She did note that "corporate culture" at Fox News "obviously has to change." Palin, whose contract with the network was not renewed in June 2015, has said she was let go after she "called somebody out."
At least one of the five women who accused O'Reilly of sexual harassment and verbal abuse over the years did call the company's hotline to report the incident. Though Fox News and O'Reilly paid his accusers roughly $13 million in settlements over the last decade, O'Reilly was not fired until this week, after multiple advertisers jumped ship when the allegations became public earlier this month.
Watch Palin's interview below. Becca Stanek
Just two days after the Trump administration certified that Iran is abiding by the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal brokered by former President Barack Obama, President Trump claimed that Iran isn't actually complying with the "spirit" of things. "Iran has not lived up to the spirit of the agreement," Trump said during a joint press conference Thursday with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni. Trump offered no evidence of Iran's failure to comply spiritually with the agreement, which calls for the country to roll back its nuclear programs in exchange for the reversal of sanctions, nor did he explain what spiritual compliance entails.
Trump promised his administration would have more to say in the "not too distant future." In a letter to Congress on Tuesday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that while the State Department has certified Iran is holding up its end of the deal, there would be an interagency review of the agreement to determine whether it is "vital to the national security interests of the United States."
Trump on Thursday reiterated the deal was a "terrible agreement" that "shouldn't have been signed" and "shouldn't have been negotiated the way it was negotiated." Becca Stanek
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is apparently flabbergasted a federal judge from "an island in the Pacific" — also known as Hawaii — had the right to block President Trump's executive orders temporarily banning immigration from several Muslim majority nations. "I really am amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific can issue an order that stops the president of the United States from what appears to be clearly his statutory and constitutional power," Sessions said during an interview Wednesday night on The Mark Levin Show.
Hawaii might be more than 4,000 miles away from Sessions' home state of Alabama, but it's certainly still on the map as a U.S. state. That means that, yes, the sitting federal judge who serves in that Hawaiian district court has the same constitutional right as federal judges in other states to push back on executive branch powers as part of that whole separate but equal branches of government thing. Becca Stanek
Place your order now, and by 2020 you could own a flying car. Slovakian company AeroMobil on Thursday debuted its limited first edition flying car at Monaco's Top Marques auto show, and announced that it would start taking preorders that it will deliver in 2020. The car will sell for between $1.3 million and $1.6 million.
So, how does the flying car work? TechCrunch broke it down:
It transforms from car mode to air in less than 3 minutes. It has around 434 miles of driving range, too, or around 466 miles of flight range operating at 75 percent of its maximum speed. Top ground speed for the AeroMobil car-plane is around 100 mph, while it can do around 224 mph while gunning it during flight. [TechCrunch]
Experts aren't predicting flying cars will take the sky by storm anytime soon. For starters, anyone who wants to fly the car will need to have a pilot's license. There's also the question of which traffic laws cars in the sky would have to abide, as right now there are only laws for airplanes in the sky and cars on the road. It's also not exactly legal to use a highway as a runway.
But that all may change soon, because AeroMobil isn't the only company racing to make flying cars. "The technology is there," said Philip Mawby, an electronic engineering professor at the University of Warwick. "The question is bringing it to the market at an affordable cost, and making it a useful product." Becca Stanek