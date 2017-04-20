Girl Scouts start first-ever troop for homeless girls in New York City

"Today is basically National Weed Day," April 20, Trevor Noah said on Thursday's Daily Show, and do you know who knows it? "Your news anchors in America." It used to be you couldn't joke about marijuana on network TV, "but its easier these days, because support for legalizing pot is at record levels — partly because Americans have started to realize that unnecessarily incarcerating people for marijuana does more harm than good," he said. "But even as most people are moving in that direction, unfortunately this is one very powerful little man who disagrees."

After playing a video of Attorney General Jeff Sessions dissing pot, Noah showed a picture of him as a Keebler elf and told him to "think of the upside, man: More people smoke marijuana, more people buy your cookies." He conceded that marijuana can have its downsides along with its medical and fiscal benefits, and argued that alcohol is 10 times more dangerous — and infinitely more available. "4/20 is only once a year," Noah said. "Miller Time is every day." Then things got a little stoney.