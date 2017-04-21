These miniature horses are helping anxious travelers in Kentucky

Twice a month, Wendy and Harley, two miniature therapy horses from Seven Oaks Farm, clop their way through the terminals of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, greeting travelers and easing any fears they may have about flying.

"Airports are traditionally full of anxiety," Wendi Orlando, senior manager of customer relations at the airport, told The Cincinnati Enquirer. "[Seeing animals] helps to ease those anxieties, to put smiles on faces, to just put people in a better place." Studies have shown that petting an animal can lower blood pressure and stress levels, and some airports have therapy dogs on hand to help scared travelers. Orlando wanted to try something different, and was open to bringing the horses to the airport.