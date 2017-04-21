Trevor Noah celebrates 4/20 with a blunt intervention for President Trump

"Today is basically National Weed Day," April 20, Trevor Noah said on Thursday's Daily Show, and do you know who knows it? "Your news anchors in America." It used to be you couldn't joke about marijuana on network TV, "but its easier these days, because support for legalizing pot is at record levels — partly because Americans have started to realize that unnecessarily incarcerating people for marijuana does more harm than good," he said. "But even as most people are moving in that direction, unfortunately this is one very powerful little man who disagrees."
After playing a video of Attorney General Jeff Sessions dissing pot, Noah showed a picture of him as a Keebler elf and told him to "think of the upside, man: More people smoke marijuana, more people buy your cookies." He conceded that marijuana can have its downsides along with its medical and fiscal benefits, and argued that alcohol is 10 times more dangerous — and infinitely more available. "4/20 is only once a year," Noah said. "Miller Time is every day." Then things got a little stoney.
"There's another reason it's weird Trump's attorney general is against marijuana," Noah said. "And I know this might sound crazy, but just hear me out for a second. I have a theory that President Donald Trump is always high." His evidence included Trump's forgetting names, losing an entire U.S. Navy carrier strike force, and other erratic behavior, like getting the munchies when discussing his Syrian missile strike. And if that doesn't convince you of Noah's hazy theory, maybe a little photoshopping will do the trick. Watch below. Peter Weber
Twice a month, Wendy and Harley, two miniature therapy horses from Seven Oaks Farm, clop their way through the terminals of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, greeting travelers and easing any fears they may have about flying.
"Airports are traditionally full of anxiety," Wendi Orlando, senior manager of customer relations at the airport, told The Cincinnati Enquirer. "[Seeing animals] helps to ease those anxieties, to put smiles on faces, to just put people in a better place." Studies have shown that petting an animal can lower blood pressure and stress levels, and some airports have therapy dogs on hand to help scared travelers. Orlando wanted to try something different, and was open to bringing the horses to the airport.
Right off the bat, they were extremely popular with travelers. "They really are like celebrities," Orlando said. "They walk through the airport, and people stop and take notice." The horses also visit nursing homes and hospice care facilities, changing their outfits depending on where they are at. "They're pretty well-received everywhere we go," Seven Oaks Farm owner Lisa Moad told the Enquirer. "Everybody loves us." Catherine Garcia
The White House ups the odds of a government shutdown by demanding Democrats fund Trump's border wall
Calm and quiet negotiations aren't everyone's cup of tea. Congress has until April 28 to pass a stopgap spending bill to avoid a government shutdown, and Republicans and Democrats on the House and Senate appropriations committees have been working with Republican leaders to negotiate a spending package. Any spending bill will need the support of at least eight Democrats in the Senate to pass. On Thursday, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said the spending bill has to include some initial funding for President Trump's border wall with Mexico, and Democrats have to play ball.
"We have our list of priorities," Mulvaney said Thursday. "We want more money for defense. We want to build a border wall." He said the White House would be open to throwing some money at Democratic priorities, too — mentioning paying risk-sharing subsidies to insurance companies to cover low-income health care, important to keeping ObamaCare exchanges functioning — but Democrats have to support Trump's wall and other priorities, too. He stopped short of saying Trump wouldn't sign a bill without such funding, The Washington Post reports.
Democrats expressed disappointment that the White House was elbowing its way in. "Everything had been moving smoothly until the administration moved in with a heavy hand," said Matt House, a spokesman for Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.). "Not only are Democrats opposed to the wall, there is significant Republican opposition as well." Mulvaney wasn't swayed, insisting Democrats agree to fund the wall. "If they tell us to pound sand, I think that's probably a disappointing indicator of where the next four years is going to go," he said
The cost of completing a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border range from $12 billion to $70 billion. During the campaign, Trump had insisted that he would somehow force Mexico to foot the costs. Peter Weber
Wanting to instill girls with "courage, confidence, and character," a New York City mom helped create a Girl Scout troop for homeless scouts.
Giselle Burgess, a single mother to five children who lost her home in August, worked with the Department of Homeless Services to launch Troop 6000 in February. The 20 scouts live with their families in the Sleep Inn motel in Queens, and are among the estimated 62,000 homeless people living in New York City shelters. They do all of the same activities as other troops, with the Girl Scouts of Greater New York covering each girl's $25 membership fee, $20 dues, and $75 starter kit.
This is the first troop in New York City exclusively for homeless girls, and troop members say they have already formed a tight bond. "It kind of feels like you're not alone," a scout named Sinai told Today. "It shows you that you're not the only one who has the same problem." Catherine Garcia
The family of Aaron Hernandez, the former tight end for the New England Patriots and convicted murderer found hanging in his Massachusetts prison cell on Wednesday, is releasing his brain to Boston University's Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center for a study on brain trauma.
Attorney Jose Baez said Hernandez's brain is being donated to advance the study of CTE, a degenerative brain disease linked to people who sustain repeated concussions and head trauma that can only be diagnosed after death. CTE can cause everything from memory loss to disorientation, and several football players, including Frank Gifford, Junior Seau, and Mike Webster, have been found to have it.
In 2015, Hernandez, 27, was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Odin Lloyd, his fiancee's sister's boyfriend, and sentenced to life in prison. He was found early Wednesday morning hanging from a bed sheet attached to a window in his cell, and the chief state medical examiner has ruled his death a suicide. Catherine Garcia
R&B singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead in his car Thursday in Los Angeles, law enforcement officials said. He was 72.
The cause of death is under investigation, but there are no signs of foul play, NBC News reports. The lead singer of the 1970s soul band The Main Ingredient, he was best known for the hit song "Everybody Plays the Fool." He is survived by his four children, including actors Cuba Gooding Jr. and Omar Gooding. Catherine Garcia
Federal prosecutors are contemplating seeking criminal charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and other members of the organization, CNN and The Washington Post report.
Since 2010, the Justice Department has been investigating Assange and WikiLeaks, which came to prominence after posting files stolen by former Army soldier Chelsea Manning. During the Obama administration, former attorney general Eric Holder thought it would be too hard to bring charges against Assange because WikiLeaks wasn't the only site to publish the documents; The New York Times and other newspapers did as well. The investigation wasn't closed, though, and the Justice Department is once again open to looking at the case, the Post says, with prosecutors drafting a memo mulling charges against WikiLeaks employees, including conspiracy, theft of government property, and violation of the Espionage Act.
Assange is now living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, avoiding arrest stemming from rape allegations made against him in Sweden. His attorney, Barry J. Pollack, told the Post there is "no legitimate basis for the Department of Justice to treat WikiLeaks differently than it treats other journalists," and WikiLeaks is "publishing truthful information that is in the public's interest." It is not clear if the Justice Department is also looking into WikiLeaks publishing emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee during the presidential election. Catherine Garcia
The day after announcing it was canceling right-wing pundit Ann Coulter's April 27 on-campus speech, U.C. Berkeley said Thursday she will be able to speak on May 2 in an "appropriate, protectable venue."
The university decided to scrap Coulter's speech because of security fears, but Chancellor Nicholas Dirks said after Coulter said she planned on speaking somewhere in Berkeley on April 27 anyway, he was moved to rethink the decision. "The university has an unwavering commitment to the First Amendment of the Constitution," Dirks said, adding that student safety is also of the utmost importance. Campus police learned of "threats that could pose a grave danger to the speaker, attendees, and those who may wish to lawfully protest the event," he said, and that's what led to the cancelation.
In February, a student protest against another right-wing pundit, Milo Yiannopoulos, was infiltrated by violent outside agitators, leading to his appearance being canceled, and U.C. Police Capt. Alex Yao said Coulter's event will be handled differently by public safety. Coulter was invited to speak on immigration by the Berkeley College Republicans. She has not said if she will appear on the rescheduled date. Catherine Garcia