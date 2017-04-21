At least 50 casualties reported after Taliban attack on Afghan military base

The race to replace President Trump's interior secretary, former Montana congressman Ryan Zinke, "might be the most interesting" of the three special elections held since November, Paul Blest writes at The Week. Certainly it has the most interesting characters: "Democratic cowboy poet and singer Rob Quist" will face off against "last year's losing Republican gubernatorial candidate Greg Gianforte" on May 25, USA Today writes, with Gianforte leading as an early favorite.

Gianforte, 56, is a billionaire businessman who sold his company, RightNow Technologies, in 2011 and apparently now spends his time funneling money toward the Glendive Dinosaur and Fossil Museum, which publishes a newsletter explaining that "the Biblical worldview is consistent with the scientific evidence we find in the fossil record" and argues that dinosaurs rode on Noah's Ark.

Gianforte is a big fan of citing Noah, as it turns out. In a 2015 talk at the Montana Bible College, he told the audience that he doesn't believe in retirement because Noah was 600 when he built the ark. "There's nothing in the Bible that talks about retirement. And yet it's been an accepted concept in our culture today," Gianforte said. "Nowhere does it say, 'Well, he was a good and faithful servant, so he went to the beach.' It doesn't say that anywhere."

He added: "The example I think of is Noah. How old was Noah when he built the ark? Six hundred. He wasn't like, cashing Social Security checks, he wasn't hanging out, he was working. So, I think we have an obligation to work. The role we have in work may change over time, but the concept of retirement is not biblical."

