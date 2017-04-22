American Airlines suspended an employee who allegedly hit a passenger with a stroller

Eyewitnesses of an altercation between an American Airlines employee and a passenger say the flight attendant "violently took a stroller from a lady with her baby" and was then observed "hitting her and just missing the baby." The attendant has been suspended as the airline investigates.
Video filmed in the aftermath of the initial dispute, which reportedly concerned whether the stroller could come on the flight, shows the mother in tears and a male passenger arguing with the employee. "Hey bud, hey bud, you do that to me and I’ll knock you flat!" the male passenger yells in one clip. "You stay out of this!" the attendant yells back, adding, "Hit me! Come on, hit me!"
"We are deeply sorry for the pain we have caused this passenger and her family and to any other customers affected by the incident," said an American Airlines statement. "The actions of our team member captured here do not appear to reflect patience or empathy, two values necessary for customer care."
This incident comes a little more than a week after United Airlines employees violently removed a passenger from a plane the company initially said was overbooked. United did not immediately apologize for its employees' behavior. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump is planning a 'a BIG rally in Pennsylvania' during the White House Correspondents' Dinner
President Trump announced in February he would skip the White House Correspondents' Dinner, which is scheduled for April 29. On Saturday, Trump tweeted his alternative plans for that day:
Next Saturday night I will be holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania. Look forward to it!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2017
The last president to miss the dinner was Ronald Reagan in 1981; he sent a phone message instead of appearing personally because he was recovering from an assassination attempt. Trump's decision to decline has been widely interpreted as retribution for press coverage he considers unfair. Bonnie Kristian
The United States will proceed with an agreement with Australia to help resettle refugees, Vice President Mike Pence pledged Saturday at joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in Sydney. The arrangement requires the U.S. to accept up to 1,250 refugees, many from Iran and Syria, from their present location in offshore detention centers in Australia. In return, Australia will accept refugees from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.
"Let me make it clear that the United States intends to honor the agreement, subject to the result of the vetting process that has now applied to all refugees considered for admission to the United States of America," Pence said. "President Trump has made it clear that we'll honor the agreement, but it doesn't mean we admire the agreement."
Earlier this year, Trump suggested he might abandon the arrangement. "Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia," he tweeted in February. "Why? I will study this dumb deal!" Turnbull said Trump's willingness to honor the deal anyway "speaks volumes for the commitment, the integrity of President Trump." Bonnie Kristian
Two Harvard researchers on Friday presented their discovery of a rare parchment manuscript of the Declaration of Independence discovered in a small town in southern England last year. "The Sussex Declaration," as the document has been dubbed, is believed to have been made in America in the 1780s. It is one of only two known parchment copies of the Declaration worldwide.
Harvard researchers find second copy of Declaration of Independence in Englandhttps://t.co/vN4Pculh5b pic.twitter.com/jABaEd3J4p
— Boston.com (@BostonDotCom) April 22, 2017
"I was just looking for copies of the Declaration of Independence in British archives," said researcher Emily Sneff, when she noticed a record office listing mentioned "parchment," suggesting a rare find. "I reached out to them a bit skeptically," Sneff recalled. "The description was a little vague, but once we saw an image and talked to a conservator we started to get excited."
The Sussex Declaration differs from the parchment copy at the National Archives in Washington, D.C., mainly in the order of the signers' names. In the Washington copy, the names are organized by state; in the Sussex copy, they are not. "The list of names was intentionally scrambled," Sneff suggested, "to drive home the point that the signers of the Declaration of Independence signed as individuals, as a community" rather than solely as representatives of states. Bonnie Kristian
Large-scale, anti-government demonstrations continue in Venezuela Saturday in what opposition leaders have called the "mother of all marches." An estimated 22 people have been killed during the demonstrations, with 13 dying on Thursday alone. Most of Thursday's victims were killed while attempting to loot a bakery.
The socialist state is suffering massive shortages of food and medicine, as well as skyrocketing inflation. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has responded to popular uproar by attempting to consolidate his own power, and authorities have met protesters with cannons and tear gas.
Read more about "Venezuela's socialist hell" from The Week's Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry, and see scenes from the protests below. Bonnie Kristian
Tens of thousands protested in Venezuela's "Mother of All Marches." pic.twitter.com/Ay6IA4bGdG
— VICE News (@vicenews) April 22, 2017
Thousands of people are expected to protest Saturday in Washington, D.C., and in cities around the world in March for Science events timed for Earth Day.
The rallies are intended to promote popular interest in science, recognize scientific achievements, and protest the Trump administration's proposed cuts to research funding as well as policy-making around issues like climate change which marchers argue disregards the best available evidence. Some scientists have criticized the marches, expressing worry that science as a discipline will be negatively politicized.
March for Science, London pic.twitter.com/WhNinoSXa9
— Pro Udin (@ProUdin2016) April 22, 2017
Bill Nye the Science Guy is among the speakers scheduled to appear at the main event in Washington. Other events are planned in London, Germany, New Zealand, Australia, and beyond. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump told The Associated Press in an interview Friday that "DREAMers," young immigrants who were brought to America illegally as children, should not fear deportation because they are not being targeted. DREAMers can "rest easy," the president said, because his administration is "not after the DREAMers; we are after the criminals."
The DREAMer label comes from the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act, which has not passed at the federal level, despite repeated introductions in Congress since 2001, but is implemented in modified forms in some states.
On Tuesday, a 23-year-old man named Juan Manuel Montes, a DREAMer, sued the Trump administration for deporting him earlier this year. Montes appears to have had an active Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status, which should have prevented deportation. Trump told the AP Montes is "a little different than the DREAMer case," but did not say why. Bonnie Kristian
More than 90,000 people are without power in San Francisco, resulting in citywide closures of schools, businesses, and public transportation, SF Gate reports. Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is unsure if a fire at a substation is the cause, or if the substation instead caught fire due to the outage.
The San Francisco Fire Department is responding to over 100 calls, including 20 reports of people stuck in elevators. Cable cars, electric buses, and BART are down, or operating sporadically, and the streets are jammed as traffic lights are out at intersections.
Perhaps the most terrifying detail of all is that people are without WiFi or functioning espresso machines at coffee shops. SF Gate offers a look at the chaos:
Aaron Trzesniewski was in a cable car near Sutter and Powell streets when the electricity cut out.
"It's huge," Trzesniewski said. "All the retailers are down, all the businesses, Starbucks, everybody."
All around Union Square, the lights were out in the boutiques and restaurants, and rows of shuttered businesses extended into the Tenderloin and Chinatown. Workers stood outside, waiting, or in some cases they stood inside, with the doors closed.
A lot of people just milled about, drinking coffee or staring at their phones. [SF Gate]
PG&E officials say they hope to have power restored by 1 p.m. PT.
I'VE BEEN RELEASED FROM WORK BUT THERE IS NO INTERNET, TERRIFYING TO THINK IF I GO HOME I MIGHT HEAR MY THOUGHTS
— dr. dalia ☥ (@DALIAMALEK) April 21, 2017
When there is a #poweroutage but you are addicted to coffee pic.twitter.com/ySxIEht4y7
— Patricia O'Connor (@poconnor11) April 21, 2017
Manhattan also suffered power outages that stranded subway commuters Friday morning, although the two blackouts do not immediately appear to be connected and are instead suspected to be a result of the cities' ancient infrastructure. Jeva Lange