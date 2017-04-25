Dale Earnhardt Jr. is retiring from NASCAR

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is retiring from racing at the end of the 2017 season, Hendrick Motorsports reported Tuesday.
Earnhardt, 42, spent 18 seasons behind the wheel, totaling more than 600 races. He has won two Daytona 500 crowns and two championships, and has been voted NASCAR's Most Popular Driver a record 14 consecutive times. Earnhardt's father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., was a NASCAR Hall of Famer who died in 2001 in a collision in the final lap of the Daytona 500.
Earnhardt missed the final 18 races of 2016 due to a concussion. In his eight starts this year, he has one top-10 finish. Earnhardt's final NASCAR Cup Series race will take place on Nov. 19, at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Jeva Lange
Sean Hannity claims '100 percent false' allegations against him are proof 'liberal fascism is alive and well'
During his show's opening monologue Monday night, Fox News host Sean Hannity vehemently denied allegations of sexual harassment and blasted the left for pushing such "slander" in an effort to silence "conservative voices." "I can no longer let the left's slander against me slide," Hannity said.
"If there's any person, any group, any organization, any media outlet that slanders, lies about me, besmirches me, my character, I'm going to be calling them out. Because at this point, enough is enough."
Hannity's denouncement followed former Fox News guest Debbie Schlussel's claim in a recent radio interview that Hannity retaliated against her after she declined his invitation to go back to his hotel room by never again inviting her to appear on the network. She has since clarified that she would not characterize Hannity's actions as sexual harassment; she said she simply found Hannity "weird and creepy."
Hannity read aloud the statement he'd provided to LawNewz adamantly denying the claims, which he reiterated were made by an individual who "for over a decade has made the most outrageous, unfair, untrue allegations against me." While he fully intends to fight "every single lie" by "all legal means available," he suggested the recent allegations were about more than just him.
He described it as part of a "coordinated attempt to silence the voice of every outspoken conservative in this country." "Liberal fascism is alive and well in America today," Hannity said, warning that "everyone who has publicly supported President Trump is a target."
Watch Hannity's opening monologue below. Becca Stanek
Ivanka Trump was grilled and booed at a summit on women entrepreneurship in Berlin on Tuesday during what marked her international debut as an official representative of the United States, Politico reports. Trump was at "W20," a women-centric forum at the G20 conference, at the invitation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Trump was put on the defensive from the first question. "You're the first daughter of the United States, and you're also an assistant to the president," the moderator, Miriam Meckel, said. "The German audience is not that familiar with the concept of a first daughter. I'd like to ask you, what is your role, and who are you representing, your father as president of the United States, the American people, or your business?"
Politico reports Trump seemed to be put on the spot. "Certainly not the latter," she replied. "I'm rather unfamiliar with this role as well ... It has been a little under 100 days and it has just been a remarkable and incredible journey."
The crowd apparently did not warm to Trump as the conversation went on; she was later booed when she praised her father as a "tremendous champion of supporting families and enabling them to thrive." "You hear the reaction from the audience," the moderator challenged. "I need to address one more point — some attitudes toward women your father has displayed might leave one questioning whether he's such an empowerer for women."
Throughout the conversation, Trump dodged a number of questions by claiming she is still learning and listening. "I'm striving to think about how best to empower women in the economy," she said. "I have no doubt that coming out of this trip I'll be more informed." Jeva Lange
On Wednesday, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai will begin his push to unwind the net neutrality rules adopted by the FCC in 2015, when Democrats held a majority of commission seats. Pai, a Republican who voted against the Open Internet rules proposed by former Chairman Tom Wheeler, has made no secret of his intention to scale back regulations since President Trump tapped him as chairman. At a speech to the conservative group FreedomWorks on Wednesday, Pai is expected to talk about his ideas regarding net neutrality — the principle that internet providers must treat all web traffic equally — but not outline any specific proposals.
Under Wheeler, the FCC reclassified internet providers as common carriers, like phone companies, allowing the commission to enforce the 2015 net neutrality rules. A federal appellate court upheld the rules in 2016. Pai will almost certainly propose scrapping the common carrier framework, and according to sources who spoke to Recode, he is leaning toward making compliance with net neutrality principles voluntary and handing over regulation of broadband to the Federal Trade Commission.
Pai has been meeting in recent weeks with the telecom industry, which fought the net neutrality rules, and tech companies, which support them. He told reporters last week that he has consistently supported "a free and open internet," but disagreed about the approach to reaching those goals. Peter Weber
A majority of Republicans voters in Florida, Wisconsin, Ohio, and Pennsylvania agree that President Trump exaggerates or outright lies, but they simply don't care, a new poll by the Republican consultant Firehouse Strategies has found. Sixty-eight percent of the "Trump Country" Republicans agree Trump stretches the truth intentionally, while 51 percent said he "exaggerates only with good intent."
"Voters know he's often not telling the truth, but a majority don't care," the researchers concluded.
Among independents, only 17 percent said Trump never lies and 34 percent said he exaggerates with "good intent." Overall, voters in the survey think Trump actually lies less often than Republican members of Congress, 80 percent to 84 percent. But while many might claim they don't mind Trump's flexible definition of the truth, only 39 percent of voters say they are proud of how Trump has done as president.
The poll reached 3,491 people between April 21-23 via landlines in Florida, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. The margin of error for the topline results was plus or minus 2 percent. See the full results here, and read a breakdown at Axios. Jeva Lange
Elton John is recovering from a "rare and potentially deadly" infection after becoming extremely ill while flying home from Chile, Time reports. John was discharged from a U.K. intensive care unit Saturday, but has canceled a number of shows in Las Vegas in April and May due to the infection.
"I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologize for disappointing them," John said. "I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well."
The "harmful and unusual bacterial infection" was identified "quickly and treated … successfully," a statement said. "[John] is expected to make a full and complete recovery." Jeva Lange
President Trump has summoned all 100 senators to the White House on Wednesday for a rare briefing on the topic of North Korea, Reuters reports. The meeting will be led by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford.
Experts are increasingly worried by the speed of North Korea's technological advancements, with intelligence indicating the nation is able to produce a nuclear bomb every six or seven weeks, The New York Times reports. As soon as 2020, many experts believe North Korea will be able to make an intercontinental ballistic missile that could reach Seattle or Los Angeles, and one day, New York.
President Trump personally suggested the meeting take place in the White House, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell accepted, puzzling some senators since, of course, they have their own building they are able to meet in. Some wondered to The Washington Post if the administration intends to use the moment as a photo-op to bolster Trump's 100-day image. "These briefings are always, always, always done in the SCIF up here," a Senate aide told The Washington Post. "Does it mean classified information is going to be shared in an unsecured setting? Or that we're not hearing about classified material?"
Others expressed relief they are hearing from the administration at all. "I hope that we hear their policy as to what their objectives are, and how we can accomplish that hopefully without dropping bomb," said Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.). Jeva Lange
Trump softens his position on border wall funding as Congress works to avert a government shutdown
President Trump said Monday evening that he is open to postponing his demand for Congress to finance his border wall with Mexico, journalists for conservative news outlets said after a White House reception. The White House confirmed Trump's comments. The president's insistence that Congress include $1.5 billion for the wall in a spending bill this week threatened to upend negotiations between Democrats and Republicans in Congress and lead to a government shutdown on Saturday.
The emerging deal is now expected to include money for border security, like smart technology and new border agents, but not the wall. Trump said he will still insist on wall funding in the fall, in the next budget showdown. It's not clear the politics will get any easier for Trump in the fall, with Democrats and many Republicans opposed to a coast-to-gulf wall. "There will never be a 2,200-mile wall built, period," said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). "I think it's become symbolic of better border security. It's a code word for better border security. If you make it about actually building a 2,200-mile wall, that's a bridge too far — but I'm mixing my metaphors." Peter Weber