Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner might voice Pumbaa and Timon in The Lion King remake

The Lion King's beloved warthog-meerkat duo of Pumbaa and Timon could be voiced by comedians Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner in the upcoming live-action remake. The Wrap revealed Tuesday that Rogen and Eichner are reportedly in "final negotiations" to sign onto the film that's being directed by Jon Favreau. Rogen would voice Pumbaa and Eichner would take the part of Timon.
Donald Glover has already agreed to voice Simba, and James Earl Jones will reprise his role from the 1994 animated film as Mufasa. Favreau is reportedly trying to convince Beyoncé to voice Nala.
Disney announced Tuesday that the film is slated to come out on July 19, 2019. Get ready to (hopefully) hear Rogen and Eichner belt out "Hakuna Matata." Becca Stanek
A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked President Trump's executive order that threatened to cut off federal funding for sanctuary cities, which refuse to comply with federal immigration orders by protecting undocumented immigrants. Cutting off this money was a key promise of Trump's presidential campaign.
U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco ruled that the plaintiffs, San Francisco and Santa Clara County, would likely be able to prove Trump's order unconstitutional. Orrick wrote in the preliminary injunction that the order has "caused budget uncertainty" for the counties, and argued that the president "has no authority to attach new conditions to federal immigration spending," The Associated Press reported. "Given the nationwide scope of the order, and its apparent constitutional flaws," Orrick wrote, "a nationwide injunction is appropriate." Becca Stanek
Randolph "Tex" Alles will be the next director of the U.S. Secret Service, President Trump announced Tuesday. Alles will take over for Secret Service Deputy Director William Callahan, who stepped up after former Director Joseph Clancy retired in March.
Alles served in the Marines for 35 years, before retiring as a major general in 2011. He is now acting deputy commissioner of Customs and Border Protection. The New York Times noted Alles will be the first Secret Service director "in at least a century not to have served among the agency's ranks."
Alles will take over an agency that has lately been plagued with scandals and structural issues, amid multiple White House security breaches in recent years. Becca Stanek
President Trump bragged that "no administration has accomplished more in the first 90 days" than his, although Amnesty International's new list is probably not what he had in mind. The non-governmental organization published 100 ways Trump has threatened human rights in the U.S. and around the world, ranging from "closing borders and shutting the door to refugees" to "emboldening and arming human rights abusers" to "hostility toward LGBT rights."
"These first 100 days show how dangerous Trump's agenda is, and they're also a roadmap for how to stop it and protect human rights in the U.S. and around the world," said Margaret Huang, the executive director of Amnesty International USA. "When we sat down to document the first 100 days, it didn't take long to identify 100 ways this administration has tried to violate people's human rights. What's incredible isn't just all the ways the Trump administration has tried to deny people freedom, justice, and equality — but all the ways that the public has pushed back and refused to let it happen."
See the full list, with informative drop-down explanations, at Amnesty International. Jeva Lange
As much as he hated to say it, conservative pundit Rush Limbaugh admitted Tuesday on his national radio show that he has an inkling President Trump is "caving" on his promise to use the spending bill to get his funding for the U.S.-Mexico border wall. "I'm very, very troubled to have to pass this on. And I want to say at the outset that I hope my interpretation is wrong, and I hope this is not the case," Limbaugh said. "But it looks like, from here — right here, right now —it looks like President Trump is caving on his demand for a measly $1 billion in the budget for his wall."
Limbaugh argued that Trump should not be intimidated by Democrats' "stupid silly threat of a government shutdown to get their way," which in this case is not funding Trump's border wall. If the government does not pass a budget by its Friday deadline, the government will shut down. However, Limbaugh warned that if Trump forgoes his plan to risk a government shutdown for his proposed border wall, then Democrats "will have just learned that this threat works on Trump too, not just all the other Republicans."
Trump said Monday that he would consider getting his funding for the wall in the fall, instead of as part of the spending bill. On Tuesday, however, Trump tweeted that he has not changed his position on getting the wall built.
Listen to the Limbaugh segment below. Becca Stanek
Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and retired New York Yankees star Derek Jeter have won the auction to purchase the Miami Marlins baseball team, a person familiar with the deal told Bloomberg. The sale contract has not yet been signed, and the person with knowledge of the situation did not reveal how much Bush and Jeter will pay for the team.
The family of President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, reportedly had a "handshake agreement" to buy the Marlins from the current owner, Jeffrey Loria. Only, for a series of reasons including a rumored ambassadorship for Loria and the potentially thorny nearness of the baseball stadium to the president's preferred residence, the Kushner family dropped out.
Jeter has dreamed of owning a baseball team since he retired in 2014, Bleacher Report writes. "In my mind, this is the greatest sport in the world," Jeter said. "I think baseball is taking somewhat of a back seat to some of the other sports. Some of the other sports are the sexy sports." Bush, on the other hand, wanted to be president but apparently owning a baseball team is the next best thing.
Loria purchased the Marlins for $158 million in 2002. On Tuesday, Forbes reported the Bush-Jeter team have enough money to put down "about $200 million of equity and are currently 'running around looking to raise money.'" Jeva Lange
Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said Tuesday that Mexico considers President Trump's proposed border wall a "hostile" act and he emphasized again that the country will not contribute to the cost of the wall in any way, Reuters reports.
Earlier in April, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Videgaray, but admitted they did not have a conversation about the wall. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who supports the wall, has said flatly that "Mexico's not going to pay" despite Trump's repeated promises.
Trump's wall is expected to cost between $21 billion and $70 billion. His insistence that Congress include an early $1.5 billion for the wall in a spending bill this week threatened to upend budget negotiations. Trump has since said he is open to postponing the demand. Jeva Lange
Scientists have managed to keep prematurely born baby sheep alive for four weeks in an "artificial womb" known as a "biobag." The womb, which STAT described as a "plastic bag filled with fluid to mimic the conditions of the inside of the uterus," is being developed and tested with the hope of eventually being used to help keep prematurely born human babies alive.
Currently, infants born before 24 weeks into a pregnancy only have about a 50 percent chance of survival, and the technology used to keep them alive can cause damage. The Atlantic reported as many as 30,000 American babies are born annually before they're 26 weeks.
The lambs were delivered from the artificial womb with lung function comparable to that of lambs born naturally. "The duration of support is outstanding," said Dr. George Mychaliska, a pediatric and fetal surgeon at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.
Watch the astounding invention in action below. Becca Stanek
Video of a fetal lamb kept alive inside an artificial womb, published by nature. https://t.co/T3uVEMptSP pic.twitter.com/gXaYu3gW0n
— Antonio Regalado (@antonioregalado) April 25, 2017