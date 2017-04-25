Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson writing book on how to stop sexual harassment

Gretchen Carlson, the former Fox News anchor who filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against her ex-boss Roger Ailes last year, is penning a book on women's empowerment that will come out this fall.

Be Fierce: Stop Harassment and Take Your Power Back is set to be released on Sept. 26, Hachette's Center Street Books announced Tuesday. The book will teach women how to recognize harassment and how to fight back, as well as share ways to end workplace abuse. After Carlson came forward with her claims against Ailes, which he denied, several other women came forward, and he was ultimately ousted from Fox News. Carlson settled with the network in September.

"Make no mistake — sexual harassment is not just about sex," Carlson said in a statement. "It's really about power. Sexual harassers feel they can get away with it because they believe they're the ones holding all the cards. It doesn't occur to them that the women they're harassing have power, too. We need to encourage women to stop being silent, stand up and speak up, and join the movement. Together, we can make change." Catherine Garcia