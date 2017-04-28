Late night tackles Trump's first 100 days in hilariously condensed videos

Late night television is marking the occasion of President Trump's first 100 days in office by condensing four months of news into just seconds.

For a walk down memory lane, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert packed everything into 100 seconds, beginning with "inauguration" and "largest audience" and ending with "tax plan" and "harder than he thought." Some repetitions stand out — the amount of times people say "Russia," for example, is a little concerning:

WATCH: Trust me when I tell you that you need to watch this. It's surreal.



Creator: @AlexanderTrow pic.twitter.com/rJpdG2TPf8 — Yashar (@yashar) April 28, 2017

The Daily Show also did its own take on Trump's first 100 days in a supercut of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer counting from zero to 100. It is, incredibly, a lot more entertaining than it sounds:

100 days of Sean Spicer counting to 100 pic.twitter.com/7dLXwWgZcT — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 28, 2017

Not to be left out of the fun, The Simpsons also brutally encapsulated Trump's first 100 days in a short clip you can watch here. Jeva Lange