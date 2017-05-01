Remember Stephen Bannon's Hamilton-like rap musical about the L.A. riots? Professional actors just performed it aloud.
White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon once wrote a Hamilton-style rap adaptation of Shakespeare's Coriolanus, set in South Central during the 1992 Los Angeles riots. For better or worse, the film, titled The Thing I Am, was never made and for months the script existed publicly only in snippets over at The Daily Beast.
But something so bizarre couldn't be confined to words on a webpage for long. The video-centric news organization NowThis organized a Hollywood table read of the script and it's … something.
Comedian Rob Corddry, who voices various parts of the script, reflected to The Washington Post that the whole project "seemed like, to me, if anything, a white guy, with a chip on his shoulder, saying, 'I can talk about this, I can say these things this way, because why not? Who are you to say I can't?'" Corddry added: "It's basically — the only metaphor I can think of is, 'I can say that because I have a black friend.'"
"I do think [Bannon] was trying to understand race relations and take this overseer look of, 'Here's what you're not seeing,'" said actor Gary Anthony Williams, who voices Coriolanus. "I think he thought he had a greater understanding than the people who were going through what they were going through. Now, whether he had the tools to do that or not is open to everyone's interpretation. My answer would be no, spelled in pretty large letters, with a very curly font."
Watch below (and be advised, the language is explicit). Jeva Lange
Trump administration ends Michelle Obama's program facilitating educational opportunities for girls around the world
The Trump administration has terminated Michelle Obama's "Let Girls Learn" program, a 2015 initiative that facilitated educational opportunities for girls around the world, CNN reports. "Moving forward, we will not continue to use the 'Let Girls Learn' brand or maintain a stand-alone program," Peace Corps' acting director, Sheila Crowley, wrote in an email to employees. She added: "We are so proud of what 'Let Girls Learn' accomplished and we have all of you to thank for this success."
Certain aspects of the initiative will continue, but not as a comprehensive program. "We felt it was important to have a branded campaign that drew attention to those issues, and we found that when we did it, we had extraordinary support," said Tina Tchen, who served as Michelle Obama's chief of staff. "I think it's unfortunate to not continue with the branded campaign. We think that this is an issue that has bipartisan support, it's really not a Republican or Democratic issue."
Ivanka Trump has stressed the importance of educating girls, although she has not confirmed any specific programs yet. Questions about the discontinuation of "Let Girls Learn" by CNN were directed to representatives of Melania Trump, who declined to comment.
Also on Monday, Trump's agriculture secretary, Sonny Perdue, announced an end to Michelle Obama's healthy school lunches initiative. Jeva Lange
President Trump said he is "looking at" breaking up giant Wall Street banks during an interview with Bloomberg News on Monday. "I'm looking at that right now," Trump said. "There's some people that want to go back to the old system, right? So we're going to look at that."
The "old system" Trump refers to is the 1933 Depression-era Glass-Steagall law that required a separation of consumer lending and investment banking. The Republican platform also backs restoring the law, which was repealed in 1999 under former President Bill Clinton.
Can you pinpoint the moment Trump said he would break up the big banks? $BAC pic.twitter.com/mqxXTKs6Jk
— Dependable Dividends (@RBaillieul) May 1, 2017
Trump's Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who is a former banker for Goldman Sachs, has also called for a "21st century" Glass-Steagall.
"On the one hand, a revival of Glass-Steagall would fly in the face of Trump's push to accelerate the American economy by massively reducing regulation," writes CNN Money. "But Trump did bash big banks before the election, especially Goldman Sachs. Breaking up the banks would appeal to Trump's populist message of draining the swamp by uprooting the establishment." Jeva Lange
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday that the White House is making steady progress on its tax reform plan. Speaking to a gathering of investors and executives in California, Mnuchin said the plan is focused on helping workers. "This is really a jobs bill," Mnuchin said, explaining that cutting corporate tax rates — a centerpiece of President Trump's financial agenda — will result in less of a financial burden for businesses to pass to workers.
To offset the costs of slashing tax rates, Mnuchin said the White House is banking on economic expansion. "We expect to pay for this through economic growth and eliminating some deductions," he said. Axios notes Mnuchin cautioned that the administration's projections of 3 percent GDP growth would not come to fruition until at least two years after a tax reform bill is signed into law. The GDP growth rate for the first quarter of 2017 was just 0.7 percent.
Mnuchin said that 80 percent of congressional Republicans already support Trump's plan, which the administration hopes to pass before the end of the year. Comprehensive tax reform was last accomplished by former President Ronald Reagan in 1986, after he'd been in office for five and a half years. Kimberly Alters
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte says he might not meet with Trump after all because he’s too busy
President Trump came under heavy criticism when he invited controversial Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte to the White House during a phone conversation Sunday. Duterte, who promotes the extrajudicial killings of accused drug-related criminals, has famously claimed "I don't care about human rights" and told former President Barack Obama to "go to hell."
The Hague is considering charging Duterte with crimes against humanity. And Trump just invited him to the White House https://t.co/eCRMbtxIWO
— Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) April 30, 2017
But Trump might be in luck and manage to avoid the awkward photo-op anyway, The New York Times reports. Duterte, as it turns out, might be too busy to bother with a visit to Washington.
"I cannot make any definite promise," Duterte said Monday, claiming he was "tied up." "I'm supposed to go to Russia, I'm supposed to go to Israel." Jeva Lange
CBS News' John Dickerson pressed Trump on his bogus wiretapping claims. Trump immediately ended the interview.
After baselessly accusing President Obama of "surveillance" yet again, President Trump abruptly ended an interview with CBS' John Dickerson when Dickerson tried to follow up.
It all began when Dickerson asked if Obama had given Trump any advice. "He was very nice to me, but after that, we've had some difficulties," Trump answered. "So it doesn't matter. You know, words are less important to me than deeds, and you saw what happened with surveillance."
Dickerson pressed Trump on that statement. "You stand by that claim about him?"
"I don't stand by anything," Trump said. "You can take it the way you want. I think our side has been proven very strongly, and everybody has been talking about it. And frankly, it should be discussed. I think that is a very big surveillance of our citizens. I think it's a very big topic. And it's a topic that should be number one. And we should find out what the hell is going on."
But despite calling it topic "number one," Trump didn't want to talk about his allegations any further. "I have my own opinions. You can have your own opinions," he told Dickerson.
"But I want to know your opinions," Dickerson said. "You're the president of the United States."
"Okay, it's enough," Trump said, abruptly walking away. "Thank you. Thank you very much."
Watch below, beginning around the seven-minute mark. Jeva Lange
Researchers studying ancient Turkish pillars at the Göbekli Tepe archaeological site have discovered that certain mysterious markings describe a massive comet strike that might have changed the course of human history, The Telegraph reports.
University of Edinburgh researchers found that symbols on the so-called "vulture stone," which dates from 9000 B.C., are linked to the arrangement of constellations. Other markings symbolize a group of comets hitting Earth, and an illustration of a headless man likely symbolizes the widespread loss of life. "Using a computer program to show where the constellations would have appeared above Turkey thousands of years ago, [the experts] were able to pinpoint the comet strike to 10,950 B.C.," The Telegraph reports — the same time as the beginning of the "Younger Dryas" period, when global temperatures plummeted.
Prior to understanding of the vulture stone, many researchers already hypothesized that the Younger Dryas began due to a comet strike, which kicked up debris into the atmosphere and caused the planet to cool. However, there is still no known comet impact site. "I think this research, along with the recent finding of a widespread platinum anomaly across the North American continent, virtually seal the case in favor of [a Younger Dryas comet impact]," said the University of Edinburgh's Dr. Martin Sweatman.
The cooling of the planet prompted mankind to begin to farm and build permanent settlements, marking the rise of Neolithic civilizations. Prior to the Younger Dryas period, people were primarily nomadic hunters who did not need to collaborate extensively in order to survive.
"It appears Göbekli Tepe was, among other things, an observatory for monitoring the night sky," Sweatman told The Telegraph. "One of its pillars seems to have served as a memorial to this devastating event — probably the worst day in history since the end of the ice age.” Jeva Lange
At least 17,000 sexual assault cases of students, by students were officially reported in K-12 schools in the U.S. from fall 2011 to spring 2015, and this already shocking number "does not fully capture the problem because such attacks are greatly under-reported, some states don't track them, and those that do vary widely in how they classify and catalog sexual violence," The Associated Press reported Monday, following a yearlong investigation. "A number of academic estimates range sharply higher."
There are about 50 million K-12 students in the U.S. Some more findings:
Children remain most vulnerable to sexual assaults by other children in the privacy of a home, according to AP's review of the federal crime data, which allowed for a more detailed analysis than state education records. But schools — where many more adults are keeping watch, and where parents trust their kids will be kept safe — are the No. 2 site where juveniles are sexually violated by their peers. Ranging from rape and sodomy to forced oral sex and fondling, the sexual violence that AP tracked often was mischaracterized as bullying, hazing, or consensual behavior. [...]
About 5 percent of the sexual violence involved 5- and 6-year-olds. But the numbers increased significantly between ages 10 and 11 — about the time many students start their middle-school years — and continued rising up until age 14. They then dropped as students progressed through their high school years. [...] Contrary to public perception, data showed that student sexual assaults by peers were far more common than those by teachers. For every adult-on-child sexual attack reported on school property, there were seven assaults by students, AP's analysis of the federal crime data showed. [AP]
"Everyone feels like we don't have a problem, and the reason they feel that way is they have their heads in the sand," Oregon psychologist Wilson Kenney tells AP. "There's just a reluctance to see that there's sexual violence at such a young age," says Dorothy Espelage, who researched sexual offenses and harassment in middle school at the University of Illinois. The AP report tells the story of Chaz, who says he was raped multiple times in middle school. You can learn more about the uncomfortable problem of K-12 sex assault and hear from Chaz in the AP video below. Peter Weber