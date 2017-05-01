Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte says he might not meet with Trump after all because he’s too busy

After baselessly accusing President Obama of "surveillance" yet again, President Trump abruptly ended an interview with CBS' John Dickerson when Dickerson tried to follow up.

It all began when Dickerson asked if Obama had given Trump any advice. "He was very nice to me, but after that, we've had some difficulties," Trump answered. "So it doesn't matter. You know, words are less important to me than deeds, and you saw what happened with surveillance."

Dickerson pressed Trump on that statement. "You stand by that claim about him?"

"I don't stand by anything," Trump said. "You can take it the way you want. I think our side has been proven very strongly, and everybody has been talking about it. And frankly, it should be discussed. I think that is a very big surveillance of our citizens. I think it's a very big topic. And it's a topic that should be number one. And we should find out what the hell is going on."

But despite calling it topic "number one," Trump didn't want to talk about his allegations any further. "I have my own opinions. You can have your own opinions," he told Dickerson.

"But I want to know your opinions," Dickerson said. "You're the president of the United States."

"Okay, it's enough," Trump said, abruptly walking away. "Thank you. Thank you very much."