Fox News cuts ties with co-president Bill Shine

Fox News co-president Bill Shine parted ways with America's No. 1 cable news network Monday. "Sadly, Bill Shine resigned today," wrote Rupert Murdoch in a letter to employees. "I know Bill was respected and liked by everybody ... We will all miss him."
Murdoch added Suzanne Scott is now the president of programming and Jay Wallace president of news.
New York's Gabriel Sherman wrote last week that Shine "recently asked Rupert [Murdoch]'s sons James and Lachlan — the CEO and co-chairman, respectively of network parent company 21st Century Fox — to release a statement in support of him, but they refused to do so." Though Shine through a spokesman denied the report, Sherman suggested the Murdoch family "may finally be signaling that they're prepared to make the sweeping management changes they've so far resisted after forcing out CEO Roger Ailes last summer."
In April, Fox News also dismissed host Bill O'Reilly following sexual harassment allegations. Jeva Lange
The Arctic Circle could be free of all sea ice by the summer of 2040, an entire 30 years sooner than climate scientists had initially expected, The Economist reports. That is just 23 years from now.
The new models are found in the report "Snow, Water, Ice, Permafrost in the Arctic," or SWIPA, which is authored by eight countries who have territory in the Arctic Circle as well as observers, including China and India. The thickness of ice recorded in the Arctic Ocean has declined 65 percent between 1975 and 2012, with record lows recorded this March.
While the melting sea ice opens up a northern sea route for trade, "the expected shipping boom has not materialized," The Economist writes. Instead, "Nothing … looms larger than the potential for environmental calamity." Jeva Lange
Trump administration ends Michelle Obama's program facilitating educational opportunities for girls around the world
The Trump administration has terminated Michelle Obama's "Let Girls Learn" program, a 2015 initiative that facilitated educational opportunities for girls around the world, CNN reports. "Moving forward, we will not continue to use the 'Let Girls Learn' brand or maintain a stand-alone program," the Peace Corps' acting director, Sheila Crowley, wrote in an email to employees. She added: "We are so proud of what 'Let Girls Learn' accomplished and we have all of you to thank for this success."
Certain aspects of the initiative will continue, but not as a comprehensive program. "We felt it was important to have a branded campaign that drew attention to those issues, and we found that when we did it, we had extraordinary support," said Tina Tchen, who served as Michelle Obama's chief of staff. "I think it's unfortunate to not continue with the branded campaign. We think that this is an issue that has bipartisan support, it's really not a Republican or Democratic issue."
Ivanka Trump has stressed the importance of educating girls, although she has not confirmed any specific programs yet. Questions about the discontinuation of "Let Girls Learn" by CNN were directed to representatives of Melania Trump, who declined to comment.
Also Monday, Trump's agriculture secretary, Sonny Perdue, announced an end to Michelle Obama's healthy school lunches initiative. Jeva Lange
President Trump said he is "looking at" breaking up giant Wall Street banks during an interview with Bloomberg News on Monday. "I'm looking at that right now," Trump said. "There's some people that want to go back to the old system, right? So we're going to look at that."
The "old system" Trump refers to is the 1933 Depression-era Glass-Steagall law that required a separation of consumer lending and investment banking. The Republican platform also backs restoring the law, which was repealed in 1999 under former President Bill Clinton.
Trump's Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who is a former banker for Goldman Sachs, has also called for a "21st century" Glass-Steagall.
"On the one hand, a revival of Glass-Steagall would fly in the face of Trump's push to accelerate the American economy by massively reducing regulation," writes CNN Money. "But Trump did bash big banks before the election, especially Goldman Sachs. Breaking up the banks would appeal to Trump's populist message of draining the swamp by uprooting the establishment." Jeva Lange
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday that the White House is making steady progress on its tax reform plan. Speaking to a gathering of investors and executives in California, Mnuchin said the plan is focused on helping workers. "This is really a jobs bill," Mnuchin said, explaining that cutting corporate tax rates — a centerpiece of President Trump's financial agenda — will result in less of a financial burden for businesses to pass to workers.
To offset the costs of slashing tax rates, Mnuchin said the White House is banking on economic expansion. "We expect to pay for this through economic growth and eliminating some deductions," he said. Axios notes Mnuchin cautioned that the administration's projections of 3 percent GDP growth would not come to fruition until at least two years after a tax reform bill is signed into law. The GDP growth rate for the first quarter of 2017 was just 0.7 percent.
Mnuchin said that 80 percent of congressional Republicans already support Trump's plan, which the administration hopes to pass before the end of the year. Comprehensive tax reform was last accomplished by former President Ronald Reagan in 1986, after he'd been in office for five and a half years. Kimberly Alters
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte says he might not meet with Trump after all because he’s too busy
President Trump came under heavy criticism when he invited controversial Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte to the White House during a phone conversation Sunday. Duterte, who promotes the extrajudicial killings of accused drug-related criminals, has famously claimed "I don't care about human rights" and told former President Barack Obama to "go to hell."
But Trump might be in luck and manage to avoid the awkward photo-op anyway, The New York Times reports. Duterte, as it turns out, might be too busy to bother with a visit to Washington.
"I cannot make any definite promise," Duterte said Monday, claiming he was "tied up." "I'm supposed to go to Russia, I'm supposed to go to Israel." Jeva Lange
Remember Stephen Bannon's Hamilton-like rap musical about the L.A. riots? Professional actors just performed it aloud.
White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon once wrote a Hamilton-style rap adaptation of Shakespeare's Coriolanus, set in South Central during the 1992 Los Angeles riots. For better or worse, the film, titled The Thing I Am, was never made and for months the script existed publicly only in snippets over at The Daily Beast.
But something so bizarre couldn't be confined to words on a webpage for long. The video-centric news organization NowThis organized a Hollywood table read of the script and it's … something.
Comedian Rob Corddry, who voices various parts of the script, reflected to The Washington Post that the whole project "seemed like, to me, if anything, a white guy, with a chip on his shoulder, saying, 'I can talk about this, I can say these things this way, because why not? Who are you to say I can't?'" Corddry added: "It's basically — the only metaphor I can think of is, 'I can say that because I have a black friend.'"
"I do think [Bannon] was trying to understand race relations and take this overseer look of, 'Here's what you're not seeing,'" said actor Gary Anthony Williams, who voices Coriolanus. "I think he thought he had a greater understanding than the people who were going through what they were going through. Now, whether he had the tools to do that or not is open to everyone's interpretation. My answer would be no, spelled in pretty large letters, with a very curly font."
Watch below (and be advised, the language is explicit). Jeva Lange
CBS News' John Dickerson pressed Trump on his bogus wiretapping claims. Trump immediately ended the interview.
After baselessly accusing President Obama of "surveillance" yet again, President Trump abruptly ended an interview with CBS' John Dickerson when Dickerson tried to follow up.
It all began when Dickerson asked if Obama had given Trump any advice. "He was very nice to me, but after that, we've had some difficulties," Trump answered. "So it doesn't matter. You know, words are less important to me than deeds, and you saw what happened with surveillance."
Dickerson pressed Trump on that statement. "You stand by that claim about him?"
"I don't stand by anything," Trump said. "You can take it the way you want. I think our side has been proven very strongly, and everybody has been talking about it. And frankly, it should be discussed. I think that is a very big surveillance of our citizens. I think it's a very big topic. And it's a topic that should be number one. And we should find out what the hell is going on."
But despite calling it topic "number one," Trump didn't want to talk about his allegations any further. "I have my own opinions. You can have your own opinions," he told Dickerson.
"But I want to know your opinions," Dickerson said. "You're the president of the United States."
"Okay, it's enough," Trump said, abruptly walking away. "Thank you. Thank you very much."
Watch below, beginning around the seven-minute mark. Jeva Lange