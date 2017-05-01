Fox News cuts ties with co-president Bill Shine

Fox News co-president Bill Shine parted ways with America's No. 1 cable news network Monday. "Sadly, Bill Shine resigned today," wrote Rupert Murdoch in a letter to employees. "I know Bill was respected and liked by everybody ... We will all miss him."

Murdoch added Suzanne Scott is now the president of programming and Jay Wallace president of news.

New York's Gabriel Sherman wrote last week that Shine "recently asked Rupert [Murdoch]'s sons James and Lachlan — the CEO and co-chairman, respectively of network parent company 21st Century Fox — to release a statement in support of him, but they refused to do so." Though Shine through a spokesman denied the report, Sherman suggested the Murdoch family "may finally be signaling that they're prepared to make the sweeping management changes they've so far resisted after forcing out CEO Roger Ailes last summer."

In April, Fox News also dismissed host Bill O'Reilly following sexual harassment allegations. Jeva Lange