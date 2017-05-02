Yale-bound Ohio quadruplets sticking together for 4 more years

The Wade quadruplets were accepted into a combined 59 colleges, but they all settled on the same one: Yale University.
The 18-year-old brothers from Liberty Township, Ohio, told NBC News they not only felt comfortable on campus, but they received an "extraordinary" financial aid package. "The school treated us like family," Nigel Wade said. The brothers — Nigel, Zach, Aaron, and Nick — didn't let their parents, Darrin and Kim, know where they were applying, and it was also a surprise to everyone when Nick was accepted everywhere he applied. The brothers are all proud of each other, with Nigel telling NBC News, "We are more collaborative than competitive."
Aaron, a pianist and singer, wants to study artificial intelligence, while Zach, a discus star, will likely study chemical engineering. Nick has studied Arabic in Morocco and wants to become a diplomat, and Nigel plans on studying neuroscience in order to become a doctor. While at Yale, the Wade brothers know they will each be on their own individual path, meeting new people and learning new things, but it will be "great knowing if we do have trouble, we can go back to our brothers," Zach said. "There is someone there for us in 15 minutes." Catherine Garcia
Russian anti-Putin activists and journalists are being doused, maybe blinded with green astringent
Over the past two weeks, several prominent Russian opposition activists and journalists have been attacked with "zelyonka" (Russian for "brilliant green"), an inexpensive astringent used for medical purposes that stains the skin green. Zelyonka attacks have been used fairly commonly in protests and against critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin, because "it stains the skin and is hard to wash off, which can be a problem if you want to take the media spotlight," BBC News reports, and "also, it doesn't do any lasting damage, which means attackers will not be facing charges of grave bodily harm." Except two recent attacks have left the victim with burned eyes and possibly permanent partial blindness.
In the case of leading Putin critic Alexei Navalny, who was doused with green stain outside his Anti-Corruption Foundation office in Moscow on April 27, doctors diagnosed him with a "chemical burn in his right eye," suggesting that the liquid was "mixed with something else" because “simple zelyonka would not burn the eyes seriously," The Moscow Times reports. "It looks funny but it hurts like hell," Navalny tweeted. Earlier this year, Navalny was hit with a less caustic zelyonika solution.
On April 28, Natalya Fyodorova, an activist for the Yabloko opposition party, was hit with a "chemical solution" that has left her at least temporarily blind in one eye and feeling ill. Most of the eight or more other zelyonka attacks on liberal politicians, Putin critics, and independent journalists since February have apparently been with normal zelyonka. Activists say police have seemed uninterested in finding the perpetrators, but Navalny supporters say they have identified his attackers as members of the radical pro-Kremlin group "SERB." On Sunday, the pro-Putin TV channel REN TV, which has ties to the security services, released a video of the attack on Navalny, with the face of the apparent attacker blurred out.
On Twitter, Navalny said the person shooting the video appears to have known he was going to be attacked beforehand, and combined with the blurred-out faces, "this is the best proof that the FSB and the [Presidential Administration] were also involved. Trademark style." Peter Weber
This year's Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit, better known as the Met Gala, honored Comme des Garçons' Rei Kawakubo, and some of the biggest names in fashion, music, movies, and sports came out Monday night dressed to kill, donning everything from cutting edge 3D (Rihanna) to Inspector Gadget chic (Priyanka Chopra). Find some of the night's more daring designs below. Catherine Garcia
Jake Tapper reminds Trump that 'equating brutality and despotism with leadership' is 'not an American value'
One of the things President Trump says he learned in his first 100 days in office is that the U.S. system of government is "archaic," a word he repeated in multiple interviews over the weekend. On Monday night, CNN's Jake Tapper pulled out the Reagan card to remind Trump that American political history doesn't begin and end with Andrew Jackson.
Tapper began with Trump's suggestions about scrapping long-held bedrock rules, like the Senate filibuster. "Frustrated by his inability to pass any major legislation in Congress, President Trump is now starting to talk about changing those rules, as he threatened during the campaign," he said. "The White House is also now acknowledging that it has spent time — and your tax dollars — trying to figure out a way to change the modern legal interpretation of the First Amendment to the Constitution's guarantee of freedom of the press, James Madison be damned."
This talk isn't isolated banter, Tapper said. "This desire to change the constitutional systems we have in place to protect the nation from any theoretical would-be dictator comes at a time when President Trump has shown unusual actual outreach to a number of actual dictators, such as, for instance, North Korea's Kim Jong Un." He has also invited Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to the White House, and praised Russia's Vladimir Putin, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan, "the Chinese despots who perpetrated the Tienanmen Square massacre," and other undemocratic rulers.
"Equating brutality and despotism with leadership, that's not an American value," Tapper said. "Ronald Reagan once noted how our Declaration of Independence — especially the notion that each and every individual is endowed by our creator with certain unalienable rights — that's a beacon to the world. Reagan said, 'Our creed as Americans is that these rights, these human rights are the property of every man, woman, and child on this planet, and that a violation of human rights anywhere is the business of free people everywhere.' Whatever happened to that?" Stay tuned? Peter Weber
In recent days, President Trump has made some interesting remarks about, among other things, the Civil War, Andrew Jackson, and how surprisingly difficult it is to be president, and Seth Meyers can't help but poke fun at his "childlike naiveté colliding with reality."
On Monday's Late Night, Meyers showed a montage of pre-election Trump saying multiple times how "easy" it would be to change up health care and create new jobs, followed by Trump's recent revelation that it's actually pretty hard to be president. Speaking to Reuters, Trump said he "loved my previous life," and he "thought it would be easier" to be POTUS. "You thought the presidency would be easier than being a game show host?" Meyers asked. "There's a reason Abraham Lincoln is on the $5 and not Alex Trebek."
Meyers also mocked Trump for going on a "bizarre tangent" earlier Monday regarding Jackson and his "anger" over the Civil War, which didn't take place until 16 years after his death. In an interview on SiriusXM's POTUS channel, Trump declared that "people don't ask that question, but why was there the Civil War?" Oh yes, Meyers said, "no one ever asked why was there a Civil War. And who could forget those searing letters from soldiers on the battlefield? 'Dearest Elizabeth, I write to you from the front lines, where the Civil War rages on for whatever reason. Today, I bayonetted my own brother. 'For what purpose?' he cried out, and I of course, could only respond, 'I do not know. Nobody knows.'" Find out how the "letter" ends in the video below. Catherine Garcia
CBS News political director John Dickerson had a wide-ranging, sometimes in-depth, abruptly terminated interview with President Trump over the weekend, and Stephen Colbert, host of CBS's The Late Show, swapped himself in for Dickerson and asked Trump his own questions on Monday night's show. Trump's answers are all real, even if they were in response to separate questions, but if you want to hear Trump insist that he isn't thinking, say he knows people are questioning his sanity, and only back down from nuclear annihilation because of his golf courses, watch below. For bonus points, if you watched the Dickerson interviews, you can try to figure out what questions Trump really was trying to answer. Peter Weber
In a single tweet, President Trump managed to both backpedal from and double down on earlier comments he made about Andrew Jackson being "really angry" about the Civil War.
President Andrew Jackson, who died 16 years before the Civil War started, saw it coming and was angry. Would never have let it happen!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2017
On Monday night, Trump declared, "President Andrew Jackson, who died 16 years before the Civil War started, saw it coming and was angry. Would never have let it happen!" Many people are probably wondering where this tweet came from — why was Trump, seemingly out of the blue, bringing up the seventh president of the United States? And how does he know what Jackson felt? Did Frederick Douglass tell him?
It all started earlier in the day, when Trump spoke with Salena Zito on SiriusXM's POTUS channel. Much like a student who read a biography on a historical figure and could not keep what they learned to themselves, Trump continuously brought up Jackson. First, though, he asked Zito why more people "don't ask the question" of "why was there the Civil War?" It was the bloodiest war in U.S. history, but Trump is convinced that had Jackson been around "a little later, you wouldn't have had the Civil War." Jackson was a "swashbuckler," Trump said, "a very tough person" who "had a big heart." Jackson was also a slave owner who signed the Indian Removal Act.
Trump went on to say that Jackson was "really angry" when he "saw what was happening with regard to the Civil War. He said, 'There's no reason for this.'" Jackson did not say this because, as Trump noted in his tweet, he died in 1845, 16 years before the start of the war. For anyone interested in the life and times of Jackson — which again, took place well before the Civil War — there are several biographies to choose from. Catherine Garcia
At May Day protests across the U.S. on Monday, demonstrators marched for the rights of immigrants, women, and workers, with many forgoing their day's pay in order to participate.
Tens of thousands of people made their way through downtown Los Angeles, carrying signs with messages like "No human is illegal!" More than 4,000 filled the streets of Grand Rapids, Michigan, The New York Times reports, and in Homestead, Florida, 1,000 people, including many immigrant farmworkers, marched from a park to city hall. "Trump has pitted the U.S. working class against migrant workers and refugees, and so we must strive to create bridges, not bans or walls, to connect our struggles together," said representatives of the International Migrants Alliance. May Day marches, which typically focus on laborers, were also held in major cities around the world. Catherine Garcia