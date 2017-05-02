Trump and Putin have a phone date for Tuesday afternoon

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak by phone on Tuesday afternoon, the White House said Monday night, with a senior Trump administration official telling Reuters that the two leaders will likely discuss the civil war in Syria. Putin and Trump have spoken on the phone two times since Trump's inauguration, once in January and another time after a terrorist attack in St. Petersburg in early April. They have not spoken since Trump launched missiles at an air base of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a Russian ally; Moscow sharply criticized the attack. The U.S. has been backing the rebels fighting to unseat Assad, though Trump's advisers have given mixed signals on his Assad policy. Both Russia and the U.S. consider the Islamic State an enemy. Peter Weber
Just after a midnight deadline on Tuesday, the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers announced a tentative deal on a three-year contract, averting a damaging strike set to begin Tuesday morning. Negotiations had been ongoing in fits and starts since March 13, and last week 96 percent of WGA members authorized a strike, threatening an immediate halt to late-night TV shows and soap operas and more gradual problems for films and scripted TV shows.
In the new contract, subject to WGA member ratification, the writers got increased pay for the shorter TV seasons that are more common on streaming platforms, higher health-contributions, and protected parental leave, among other concessions by the Hollywood producers. “Did we get everything we wanted? No," the WGA told members in a memo early Tuesday. "Everything we deserve? Certainly not. But because we had the near-unanimous backing of you and your fellow writers, we were able to achieve a deal that will net this guild's members $130 million more, over the life of the contract, than the pattern we were expected to accept." Peter Weber
Jimmy Kimmel emotionally describes how his infant son almost died last week from a pre-existing condition
Jimmy Kimmel's wife, Molly, gave birth to their second child last week, and William (Billy) Kimmel had a serious heart disease. "I try not to get emotional, but it was a scary story," Kimmel said on Monday's Kimmel Live. "And before I go into it, I want you to know it has a happy ending, okay? So when I'm telling this, don't get too upset — leave that to me." Kimmel choked up several times telling how Billy's heart problems were discovered and the extraordinary steps the nurses and doctors at Cedars-Sinai and Children's Hospital Los Angeles took to save his son's life.
Kimmel thanked lots of people, and he threw in some humor, including a nod to his most famous celebrity feud. "We had atheists praying for us," he said. "We had people who do not believe in God praying to Him. And I hate to even say it: Even that son of a bitch Matt Damon sent flowers." But in the last few minutes, he dove into the fights over health care gripping Washington, and he tried to do it as a father and a human being.
He started out thanking Congress for adding $2 billion to the National Institutes of Health budget, but mostly he wanted to talk about pre-existing conditions. "Before 2014, if you were born with congenital heart disease like my son was, there's a good chance you would never be able to get health insurance because you had a pre-existing condition," Kimmel said. "If your parents didn't have medical insurance, you might not even live long enough to get denied because of a pre-existing condition. If your baby is going to die, and it doesn't have to, it shouldn't matter how much money you make. I think that's something that, whether you're a Republican or a Democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right?"
Congress is considering health-care legislation now that would potentially allow insurers to price people with pre-existing conditions out of the market. "Let's stop with the nonsense, this isn't football, there are no teams — we are the team, it's the United States; don't let their partisan squabbles divide us on something every decent person wants," Kimmel said, crying. "I saw a lot of families there, and no parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child's life. It just shouldn't happen, not here." Watch below. Peter Weber
On Wednesday, Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas will meet with President Trump in the White House, as Trump begins a push to restart Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations. On Monday, Hamas, the rival Palestinian faction to Abbas' Fatah, unveiled a newly revised charter that dropped the group's explicit call for Israel's destruction, distanced itself from the Muslim Brotherhood, formally accepted a provisional Palestinian state along the borders established by the 1967 Middle East war, and weakened anti-Jewish language from its 1988 charter, though Hamas did not renounce the goal of taking over the land now held by Israel or recognize Israel.
"This charter demonstrates our political vision and will be taught to our supporters," Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal said Monday in Doha, Qatar, where Hamas has its headquarters. "The 1988 charter represented our vision at that time and this one represents our vision now." Hamas, which is recognized as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and other Western nations, has controlled the Gaza Strip for a decade, while Fatah runs the West Bank. In moderating its tone, analysts say, Hamas is bidding for more international legitimacy and trying to edge into the role of dominant faction in the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), which represents all Palestinians in international organizations. Fatah recognizes Israel.
Abbas is 82 and unpopular, and Fatah leaders are openly vying to succeed him, but while Hamas could gain popularity in the Palestinian territories, analysts say, Israel and the U.S. are unlikely to view the group much differently. The official moderation is "an attempt to grab market share," Jonathan Schanzer at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies tells The Wall Street Journal. "It's a very calculated shift, but I think the Trump administration is not going to see Hamas any differently ... it's a softening of rhetoric, not a change of behavior." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pointed to the divide between Hamas and Fatah as a reason not to reopen peace negotiations. Peter Weber
"We've been talking about Donald Trump on the show for a while, and I'm sure you're saying to yourself, 'But wait, Stephen, when is Donald Trump going to weigh in on Civil War history?'" Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. "Well, you're in luck." On Monday, Trump went on SiriusXM radio and argued that Andrew Jackson could have stopped the Civil War. "Exactly, Andrew Jackson said 'There's no reason for this,'" Colbert said. "He said, 'We don't need a Civil War, all my slaves are perfectly happy.' Now — and one rarely hears this — in fairness to Andrew Jackson, I'm not surprised he didn't stop the Civil War, given that he died 16 years before it started."
Trump wasn't done. He also insisted that nobody asks why the Civil War even started in the first place. "It's one of the great mysteries of our time: 'Why was there a Civil War?'" Colbert deadpanned. "Also, 'Who murdered the Titanic?' We'll never know." The ghost of Abraham Lincoln appeared, yelling "slavery!" No one has to ask why the Civil War started, he said. "Read the f—ing Emancipation Proclamation. Come on, people. I mean, seriously, how many times does Daniel Day Lewis have to tell you, it's slavery. Knock, knock, who's there? The Union Army come to free the slaves, you brain-dead pumpkin." Colbert, reasonably, asked the ghost of Lincoln why he doesn't just go to the White House and tell Trump himself, but it seems there are places too haunted for even presidential ghosts. Watch below. Peter Weber
Russian anti-Putin activists and journalists are being doused, maybe blinded with green astringent
Over the past two weeks, several prominent Russian opposition activists and journalists have been attacked with "zelyonka" (Russian for "brilliant green"), an inexpensive astringent used for medical purposes that stains the skin green. Zelyonka attacks have been used fairly commonly in protests and against critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin, because "it stains the skin and is hard to wash off, which can be a problem if you want to take the media spotlight," BBC News reports, and "also, it doesn't do any lasting damage, which means attackers will not be facing charges of grave bodily harm." Except two recent attacks have left the victim with burned eyes and possibly permanent partial blindness.
In the case of leading Putin critic Alexei Navalny, who was doused with green stain outside his Anti-Corruption Foundation office in Moscow on April 27, doctors diagnosed him with a "chemical burn in his right eye," suggesting that the liquid was "mixed with something else" because "simple zelyonka would not burn the eyes seriously," The Moscow Times reports. "It looks funny but it hurts like hell," Navalny tweeted. Earlier this year, Navalny was hit with a less caustic zelyonika solution.
After a chemical attack, Russia's opposition leader may be permanently, partially blinded: https://t.co/qQmkq6HGZ1 pic.twitter.com/7rgh86p50a
— Casey Michel (@cjcmichel) May 1, 2017
On April 28, Natalya Fyodorova, an activist for the Yabloko opposition party, was hit with a "chemical solution" that has left her at least temporarily blind in one eye and feeling ill. Most of the eight or more other zelyonka attacks on liberal politicians, Putin critics, and independent journalists since February have apparently been with normal zelyonka. Activists say police have seemed uninterested in finding the perpetrators, but Navalny supporters say they have identified his attackers as members of the radical pro-Kremlin group "SERB." On Sunday, the pro-Putin TV channel REN TV, which has ties to the security services, released a video of the attack on Navalny, with the face of the apparent attacker blurred out.
Не стесняются. РенТв (отдел Лайфньюз) публикует видео с зелёнкой. Лучшее доказательство, что фсб и АП тоже было в деле. Фирменный стиль pic.twitter.com/dCnvZbXV5t
— Alexey Navalny (@navalny) April 30, 2017
On Twitter, Navalny said the person shooting the video appears to have known he was going to be attacked beforehand, and combined with the blurred-out faces, "this is the best proof that the FSB and the [Presidential Administration] were also involved. Trademark style." Peter Weber
The Wade quadruplets were accepted into a combined 59 colleges, but they all settled on the same one: Yale University.
The 18-year-old brothers from Liberty Township, Ohio, told NBC News they not only felt comfortable on campus, but they received an "extraordinary" financial aid package. "The school treated us like family," Nigel Wade said. The brothers — Nigel, Zach, Aaron, and Nick — didn't let their parents, Darrin and Kim, know where they were applying, and it was also a surprise to everyone when Nick was accepted everywhere he applied. The brothers are all proud of each other, with Nigel telling NBC News, "We are more collaborative than competitive."
Aaron, a pianist and singer, wants to study artificial intelligence, while Zach, a discus star, will likely study chemical engineering. Nick has studied Arabic in Morocco and wants to become a diplomat, and Nigel plans on studying neuroscience in order to become a doctor. While at Yale, the Wade brothers know they will each be on their own individual path, meeting new people and learning new things, but it will be "great knowing if we do have trouble, we can go back to our brothers," Zach said. "There is someone there for us in 15 minutes." Catherine Garcia
This year's Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit, better known as the Met Gala, honored Comme des Garçons' Rei Kawakubo, and some of the biggest names in fashion, music, movies, and sports came out Monday night dressed to kill, donning everything from cutting edge 3D (Rihanna) to Inspector Gadget chic (Priyanka Chopra). Find some of the night's more daring designs below. Catherine Garcia